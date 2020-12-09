send email receipts, when email is "received" or "read"
I missed receipts read/received receipts (used by thunderbird, outlook, etc.) a lot when working with gmail and other mailclients.
Email receipts is a very useful feature. Please add it!
@peefy Since Vivaldi is a privacy based browser I don't see them ever adding such a feature.
Yeah, I don’t think tracking pixels will be added. And received receipts seems like the responsibility of the mail server.
Hi there,
i have a different opinion.
I fully agree, that read receipts are not needed. Anyhow most of people will hit "no" for the request.
There is a useful function on MDM/DSN request.
By example european law, there is a mail a durable medium, that has to be respected by companys in the same way as an written letter.
So for a canceling notice this is very helpful if the mail server replays the receipt, the cancelation letter is delivered and received. The company can not claim, that the information was not in place in time, as with the receipt also a time stamp is provided by the mail server.
So there is a lot of efficiency in using this rather than going to a good old post office for a cancelling letter and spending money.
If you use in addition a s/mine QES certficate also goverment offices accept this kind of mail sending.
Maybe a good reason to rethink the development of this option.
Best regards
I also find read receipts useful. It bridges the gap for communication so that we can have people opt-in to let us know they've read something. It's similar to read receipting on messenger systems like Telegram, Signal.
Reality is the person who receives the message has to want you to know they read it. You might as well just write RSVP at the bottom - it would be as effective. If you really want to know someone received a message you physically send it registered - or I suppose you could send them a link to a site they need to login to before they can see the message. Anything else you don't know if they never got it or their mail client just didn't tell you. Most mail clients - including Vivaldi, but also Yahoo and Gmail - won't tell you.
@sgunhouse Ten years on, and this conversation still continues. Why don't people understand yet that read receipts are useless?
I need this featcher - please add read/received receipts
thanks a lot
@pesala they are very useful. Something similar to what Mailbird does would be great
or maybe making the mail client compatible with Mailtrack would work also
I can understand how this is useful.
However, most email clients don't offer this and anyway this isn't very respectful of privacy.
If you really want to do this, there may be 3rd parties online that may let you add a tracking pixel to your email.
actually, other email clients offer this and it is optional.
For exemple, Thunderbird which is a major email client offers the option in settings
Just a thought, in Vivaldi I leave my email unread until I am completely done with them. So if Vivaldi were acknowledging read receipt requests from other clients (which I believe it doesn't and hope it never will, because I don't want to be tracked), it would only do so when I actively mark the mail as read.
In other words, the entire absurdity of read receipts is even more severe in Vivaldi, where an email stays unread by default even when you look at it.
Next come the answers from the "I want automatically mark as read" people
I don't want this feature, but I think it'd be nice to have for users that already successfully use this feature with other clients/servers/recipients.
It'd take some work though. See https://www.rfc-editor.org/rfc/rfc8098.txt. (Not that Thunderbird does everything in there.)
Mail read receipts are HUGE for my busniess(es).
I use Streak mail tracking with Gmail and Chrome. When someone clicks to view images the pixel is presented and I get a read receipt. When a customer finally clicks show images all the time, I get notified every time an email is opened. New or old.
This tells me where the client is at that moment mentally because I can search and see which email they are looking at.
Do you know how many times a client I haven't sold to in 5-10 years has opened an old email and I've been notified? 100's and 100's of times. Do you know how many of those clients I've picked up the phone and called then and reignited that relationship? 100's.
There IS a use for receipts, even if you personally don't need them. I for one LOVE to know when my customers new or old are thinking of me. It's pure Gold!
@dougm1966 frightening!
@wildente And how exactly is that frightening?
And for those interested, the Streak CRM plugin does appear to work with Vivaldi. It works directly with Gmail so it isn't a solution for everyone.
@dougm1966 Vivaldi is a browser for those who value their privacy.
@Pesala said in send email receipts, when email is "received" or "read":
@dougm1966 Vivaldi is a browser for those who value their privacy.
So let others choose how to manage their own privacy!