@rk900 Unfortunately the tab order system were already kinda buggy before tab stack were introduced, so when we pile tab stack on top of it, the whole tab order system become a big mess. They will need to revamp the whole tab order system with tab stack in mind to fix this thing.

I notice tab doesn't change order when stacked or move into/out of stacked tab. This cause a lot of problem because we could end up in another stack when closing active tab (& move to previous/next order tab). Now, I literary can go from level 1 tab to another tab inside a stacked tab (not the 1st/last order of said stack) when switch to previous/next order tab! LOL

IMHO they need to stop treating level 1 solo tab as "tab", instead they should be "container with a tab", & level 2 tab should be individual tab inside a container. Then reorder all tabs' order when creating/close a stacked/individual tab to keep each tab & container having the correct tab order.

Then, all tab should have 2 separate digit index, like [C-t]. C = container order; t = tab order inside C container. So each container will have it's order inside tabbar, & each tab with it's proper order inside a container. A tab with [1-1] will be the first tab of first container, while [9-3] will be the 3rd tab inside the 9th container. With this order system, we can have infinite container & tab in orderly manner.

This should allow us to stay in the same stack when closing/switching tab, instead of jumping around unpredictably. Because with this order system, Vivaldi can make sure we stay in the same container by locking the first digit (C) of active tab to make sure we never leave the active stack.