Thanks. I don't speak or read italian, and 7 years of latin at school really don't help either, and still I found https://www.tim.it/assistenza/assistenza-tecnica/mail/configurazione/protocolli-posta which essentially says that all possible configurations of alice.it mail access require StartTLS ... which Vivaldi does not support. Please let me know if my interpretation makes sense.

Assuming it does: it's a deadlock situation between alice.it and Vivaldi - either alice.it allow other authentication methods, or Vivaldi implements StartTLS.

The feature request for StartTLS has some votes and is marked as "pipeline" so there is some hope, add yours too: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/73562/starttls-support.

If my interpretation is making sense to you... if this is not some issue specific to alice.it that needs special debugging, I should close the bug report and link it to the StartTLS feature that needs implementation.

Please let me know if this makes sense to you.