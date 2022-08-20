Update: It seems there will be a major revamp of Add bookmark dialog for v3.8, so this CSS mod probably will break when v3.8 stable released... :face_with_cold_sweat:

Fortunately, @sjudenim have already started something similar over here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/468458

I might update this CSS mod later, but it will take some time, so I recommend u guys to take a look at his fabulous CSS mod... until I made the better one! LOL