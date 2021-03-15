Hello,

I just tried to get started using Vivaldi Mail but I am unable to setup the mail account.

When I enter my mailserver Name teicher.net (or www.teicher.net) I always get a

ERR_CERT_COMMON_NAME_INVALID regardless of the other settings.

I just had my provider install a Let's Encrypt certificate and going to https://www.teicher.net/

shows it's working.

Console:

[DEBUG][2021-03-15T09:44:47.796Z][7][][www.teicher.net] Connecting to www.teicher.net : 993 background-common-bundle.js:8 [DEBUG][2021-03-15T09:44:47.796Z][7][][www.teicher.net] Entering state: 1 background-common-bundle.js:8 [ERROR][2021-03-15T09:44:47.854Z][7][][www.teicher.net] Error: Socket closed unexpectedly! a @ background-common-bundle.js:8 error @ background-common-bundle.js:8 error @ background-common-bundle.js:8 _onError @ background-common-bundle.js:8 socket.onclose @ background-common-bundle.js:8 _emit @ background-common-bundle.js:8 close @ background-common-bundle.js:8 t @ background-common-bundle.js:8 background-common-bundle.js:8 [DEBUG][2021-03-15T09:44:47.855Z][7][][www.teicher.net] Entering state: 5 background-common-bundle.js:8 [DEBUG][2021-03-15T09:44:47.855Z][7][][www.teicher.net] Closing connection... background-common-bundle.js:8 [2021-03-15T09:44:47.855Z][imap-client] Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!

and the Vivaldi Settings UIs sais "Verbindung zum Server fehlgeschlagen. Could not open socket: TLS handshake failed. Reason: net::ERR_CERT_COMMON_NAME_INVALID

I didn't have the SSL intalled at firtst try, but I uninstalled and reinstalled Vivaldi Snapshot 3.7.2218.29 after the SSL setup was fixed by my provider.

Since the SSL setup now looks correct to me, what could be the reason.