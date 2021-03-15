-
Hello,
I just tried to get started using Vivaldi Mail but I am unable to setup the mail account.
When I enter my mailserver Name teicher.net (or www.teicher.net) I always get a
ERR_CERT_COMMON_NAME_INVALID regardless of the other settings.
I just had my provider install a Let's Encrypt certificate and going to https://www.teicher.net/
shows it's working.
Console:
[DEBUG][2021-03-15T09:44:47.796Z][7][][www.teicher.net] Connecting to www.teicher.net : 993 background-common-bundle.js:8 [DEBUG][2021-03-15T09:44:47.796Z][7][][www.teicher.net] Entering state: 1 background-common-bundle.js:8 [ERROR][2021-03-15T09:44:47.854Z][7][][www.teicher.net] Error: Socket closed unexpectedly! a @ background-common-bundle.js:8 error @ background-common-bundle.js:8 error @ background-common-bundle.js:8 _onError @ background-common-bundle.js:8 socket.onclose @ background-common-bundle.js:8 _emit @ background-common-bundle.js:8 close @ background-common-bundle.js:8 t @ background-common-bundle.js:8 background-common-bundle.js:8 [DEBUG][2021-03-15T09:44:47.855Z][7][][www.teicher.net] Entering state: 5 background-common-bundle.js:8 [DEBUG][2021-03-15T09:44:47.855Z][7][][www.teicher.net] Closing connection... background-common-bundle.js:8 [2021-03-15T09:44:47.855Z][imap-client] Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!
and the Vivaldi Settings UIs sais "Verbindung zum Server fehlgeschlagen. Could not open socket: TLS handshake failed. Reason: net::ERR_CERT_COMMON_NAME_INVALID
I didn't have the SSL intalled at firtst try, but I uninstalled and reinstalled Vivaldi Snapshot 3.7.2218.29 after the SSL setup was fixed by my provider.
Since the SSL setup now looks correct to me, what could be the reason.
-
@teicher The mailserver adress is certainly NOT the same as your domain-adress. Login to your provider admin panel or ask them via phone to get the data.
It should be a certain adress of your provider. He will show you what server, username and password you have to insert to add that account in Vivaldi.
-
@Dancer18 oh, but it is and they work work in my old email client.
-
@teicher Strange. At least it should be something like
mail.teicher.netor
imap.teicher.net/
smtp.teicher.net.
-
@Dancer18 yeah, those aliases also exist, but since I got the certificate for the www only, that'S what I need to connect to.
-
@teicher The entries for outgoing and incoming server usually are without any
wwwor
https://www. You should ask your webhost then.
Aliases aren't used for server-entries, only for usernames. There has to be 1 exact adress if it is the same for imap and smtp, or 2 adresses when different for smtp.
-
@teicher I want add that you can read in the log you shared in your post above, that the mail-client is trying to connect to your website instead of your email-account. It never can be the same adress.
-
Ok @Dancer18 you are right, the old entries just worked because of an "ignore SSL errors" in my old client. Pleas bear with me
So I got the SSL connect to the real mailserver (mail.manitu.de) working fine and even the login.
Now Vivaldi Mail manages to get the folders in my IMAP,
but all the folders are empty. (I tried toggled the various "Show all" buttons and stuff and when I
click the "Alle Konten abrufen" I see the status message ("Rufe ab") hopping through all Folders, but all folders remain empty.
Same happens if I delete the account entirely and recreate it (BTW now the automated recognition of server names works)
-
@Gwen-Dragon thanks just realized with the help of Dancer18 that the real domainame must be mail.manitu.net
the mail.teicher.net and www.teicher.net seem to have worked before due to IP aliasing and forwarding but only with "ignore SSL errors".
-
@teicher Have you inserted the right port? If you are on IMAP it should be 993 and 465 (587) for SMTP.
-
Aha, that makes sense.
Will contact my provider and get back here.
-
Many thanks @Gwen-Dragon !
DNS Setup has been fixed, mx is now mail.teicher.net. which is A to the correct address.
Connecting also works now, as Vivaldi ist now showing my IMAP folders.
