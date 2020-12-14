Windows installation fails with Cannot create temp
easystefan
I have downloaded the latest version and is trying to install it on Windows 10. I'm running the installationprogram with administration rights it still fails with: Cannot create temporary folder for the installation program.
Is it possible to unzip the installation files and then start the installation manually?
easystefan
Well, I have tried on three different laptop and the installation fail every time with the popup "The installer couldn't create a temporary directory. Please check for free disk space and permission to install software.".
I tried using a completely new Windows 10 installed laptop (from the company) but the installation fails every time.
I even tried to run the installation program with administrator rights, but it doesn't help.
I suspect that the company I work for might have some rules enforced that do something but it is strange since I can install Chrome, Edge and Firefox without problems.
Not sure how to proceed.
I tried with Vivaldi.3.6.2165.34.x64.exe.
@easystefan First, make sure every Vivaldi-related program and service is stopped, in both Apps and "background processes." Then try.
HelpingEveryone
When I tried updating using the notification in the task bar I got the same error as OP. Also tried clicking on the Vivaldi Icon Top left and Help --> Check for updates with the same result. Came to this page trying to find a solution. Have had this error for the last few upgrades and have had to download the full version and install after killing all Vivaldi process in the Task Manager.
Today I searched for a solution and came across this page. So I shut down Vivaldi, killed all vivaldi process in Task Manager restarted Vivaldi using Run as Admin option while logged in an Admin Account and selected help check for updates and the update went thru.
Believe the "Vivaldi Update Notifier" process may be the culprit. The only other thing I can think of is I have Vivadi Installed on the D Drive under D:\Program Files\Vivaldi. Not sure if that causes the issue but want to put it out there if it helps the dev team fix this in future releases. It sure did not happen in the past.
If nothing else please change the pop up to reflect killing all Vivaldi tasks as the third option in the popup
Just updated to 3.7.2218.3 (Official Build) (64-bit), and I've also been having this problem for the last couple program updates. I've had to manually "run as admin" either the downloaded installer or the main Vivaldi program to get it to work. Hope this can be fixed so these gyrations aren't needed.
I've also had this issue for a few months now on 2 different computers. I've captured a Process Monitor trace, and one relevant thing that I can see is that the setup program seems to be trying to access this path (which doesn't exist):
C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Temp
I know that if I download the full installer it works, though.
Also having this problem. I have to go to the c:\users<user>\AppData\Local\Temp\ folder and run the installer manually.
I have Vivaldi installed for all users, so it's in program files.
Same problem here (but Windows 7 64-bit); it seems like it started earlier this year. I finally uninstalled Vivaldi without deleting the user data. I downloaded a fresh copy of Vivaldi and installed it successfully with no problems.
I tried "Check for Updates" today (and the notifier a couple days earlier) and installation of the update failed again with the same error. As others suggested, I opened Vivaldi via "Run as administrator" and it installed without any problems.
What about antdos's information about the installer trying to access "C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Temp", which still doesn't exist after I successfully installed Vivaldi as administrator?
Still having this problem. I've had to use these workarounds about a dozen times over the last few months.
Not sure how this forum works. Do the developers actually read any of this? I haven't seen any acknowledgement that a problem exists or that a fix is in the works.
@davidrfox On the whole, developers do not read here. Certainly, this is not the place to go to get a developer involved in an issue. Rather, one wants to learn how to file a bug report and do that.
Unfortunately, this has already had a bug filed on it, and no one, no developers and no testers, can reproduce the problem, so that bug has been closed. I once had the problem myself, something like three or three and a half years ago. I solved it by uninstalling Vivaldi (all three instances I had on my machine), removing every key which contained the word "Vivaldi" from registry, and installing new. After that, it has always updated, and the problem never returned. Windows sometimes creates screwy permissions problems for no known reason, and in my case that was only solved by wiping the slate clean.
