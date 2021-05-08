Bug: The file .vivaldi_reporting_data is still in the Users home folder...
-
Vivaldi leaves a file in the Users home folder called .vivaldi_reporting_data.
This even happens when Vivaldi has been installed standalone / portable.
This issue appears to be present since 2019 and it has not been fixed which I find not acceptable.
Please change your code to put this file in the Vivaldi UserData folder in AppData\Local\Vivaldi\UserData.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@magiemann I absolutely agree, but not sure if/when it will be fixed.
Applications should never place files directly in the user home directory, AppData should always be used. If every program started doing this there would be a complete mess.
I guess you could always report it as a bug if you haven't already:
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
-
@pathduck I just filed the report. Thanks for suggesting that. Let's see if they do something about it.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows on
-
ShaneGoodman
the file .vivaldi_reporting_data is appearing in my root folder (%userProfile%) The size is zero bytes. Can I delete this file? It shouldn't be appearing outside of the Vivaldi program folder.
Shane.
-
Hi,
AFAIK,
It will be recreated.