It's just I get no messages in the folders
Log doesnt say much to me
[DEBUG][2021-03-15T10:48:35.234Z][1][[email protected]][mail.manitu.de] Connecting to mail.manitu.de : 993 background-common-bundle.js:8 [DEBUG][2021-03-15T10:48:35.234Z][1][[email protected]][mail.manitu.de] Entering state: 1 background-common-bundle.js:8 [DEBUG][2021-03-15T10:48:35.300Z][1][[email protected]][mail.manitu.de] Socket opened, waiting for greeting from the server... background-common-bundle.js:8 [DEBUG][2021-03-15T10:48:35.358Z][1][[email protected]][mail.manitu.de] S: * OK [CAPABILITY IMAP4rev1 SASL-IR LOGIN-REFERRALS ID ENABLE IDLE LITERAL+ AUTH=PLAIN AUTH=LOGIN] Dovecot ready. background-common-bundle.js:8 [DEBUG][2021-03-15T10:48:35.359Z][1][[email protected]][mail.manitu.de] Entering state: 2 background-common-bundle.js:8 [DEBUG][2021-03-15T10:48:35.359Z][1][[email protected]][mail.manitu.de] Updating id... background-common-bundle.js:8 [DEBUG][2021-03-15T10:48:35.360Z][1][[email protected]][mail.manitu.de] C: W1 ID ("name" "emailjs-imap-client") background-common-bundle.js:8 [DEBUG][2021-03-15T10:48:35.386Z][1][[email protected]][mail.manitu.de] S: * ID ("name" "Dovecot") background-common-bundle.js:8 [DEBUG][2021-03-15T10:48:35.387Z][1][[email protected]][mail.manitu.de] S: W1 OK ID completed. background-common-bundle.js:8 [DEBUG][2021-03-15T10:48:35.387Z][1][[email protected]][mail.manitu.de] Server id updated! [object Object] background-common-bundle.js:8 [DEBUG][2021-03-15T10:48:35.388Z][1][[email protected]][mail.manitu.de] Logging in... background-common-bundle.js:8 [DEBUG][2021-03-15T10:48:35.388Z][1][[email protected]][mail.manitu.de] C: W2 login "[email protected]" "(* value hidden *)" background-common-bundle.js:8 [DEBUG][2021-03-15T10:48:35.526Z][1][[email protected]][mail.manitu.de] S: W2 OK [CAPABILITY IMAP4rev1 SASL-IR LOGIN-REFERRALS ID ENABLE IDLE SORT SORT=DISPLAY THREAD=REFERENCES THREAD=REFS THREAD=ORDEREDSUBJECT MULTIAPPEND URL-PARTIAL CATENATE UNSELECT CHILDREN NAMESPACE UIDPLUS LIST-EXTENDED I18NLEVEL=1 CONDSTORE QRESYNC ESEARCH ESORT SEARCHRES WITHIN CONTEXT=SEARCH LIST-STATUS BINARY MOVE SNIPPET=FUZZY PREVIEW=FUZZY STATUS=SIZE SAVEDATE LITERAL+ NOTIFY SPECIAL-USE QUOTA] Logged in background-common-bundle.js:8 [DEBUG][2021-03-15T10:48:35.526Z][1][[email protected]][mail.manitu.de] Entering state: 3 background-common-bundle.js:8 [DEBUG][2021-03-15T10:48:35.526Z][1][[email protected]][mail.manitu.de] Login successful, post-auth capabilites updated! IMAP4REV1,SASL-IR,LOGIN-REFERRALS,ID,ENABLE,IDLE,SORT,SORT=DISPLAY,THREAD=REFERENCES,THREAD=REFS,THREAD=ORDEREDSUBJECT,MULTIAPPEND,URL-PARTIAL,CATENATE,UNSELECT,CHILDREN,NAMESPACE,UIDPLUS,LIST-EXTENDED,I18NLEVEL=1,CONDSTORE,QRESYNC,ESEARCH,ESORT,SEARCHRES,WITHIN,CONTEXT=SEARCH,LIST-STATUS,BINARY,MOVE,SNIPPET=FUZZY,PREVIEW=FUZZY,STATUS=SIZE,SAVEDATE,LITERAL+,NOTIFY,SPECIAL-USE,QUOTA background-common-bundle.js:8 [DEBUG][2021-03-15T10:48:35.527Z][1][[email protected]][mail.manitu.de] Connection established, ready to roll! background-common-bundle.js:8 [2021-03-15T10:48:35.527Z][imap-client] login completed, ready to roll! background-common-bundle.js:8 [DEBUG][2021-03-15T10:48:35.527Z][1][[email protected]][mail.manitu.de] Entering state: 5 background-common-bundle.js:8 [DEBUG][2021-03-15T10:48:35.527Z][1][[email protected]][mail.manitu.de] Closing connection... background-common-bundle.js:8 [2021-03-15T10:48:35.528Z][imap-client] logout completed, kthxbye!
-
@Gwen-Dragon well when I use mail.teichet.net I get the ERR_CERT_COMMON_NAME_INVALID again, obviously.
So I just installed Thunderbird and it automatically recognized everything
with mail.manitu.de using current (as of 1hr ago) and immediately finds and downloaders folders and content without any SSL issues.
Since the connection works with mail.manitu.de (I get the IMAP Folders)
what could be the reason I don't get messages ?
Vivaldi Snapshot 3.7.2218.29 on MacOS Big Sur, no other security tools or such installed.
-
@teicher Can it be that you checked
offline?
-
@Dancer18 thanks, but no.
-
@Gwen-Dragon maybe, but they say it's okay for them, and it's also ok for Thunderbird.
Do you really think the issue of getting folders ok but not messages is caused by some more SSL/DNS issues? I'd say we already tackled that.
-
@Gwen-Dragon the teichet.net was a typo of course, thanks for pointing out.
I fixed the DNS/SSL setup -thanks to help here- so it now works without problems or disabled SSL checks in both Firefox and K9mail.
In a way I have to accept what manitu defines as their standard and works for their customers with all other mail clients. (https://www.manitu.de/service/howtos/E-Mail-Konto-Einrichtung.pdf)
If you insist I the failure to download the messages is a SSL/DNS setup issue, despite no more such errors in Vivaldi console, and despite Vivaldi can connect good enough to list the IMAP folders on the server, then I fear we won't get any farer here.
-
I think nothing is wrong with my server setup any more.
Vivaldi Mail can read folders but not messages.
This is a fresh install, current official snapshot.
I get no errors.
I can't file a bug with this non-information, unless I get some assistance how to better diagnose an opaque situation like this.
-
it's 3.7.2218.29, is that the one ?
MacOS Big Sur, no special security tools.
other software (Thunderbird) can connect. (also fresh installed, no security config or exceptions were necessary)
-
@Gwen-Dragon 3.7.2218.32: same behaviour.