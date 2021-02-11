Arching Vivaldifarians.
-
This post is deleted!
-
This post is deleted!
-
@npro said in Arching Vivaldians.:
Cool thread
Arching Vivaldians
At first I thought this thread is for the bow fans (and also Vivaldi users)
-
This post is deleted!
-
BlackIkeEagle Ambassador
one is how long it took this time for commited Vivaldi package (by Ike) to be shown in the community repo, it took some time, 2 days+. Did they do any server or repo maintenance? I think I've catched a memo about truncating the number of packages in the community repo from ~6500 to just 1000, but can't find the link anymore. Was that the reason? And if not do you happen to remember how much it takes usually?
That was my mistake, I uploaded everything, but forgot to trigger the repo update. Shit happens
and secondly it's a good place for an excuse to ping @BlackIkeEagle about rebuiding his
psrecordpackage (1.2.1) in the
herecurarepo because it seems that Python 3.9 broke it (1.2.2 in the AUR and functioning)
Update incoming, I totally forgot about
psrecord
-
This post is deleted!
-
BlackIkeEagle Ambassador
Yeah, basically it's simple to get me to respond, ping me. I don't actively search for topics to respond to
-
This post is deleted!
-
This post is deleted!
-
This post is deleted!
-
This post is deleted!
-
So, to continue from your thread , let us just compare the 3 trends regarding browser usage in Arch :
[npro@vivaldiuniverse ~]$ pkgstats show brave-bin vivaldi chinese-browser brave-bin 9.51 chinese-browser 8.92 vivaldi 6.18
While brave takes the edge (...) having the advantage of being fully open-source and whatnot, vivaldi is not that far away, has stabilized and is lately growing. Interesting to see how chinese browser is in constant decline since version 15 in 2013.
-
@npro said in Arching Vivaldians.:
chinese browser
what is that?
Chropera?
And what about Firefox?
-
@Stardust said in Arching Vivaldians.:
@npro said in Arching Vivaldians.:
chinese browser
what is that?
Chropera?
I don't know what you mean by that, but there are 2 popular chinese-browsers around, one owned by Tencent and one by Beijing Kunlun Tech Co + Qihoo 360 and this one is certainly not Tencent's.
And what about Firefox?
Firefox is in another league (for the monent, they do everything in Vivaldi's & Brave's favor)
-
@npro said in Arching Vivaldians.:
there are 2 popular chinese-browsers around
what is the 1st one?
-
@Stardust QQ, the one not in the comparison.
-
@npro almost never heard about QQ
-
@guigirl said in Arching Vivaldians.:
@npro said in Arch users don't mention Vivaldi + Pls V-Devs never do to us what FF-Devs are doing to their users.:
Maybe more Arch' Vivaldians should be running
pkgstatshelping V.
Well, i did it, & i suppose i should feel good about this now... but i confess instead i feel somewhat... unsettled. I wonder if i'll survive the remaining two days without getting cold feet.
What the hell have you done to me, dagnabbit!!
hahaha , it looks like you are not ready for this, so here's an idea, why don't you create a minimal Arch VM (or if you prefer Arch with an installer), just put Vivaldi and run it from there? :face_with_stuck-out_tongue_winking_eye:
/edit: About KDE, I haven't thought about it, I'd say one opt-in (for just Arch) is enough
-
@guigirl said in Arching Vivaldians.:
At first glance it implies that we Snapshotters are a minuscule cohort, in Arch at least, compared to Stablers, let alone to all the other browsers. Of course though, the opt-in nature of pkgstats severely clouds the debate; maybe Stabling Archers are more extrovert than Snapshotting Archers?
I don't think it clouds it that much, I mean if you look at the AUR, vivaldi-snapshot amount of votes is small, and it was at least 1/5 of what stable was before it was adopted by Arch.
But it is not only related to Vivaldi, chinese-browser's developer edition is almost non-existant in the vote representation too.