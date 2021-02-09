Set "close tab activation" option to last in stack
Please add an option to set the "tab close activation" in a stack level.
What I mean by this is, if I close a tab in some tab stack, it'll activate the last tab before it IN that stack's scope, not all the tabs.
This does not happen obviously, there are chances that if you close a tab in some tab stack it'll activate another tab that's outside of the tab stack, depending on the order, which is really inconvenient.
Second row tab stacking is a lovely feature and it's finally here, so it'd be highly appreciated if you also fix this small bug. Thanks!
Wow, I've come here just to request exactly the same thing! to find this posting made just one day ago!
My motivation for requesting it is also the same. I want to stay in the second row in the same stack after closing the tab I've been reading.
This is a very important feature to keep workflow going. Current behavior always end up pull me out of active tab stack & break my workflow from time to time.
chrispatrob
I fully agree. I have tab stacks for work-related stuff, research stuff, news articles, etc. All kept going and all changing.
If i'm reading, e.g. a Guardian article, and I close it, my expectation is that I will be in the next tab with the next article, but I find myself in my work tabstack in a page from stackoverflow!
feedb4cker
Yes, I'd love this, and also some sort of optional rule that when closing tabs it always chooses a new one in the current stack, because currently closing the leftmost or rightmost (depending on the setting) will jump you to a new stack, even when not trying to go for the most recently active tab.
My head explodes a little bit whenever I close one tab in a clearly defined group but then end up in a completely different stack, needlessly un-suspending a tab I don't want to be in.
Is not that "Always Activate Related Tab" checkbox supposed to do this?
It currently feels broken, it just does not work.
@rk900 IMHO even if this trick works (as a workaround), this function shouldn't be tie to keeping active tab always within active tab stack, because it's 2 separate functions that do 2 different things.
Also, not everyone want to keep going back to the same tab after closing a tab, it's really annoying to keep select tab you want to focus on after closing a tab.
I understand. I suffer exactly like described. My workflow is that each topic is in its own tab stack. When I open a new tab with ctrl+t, it is opened in new tab stack (I activated a lock icon at the second tab level, so it is always shown). Then in google search results I click links and they are opened in the current tab stack.
So when closing tabs, I am "working" with the one topic, and want to stay on it. But the browser switches me to completely different topic tab (in another stack), and that is VERY annoying.
My thoughts about making workaround.
Is there a way to access browser's internal tab lists? I want to read tab stacks list. Then before closing current tab, I could check if the previous tab belongs to the current tab stack.
If yes, switch to it, than switch back to original tab and close it.
If no, then switch to next tab (as it will belong to current stack, if the stack is at least with two tabs), then back to original tab and close it.
@rk900 Unfortunately the tab order system were already kinda buggy before tab stack were introduced, so when we pile tab stack on top of it, the whole tab order system become a big mess. They will need to revamp the whole tab order system with tab stack in mind to fix this thing.
I notice tab doesn't change order when stacked or move into/out of stacked tab. This cause a lot of problem because we could end up in another stack when closing active tab (& move to previous/next order tab). Now, I literary can go from level 1 tab to another tab inside a stacked tab (not the 1st/last order of said stack) when switch to previous/next order tab! LOL
IMHO they need to stop treating level 1 solo tab as "tab", instead they should be "container with a tab", & level 2 tab should be individual tab inside a container. Then reorder all tabs' order when creating/close a stacked/individual tab to keep each tab & container having the correct tab order.
Then, all tab should have 2 separate digit index, like [C-t]. C = container order; t = tab order inside C container. So each container will have it's order inside tabbar, & each tab with it's proper order inside a container. A tab with [1-1] will be the first tab of first container, while [9-3] will be the 3rd tab inside the 9th container. With this order system, we can have infinite container & tab in orderly manner.
This should allow us to stay in the same stack when closing/switching tab, instead of jumping around unpredictably. Because with this order system, Vivaldi can make sure we stay in the same container by locking the first digit (C) of active tab to make sure we never leave the active stack.
1 year and still nothing. How hard is it?
Come on vivaldi team
michacassola
Yes, please let us stay in a tab stack. By using all features yourselve or at least one of the dev team you'll notice these kinds of things immediately and want to fix them.
I'd love to see this fix: it's the biggest frustration I have with Vivaldi. I often have different "projects" on the go in different tab stacks and closing the last tab in the stack shouldn't take me to a different tab stack.
Can we got an answer from vivaldi team if this problem is at least acknowledged?
Pesala Ambassador
@RK900 There are over 5,000 feature requests. The Vivaldi Team cannot possibly add them all. You will see the thread tagged as In Progress if the status changes.
With only 11 votes, this is probably very low on the list of priorities.
I suggest setting tab activation to Activate Right in Tab Order
@Pesala said in Set "close tab activation" option to last in stack:
I suggest setting tab activation to Activate Right in Tab Order
That won't solved the problem at all, because the next/right orderly tab could be outside of current active stack - so when you close active tab within/outise a stack, it suppose to focus on the next/right in order tab, right? But in reality it doesn't! Because Vivaldi "forgot" to reindex all tab's order after we create/modified stacked tab. Please refer to my previous post explanation (https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/553215). Basically either this is cause by an oversight flawed design, or a bug.
There are over 5,000 feature requests. The Vivaldi Team cannot possibly add them all. You will see the thread tagged as In Progress if the status changes.
With only 11 votes, this is probably very low on the list of priorities.
I don't want to sounds like being rude to you, but please stop spamming the same "There are over 5,000 feature requests. The Vivaldi Team cannot possibly add them all." excuse already.
This is not a bug/problem that appear long after tab stacking function were introduced, it was introduced TOGETHER with stacking function. Basically, it's broken since day 1 when stacking is introduced. It just nobody noticed it in the very early days (& somehow it get pass QA testers?), but then v-team decided to move on to another new feature instead of fixing this problem/bug when people begin to notice & complain about it.
@RK900 File a bug report on this one, IMHO this should have being consider as a bug since the beginning.
mib2berlin Soprano
@RK900
Hi, the "Report to the forum" is meant as you post an issue to the forum, if other user can reproduce it you can report it to the bug tracker.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
The link in the help menu was introduced first as a link to the real bug tracker.
The developer got so much reports they have to change it to link to the forum first as most reports are no bugs. 95% was caused by extensions, wrong settings or a broken profile.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks for info. The bug number is VB-93761.
Pesala Ambassador
@dude99 Reporting this feature request as a bug does not answer the question. Since the Bug Tracker is closed, one still has no idea when/if a bug will be fixed.
Can we got an answer from vivaldi team if this problem is at least acknowledged?
I did answer the question. Tagging this thread as In Progress would indicate that the team are currently working on it.
If you had reported this as a bug on January 31st, or when you first noticed it, would it be fixed by now? I doubt it, because there are thousands of bug reports, and the Team is still small.
Meanwhile, setting the close tab activation to Active Right in Tab Order would clear any confusion that can arise from Recently Used Order or Related Tab, and makes it simple to activate the previous tab stack by using a shortcut for Previous Tab by Order or by clicking one in the stack.
I do not regard it as a bug if the next tab to the right happens to be outside the tab stack. That is what the setting is designed to do. The request is certainly a valid one, but it will have to wait to be fixed, whether it is regarded as a bug or not.