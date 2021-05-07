Easy MP3's
JDBlack1966
I am looking to find an extension {or program if it comes to that} which will assist me in downloading MP3's from youtube. I destroyed my windows ssd, and am only using Linux OpenSuSE 15.2 with a KDE desktop. I could use all the help you wonderful people could offer.
@jdblack1966 I would stay away from extensions, too many shady scam extensions out there for YT downloading. The same with the kind of programs/sites you find by searching.
Instead since you have the awesome power of the command line, use:
https://youtube-dl.org
λ youtube-dl.exe -x https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQi2l1oy1TA [youtube] IQi2l1oy1TA: Downloading webpage [youtube] IQi2l1oy1TA: Downloading player 838cc154 [download] Destination: Dinosaur Jr. - Take It Back (Official Video)-IQi2l1oy1TA.m4a [download] 100% of 3.92MiB in 00:00 [ffmpeg] Correcting container in "Dinosaur Jr. - Take It Back (Official Video)-IQi2l1oy1TA.m4a" [ffmpeg] Post-process file Dinosaur Jr. - Take It Back (Official Video)-IQi2l1oy1TA.m4a exists, skipping
It converts to m4a audio by default, but you can easily override this by using
--audio-format mp3or in the config file:
https://github.com/ytdl-org/youtube-dl/blob/master/README.md#configuration
Not limited to YT only, it works with a ton of sites:
https://ytdl-org.github.io/youtube-dl/supportedsites.html
@jdblack1966 try website https://www.tubeoffline.com/home.php it helps to download videos from different sites. YouTube supported too.
JDBlack1966
Thank you so much!
@jdblack1966 I would use invidious. Download the popular extension “Privacy Redirect.” While active it will redirect your YouTube videos to invidious which has no ads or tracking and has a download button.
Alternatively, manually replace the “YouTube.com” in the URL with an instance such as invidious.xyz
-
@code3 , invidious is death, like a lot of other front-end of YouTube, most vids are bloqued since new Google updates.
Only FreeTube (Desktop client) still works well (also admit downloads).
But you can download vids also with the VLC media player, few people know this.
barbudo2005
To download mp3 or videos from Youtube view this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/52490/have-any-download-manager-of-the-vivaldi/7
@catweazle What do you mean it's blocked? It all depends on the instance. Just don't use a too popular one. invidious.xyz is usually fine.
@code3 , it is the same if a public instance or in a host of its own, the videos are blocked by YT.
This has also killed Hooktube and others.
Try f.exmpl. https://youtu.be/kyKC3nYFi_k with Privacy Redirect or any instance of Invidious or CloudTube, you won't be able to.
Google is putting a GDPR tag to each video and blocks them, some even to be reproduced outside of YT, for example inserted in a social network.
There are still instances of Invidious, sure, hosted by someone, but Invidious is no longer served by anyone.
@catweazle At first it didn’t work, then I pressed download and it started playing. I used the yewtube.be instance.
@code3 , yes I know and also use yewtube and CloudTube, but every day it works worse, GDPR and other protections in YT are killing the privacy front-ends, permits only these, which sends user info to Google and others.
Same in other front-ends, making obsolete the privacy redirect extension.
@catweazle Hmm, I have not had this problem with invidious or libreddit but I only use them so much, so I will see.
@code3 , I used Privacy Redirect, but after I had to change a lot uf times the instances, often without results, Ive desactivated it and in YT I use FreeTube, while it works, and other sites I visit in private window or VPN and with the good work of Site Bleacher and Trace. The worst site, Facebook, don't have a front-end instance either.
@catweazle I figured it out! Does this work for you?
https://invidious.xyz/watch?v=kyKC3nYFi_k&quality=dash
https://github.com/iv-org/invidious/issues/2055
Might have something to do with protected content. At least now it’s watchable AND downloadable. I will look at the privacy redirect settings.
I have not had any problems with libreddit or Nitter.
@code3 , YT now is protecting the most of the vids, there ara lso every day more vids, which you cant insert in other sites, social networks, forums, they apears with "See in YouTube"
With this every existing privacy front-end is death.
Google things
Clip Grab is a good front end for youtube-dl, and sometimes works when YT-d will not.
@paul1149 , Yes, but as Google shielded YT, the privacy front-ends will disappear, as most of the fifty that existed have already disappeared, only the paid ones will remain. For this I prefer to use YT directly, with the corresponding blockers and protections. Downloading videos can be done with the VLC, as I mentioned before.
@catweazle I know that the privacy front ends are not perfect and not a long term solution, but it is better than nothing. Does my link work for you or not? I bet these things (especially music videos) have an extra protection setting in them designed not to be used out of YouTube.
@code3 , it don't, apears the vid, but blocked, I can't reproduce, nor download.
This is why I don't want to complicate my life, going from one front-end to another, to see a playlist. I prefer to see it on YT itself, if necessary with VPN, apart from the blockers I have, this is just as private and better.
Besides I have FreeTube, this is that it works better than any other, even more than YT itself, although it is not so private, but this can also be supplied
@catweazle said in Easy MP3's:
Yes, but as Google shielded YT, the privacy front-ends will disappear,
Clip Grab is not a privacy front end for YT, it's a GUI front end for youtube-dl. I tried VLC a couple of years ago and got nowhere with it, nor got any help at their forum. And I was not alone.
But whereas youtube-dl used to catch everything, Google has increasingly been throwing a monkey wrench into the works. Still, Clip Grab often still works in those cases.