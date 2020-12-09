Hi there,

i have a different opinion.

I fully agree, that read receipts are not needed. Anyhow most of people will hit "no" for the request.

There is a useful function on MDM/DSN request.

By example european law, there is a mail a durable medium, that has to be respected by companys in the same way as an written letter.

So for a canceling notice this is very helpful if the mail server replays the receipt, the cancelation letter is delivered and received. The company can not claim, that the information was not in place in time, as with the receipt also a time stamp is provided by the mail server.

So there is a lot of efficiency in using this rather than going to a good old post office for a cancelling letter and spending money.

If you use in addition a s/mine QES certficate also goverment offices accept this kind of mail sending.

Maybe a good reason to rethink the development of this option.

Best regards

Steve