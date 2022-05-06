Solved Import client certificates
-
This is dragging up an old thread I know but I am trying to import my personal digital certificates into Vivaldi for Linux and I can't find the place to do it. I'm sure it was in Privacy settings before but I don't see it there. I have the certs in my Vivaldi for Windows but even there I can't see how to import them now. A search for 'Certificates' in settings used to highlight the place but now there is nothing. Something must have changed. Can someone point me to Certificates Import please? Image below illustrates the facility I mean.
modedcit split Linux issue from Windows forum
-
enter the url chrome://settings/certificates in the address bar and all will be revealed!
-
@Gwen-Dragon Very well hidden! All done and working. Thank you.
-
I wonder why it has to be so complicated. Firefox and Edge are perfectly straightforward, and indexed in Settings. Personal digital certificates are used widely in Spain on government websites.
-
@Gwen-Dragon I do wonder sometimes why, in developing software, 'nice' things are added whilst some 'nuts and bolts' features don't get priority. Not talking particularly about V here.
-
@Gwen-Dragon I'm sure!
-
metafaniel
@rafiki HI. You're referencing a user called Gwen-Dragon in your posts. However, this user seems to have deleted his account, because there is no post from him...
Can you please share where is the certificates section? As I'm unable to find it and there is no answer here because of this.
THANKS
-
enter the url chrome://settings/certificates in the address bar and all will be revealed!
-
I remember some Vivaldi versions (last year or earlier) which could not import certificates correctly and i had to use nss-util to add one.
Currently all is nice with 4.3.2439.63 Stable.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@rafiki This does not work
-
chrome://settings/certificates still works for me (Linux Mint 20.3). However if you now type 'certificates' into the Settings search box, then 'Security' then scroll down that list you will come to 'Manage Certificates'. Add your certificate in there.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@rafiki Yes, importing Client Certificates still work!
-
-
-
It is still an issue with Vivaldi 6.2.3105.54.
The ssl import setting can only be reached if manually type chrome://settings/certificates
It then automatically changes the to vivaldi://settings/certificates (but the UI still is from chromium settings).
And if you type the it manually as vivaldi://settings/certificates, then it opens vivaldi UI settings (not chromium UI), and the certificates settings are not available there.
The solved status should be unmarked and the problem should be addressed.
The title of the bug: Vivaldi settings missing certificates management, requires manual url typing.
-
@Ashark said in Import client certificates:
It is still an issue with Vivaldi 6.2.3105.54.
Which issue? There is no bug. What do you mean?
A missing feature in Vivaldi Settings page is not a bug.
The solved status should be unmarked and the problem should be addressed.
It is marked as "Solved" because access of internal page can be done by URL.
-
@DoctorG said in Import client certificates:
A missing feature in Vivaldi Settings page is not a bug.
It is though for the Quick Commands textfield that is designed to work like the address bar but is missing domain expansion (with Ctrl+Enter, VB-100440)
-
@DoctorG said in Import client certificates:
A missing feature in Vivaldi Settings page is not a bug.
Why it is not a bug? Managing certificates is an important feature for a browser, but it unimplemented in vivaldi settings. The chromium settings appeared in vivaldi is probably kept there to handle still unimplemented features, but it is not documented anywhere. I only found a crutch solution in this thread.
Do you want to say that it is intended to work this way? That it changes chrome:// to vivaldi://, while it is not a valid (true working) path. As I said in my previous message, entering that path directly (vivaldi://settings/certificates) is not even working as expected.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@npro said in Import client certificates:
@DoctorG said in Import client certificates:
A missing feature in Vivaldi Settings page is not a bug.
It is though for the Quick Commands textfield that is designed to work like the address bar but is missing domain expansion (with Ctrl+Enter, VB-100440)
This has nothing to do with Import client certificates. Derailing is not nice.
Do not hijack the thread for discussion on your bug!
-
@Ashark said in Import client certificates:
Why it is not a bug? Managing certificates is an important feature for a browser, but it unimplemented in vivaldi settings. The chromium settings appeared in vivaldi is probably kept there to handle still unimplemented features.
The internal Chromium pages are not all ported to Vivaldi Settings and some settings are hidden behind chrome-URLs.
But me it a missing feature that you can not open such hidden extended settings.
A missing feature is not a bug, it is a nuisance for user.
I only found a crutch solution in this thread.
This forum is for support, there is less documentation on Vivaldi features and Settings, too much work and cost. And most of such technical documentation can not be done by average voluteers.
Do you want to say that it is intended to work this way? That it changes chrome:// to vivaldi://, while it is not a valid (true working) path. As I said in my previous message, entering that path directly (vivaldi://settings/certificates) is not even working as expected.
Change of chrome:-URL into dysfunctional vivaldi:-URL in address field is a known bug.
-
The internal Chromium pages are not all ported to Vivaldi Settings and some settings are hidden behind chrome-URLs.
But me it a missing feature that you can not open such hidden extended settings.
Ok, then we can call it a missing feature (certificates page not ported to vivaldi settings). It is still an issue, right?
The thing you can only reach there by manually typing it in url as (chrome://...) and not from the UI (for example, in vivaldi settings the last item could be "chromium settings"), can be considered as an issue/bug/missing feature too.
Change of chrome:-URL into dysfunctional vivaldi:-URL in address field is a known bug.
Ok, good to know.
-
@DoctorG said in Import client certificates:
your bug
OK it is a bug then , you know I was wondering because I didn't get the usual confirmation mail from you