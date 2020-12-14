@davidrfox On the whole, developers do not read here. Certainly, this is not the place to go to get a developer involved in an issue. Rather, one wants to learn how to file a bug report and do that.

Unfortunately, this has already had a bug filed on it, and no one, no developers and no testers, can reproduce the problem, so that bug has been closed. I once had the problem myself, something like three or three and a half years ago. I solved it by uninstalling Vivaldi (all three instances I had on my machine), removing every key which contained the word "Vivaldi" from registry, and installing new. After that, it has always updated, and the problem never returned. Windows sometimes creates screwy permissions problems for no known reason, and in my case that was only solved by wiping the slate clean.

So I really don't know what to suggest for you - except to report the bug again, including every bit of information about your circumstances and your system that you can think of, and give the developers another swipe at trying to reproduce the issue. There are process monitors you can download and install that could possibly save a record of exactly what is happening when you try to update, but frankly I don't know much about them so I can't offer any guidance there, either. The thing is, developers have to get a look inside of the guts of a machine when it is demonstrating the issue, but they have no such machines available to them.