So I really don't know what to suggest for you - except to report the bug again, including every bit of information about your circumstances and your system that you can think of, and give the developers another swipe at trying to reproduce the issue. There are process monitors you can download and install that could possibly save a record of exactly what is happening when you try to update, but frankly I don't know much about them so I can't offer any guidance there, either. The thing is, developers have to get a look inside of the guts of a machine when it is demonstrating the issue, but they have no such machines available to them.
@Ayespy well, obviously it's still a bug. It only happens when Vivaldi is installed for All Users (and then, the installer doesn't even try to keep it at All Users, which is weird).
When I update again on my desktop I can include more info.
@Maniac Here's a "crazy" idea for a thing to check:
- Open Regedit.
- Browse to key
Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Vivaldi
- Check the value of the
DestinationFolderentry.
- Does it match the path Vivaldi is installed to from Help > About?
Example: If Help>About says Executable path =
C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe, the DestinationFolder value should be
C:\Program Files\Vivaldi
@Pathduck , just tried installing a new update and failed:
It matches what's in Help>About
-
@Ayespy I'm a little confused about what's so hard to reproduce about this. The install process need elevation, it doesn't prompt for elevation. It fails. Please see this procmon log:
Please note, the only weird thing here is this a 32 bit initial install that has long since been upgraded to a 64 bit build. The only thing here that I can think of is it's checking to see if the path is the 64 bit Program Files directory (C:\Program Files) to determine if it needs to prompt for elevation and it's not (since it's in C:\Program Files (x86)).
-
@Maniac Ok, it was just a theory, thanks for checking.
Also if you can check under the AutoUpdate key in same place, the value of
UpdateTempDir?
It should be something like
C:\Users\user\AppData\Local\Temp\Update-bb6989c6-f6a9-491e-b6ad-48b981c13e42
In Win10 advanced system properties check the values of the TMP and TEMP variables and also check you have write access to these directories.
ED: Oh I see you have a Procmon log now, that would help and the ACCESS DENIED is definitely the cause.
I think it might be as simple as 64-bit applications are not allowed to write to Program Files(x32).
-
Permissions on the Vivaldi folder, which will obviously fail when not elevated:
-
Also if you can check under the AutoUpdate key in same place, the value of
UpdateTempDir?
It should be something like
C:\Users\user\AppData\Local\Temp\Update-bb6989c6-f6a9-491e-b6ad-48b981c13e42
C:\Users\<user>\AppData\Local\Temp\Update-02a54018-106f-4a66-9224-9d8053478b92
That's the value in the key and where where it places the setup files.
-
@Maniac I'm not sure but I think the updater should ask for elevation if it needs.
What happens if you run
update_notifier.exe --cfrom a command line?
The should also be a log file in the Temp folder
vivaldi_installer.log
I would also uninstall Vivaldi (without erasing user data) and reinstall the same version making sure it ends up in the correct
Program Filesdir since it's a x64 application.
-
@Pathduck I'm sorry, I was wrong. There's nothing in that folder in Regedit. It puts setup.exe in a folder like this:
C:\Users\<user>\AppData\Local\Temp\VivaldiUpdate-lwek0fchn69xpgztupg9tq\27900_725417923\CR_82BF3.tmp
Still fails with --c. Here's the update log:
[0312/151359.890:ERROR:setup_main.cc(592)] Could not create temporary path.: Access is denied. (0x5) [0312/151402.149:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(146)] Persistent histograms fail to write to file: C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application\SetupMetrics\20210312151402.pma [0319/152110.351:ERROR:setup_main.cc(592)] Could not create temporary path.: Access is denied. (0x5) [0319/152113.003:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(146)] Persistent histograms fail to write to file: C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application\SetupMetrics\20210319152112.pma [0319/152403.682:ERROR:delete_old_versions.cc(95)] Failed to delete stray directory C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application\3.7.2218.3: Access is denied. (0x5) [0319/152403.918:VERBOSE1:setup_main.cc(1363)] Command Line: "C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application\3.7.2218.42\Installer\setup.exe" --delete-old-versions --system-level --verbose-logging --vivaldi-install-dir="C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi" --system-level [0319/152403.918:VERBOSE1:setup_main.cc(1369)] system install is 1 [0319/152403.918:VERBOSE1:installer_state.cc(130)] Install Chrome [0319/152403.919:VERBOSE1:install_util.cc(253)] Windows NT 10.0.19042 [0319/152405.466:VERBOSE1:installer_state.cc(130)] Install Chrome [0319/152405.597:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(146)] Persistent histograms fail to write to file: C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application\SetupMetrics\20210319152405.pma [0319/152420.470:WARNING:delete_old_versions.cc(92)] Attempting to delete stray directory C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application\3.7.2218.3 [0319/152420.482:VERBOSE1:setup_main.cc(397)] Successfully deleted all old files from --delete-old-versions process. [0325/112306.945:ERROR:patch_reader.cc(334)] Patch contains invalid magic. [0325/112306.945:ERROR:zucchini_integration.cc(112)] Error reading patch header. [0325/112306.945:ERROR:archive_patch_helper.cc(106)] Failed to apply patch C:\Users\COMPUT~1\AppData\Local\Temp\scoped_dir16228_962915457\setup.3.7.2218.42-3.8.2238.3.x64.delta to file C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application\3.7.2218.42\Installer\setup.exe and generating file C:\Users\COMPUT~1\AppData\Local\Temp\VivaldiUpdate-lWeK0Fchn69xPgzTUpG9tQ\9412_1467689331\setup.exe using Zucchini. err=4 [0325/112307.972:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(146)] Persistent histograms fail to write to file: C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application\SetupMetrics\20210325112307.pma [0325/113144.864:ERROR:patch_reader.cc(334)] Patch contains invalid magic. [0325/113144.865:ERROR:zucchini_integration.cc(112)] Error reading patch header. [0325/113144.865:ERROR:archive_patch_helper.cc(106)] Failed to apply patch C:\Users\COMPUT~1\AppData\Local\Temp\scoped_dir4668_291473751\setup.3.7.2218.42-3.8.2238.3.x64.delta to file C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application\3.7.2218.42\Installer\setup.exe and generating file C:\Users\COMPUT~1\AppData\Local\Temp\VivaldiUpdate-lWeK0Fchn69xPgzTUpG9tQ\13380_199136970\setup.exe using Zucchini. err=4 [0325/113145.959:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(146)] Persistent histograms fail to write to file: C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application\SetupMetrics\20210325113145.pma [0325/173902.276:ERROR:patch_reader.cc(334)] Patch contains invalid magic. [0325/173902.276:ERROR:zucchini_integration.cc(112)] Error reading patch header. [0325/173902.276:ERROR:archive_patch_helper.cc(106)] Failed to apply patch C:\Users\COMPUT~1\AppData\Local\Temp\scoped_dir16124_576066758\setup.3.7.2218.42-3.8.2238.3.x64.delta to file C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application\3.7.2218.42\Installer\setup.exe and generating file C:\Users\COMPUT~1\AppData\Local\Temp\VivaldiUpdate-lWeK0Fchn69xPgzTUpG9tQ\12348_987896136\setup.exe using Zucchini. err=4 [0325/173903.547:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(146)] Persistent histograms fail to write to file: C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application\SetupMetrics\20210325173903.pma [0411/093105.021:ERROR:setup_main.cc(584)] Could not create temporary path.: Access is denied. (0x5) [0411/093105.023:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(548)] The installer couldn't create a temporary directory. Please check for free disk space and permission to install software. [0411/093133.542:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(146)] Persistent histograms fail to write to file: C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application\SetupMetrics\20210411093133.pma [0411/093149.095:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(97)] Could not write "SetupMetrics" persistent histograms to file as the storage base directory is not properly set. [0411/093221.363:ERROR:setup_main.cc(584)] Could not create temporary path.: Access is denied. (0x5) [0411/093221.364:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(548)] The installer couldn't create a temporary directory. Please check for free disk space and permission to install software. [0411/093223.334:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(146)] Persistent histograms fail to write to file: C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application\SetupMetrics\20210411093223.pma [0411/093304.058:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(97)] Could not write "SetupMetrics" persistent histograms to file as the storage base directory is not properly