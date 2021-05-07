@jdblack1966 I would stay away from extensions, too many shady scam extensions out there for YT downloading. The same with the kind of programs/sites you find by searching.

Instead since you have the awesome power of the command line, use:

https://youtube-dl.org

λ youtube-dl.exe -x https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQi2l1oy1TA [youtube] IQi2l1oy1TA: Downloading webpage [youtube] IQi2l1oy1TA: Downloading player 838cc154 [download] Destination: Dinosaur Jr. - Take It Back (Official Video)-IQi2l1oy1TA.m4a [download] 100% of 3.92MiB in 00:00 [ffmpeg] Correcting container in "Dinosaur Jr. - Take It Back (Official Video)-IQi2l1oy1TA.m4a" [ffmpeg] Post-process file Dinosaur Jr. - Take It Back (Official Video)-IQi2l1oy1TA.m4a exists, skipping

It converts to m4a audio by default, but you can easily override this by using --audio-format mp3 or in the config file:

https://github.com/ytdl-org/youtube-dl/blob/master/README.md#configuration

Not limited to YT only, it works with a ton of sites:

https://ytdl-org.github.io/youtube-dl/supportedsites.html