set. [0411/093327.388:ERROR:install_worker.cc(191)] Unexpected result creating NotificationActivator; hr=0x0 [0411/093327.570:ERROR:delete_old_versions.cc(95)] Failed to delete stray directory C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application\3.7.2218.42: Access is denied. (0x5) [0411/093327.799:VERBOSE1:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(167)] Initial command line: "C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application\3.8.2254.3\Installer\setup.exe" --delete-old-versions --verbose-logging --vivaldi-install-dir="C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi" [0411/093327.801:VERBOSE1:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(323)] Vivaldi: install for current user - install_dir=C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi [0411/093327.801:VERBOSE1:setup_main.cc(1355)] Command Line: "C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application\3.8.2254.3\Installer\setup.exe" --delete-old-versions --verbose-logging --vivaldi-install-dir="C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi" --vivaldi-install-dir="C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi" [0411/093327.801:VERBOSE1:setup_main.cc(1361)] system install is 0 [0411/093327.801:VERBOSE1:installer_state.cc(89)] Install Chrome [0411/093327.801:VERBOSE1:install_util.cc(253)] Windows NT 10.0.19042 [0411/093329.657:VERBOSE1:installer_state.cc(89)] Install Chrome [0411/093344.787:WARNING:delete_old_versions.cc(92)] Attempting to delete stray directory C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application\3.7.2218.42 [0411/093344.794:VERBOSE1:setup_main.cc(389)] Successfully deleted all old files from --delete-old-versions process. [0418/093342.029:ERROR:patch_reader.cc(334)] Patch contains invalid magic. [0418/093342.029:ERROR:zucchini_integration.cc(112)] Error reading patch header. [0418/093342.029:ERROR:archive_patch_helper.cc(106)] Failed to apply patch C:\Users\COMPUT~1\AppData\Local\Temp\scoped_dir18040_1965285540\setup.3.8.2254.3-3.8.2259.3.x64.delta to file C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application\3.8.2254.3\Installer\setup.exe and generating file C:\Users\COMPUT~1\AppData\Local\Temp\VivaldiUpdate-lwek0fchn69xpgztupg9tq\9720_1819435162\setup.exe using Zucchini. err=4 [0418/093343.081:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(146)] Persistent histograms fail to write to file: C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application\SetupMetrics\20210418093343.pma [0420/164857.922:ERROR:setup_main.cc(584)] Could not create temporary path.: Access is denied. (0x5) [0420/164857.923:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(550)] The installer couldn't create a temporary directory. Please check for free disk space and permission to install software. [0420/164859.665:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(146)] Persistent histograms fail to write to file: C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application\SetupMetrics\20210420164859.pma [0420/165136.554:ERROR:setup_main.cc(584)] Could not create temporary path.: Access is denied. (0x5) [0420/165136.556:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(550)] The installer couldn't create a temporary directory. Please check for free disk space and permission to install software. [0420/170609.516:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(146)] Persistent histograms fail to write to file: C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application\SetupMetrics\20210420170609.pma [0420/170657.674:ERROR:setup_main.cc(584)] Could not create temporary path.: Access is denied. (0x5) [0420/170657.675:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(550)] The installer couldn't create a temporary directory. Please check for free disk space and permission to install software. [0420/170658.641:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(146)] Persistent histograms fail to write to file: C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application\SetupMetrics\20210420170658.pma [0420/170857.072:ERROR:setup_main.cc(584)] Could not create temporary path.: Access is denied. (0x5) [0420/170857.073:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(550)] The installer couldn't create a temporary directory. Please check for free disk space and permission to install software. [0420/171009.579:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(97)] Could not write "SetupMetrics" persistent histograms to file as the storage base directory is not properly set.
@Maniac The install process does not actually need elevation. The system should not be denying access. If elevation is needed, the system should request it.