PGP/GPG De-/Encryption and Signing
As stated in the launch blog:
"We’ve worked quite a bit on PGP and you can expect it in future releases"
I thought it might be worth adding a feature request to track it as it evolves.
Useful features:
- Encrypt / Decrypt emails
- Sign / Verify emails
- Use a system-wide keyring instead of managing its own
@Gwen-Dragon Yes. I was just re-using the existing wording.
My understanding is that PGP is the name of the protocol and base implementation, and OpenPGP/GnuPG are implementations that let you use such tools in your desktop. Integration with existing desktop tools (for people who have them) would be a must, or else it would not be usable.
Actually it's quite funny, since I thought about switching to
muttas
Thunderbirddid this weird thing with its new (and very incomplete) own implementation of PGP. I really did not expect Vivaldi to plan PGP support - this is so damn exciting, I really cannot express how happy I am right now!
greench Translator
I am also waiting system wide pgp support on Vivaldi Mail to switch from Thunderbird. I need mail encryption/decryption time to time.
This would be great! In the meantime, does anyone know how to use Mailvelope with the Vivaldi Mail Client. The client was made with web technologies, so it should be able to work, at least in theory.
@Gwen-Dragon Okay, I will
I may write PGP emails in a separate app, so I would be fine if Vivaldi released the decryption of PGP messages before encryption.
I started using anonaddy.com (which I highly recommend) to encrypt incoming emails. Now I cannot see emails in Vivaldi Mail. I have started using mailvelope or thunderbird instead, however, I much prefer m3 even in it's "preview" state so I hope the team will release this (in a snapshot) soon. Thank you for your hard work on Vivaldi Mail, it is looking great!
@Gwen-Dragon I'm not really sure what you mean. I have a free subdomain user.anonaddy.com. I submitted my PGP public key to anonaddy. If I sign up for a website or service, I tell them my email is [email protected]. Anonaddy encrypts the email on their server with my keys, and then forwards it to me so I can decrypt it. Since each service uses a seperate email, I can pinpoint and block spam.
(I think I see where I confused you. I want to decrypt incoming emails, not encrypt them. The feature request for encryption and signing also includes decryption and verifying).
@Gwen-Dragon No, I think it it is. I am saying that I would really like OpenPGP decryption in Vivaldi Mail so I can read those emails that were sent to me through Anonaddy.
If you think it's off topic, that's fine, but I am not requesting a new feature, I am requesting the same feature as @LonM.
@Gwen-Dragon said in PGP/GPG De-/Encryption and Signing:
I apologise, i misunderstood you.
That's okay, I was probably confusing.
@Gwen-Dragon said in PGP/GPG De-/Encryption and Signing:
English is not my first language.
At least you know two languages, I only know one. (Except for a little bit of Chinese.)
I would imagine that the reason for this issue requiring so much time lies with Windows systems? ...
Although I believe that substantial work will probably have been done here as of now, with bumping this thread, I also want to provide some ideas and express my wish that
gnupgand
gpg-agentwill be available as the backend (no idea if this is possible on windows in a similar ways, but at least for macOS and linux systems this should be a possibility).
I expect that the idea has at least been at some point to integrate key management (storage, creation, passwords) into vivaldi. This makes sense to provide the same experience cross-platform, but
thunderbirdreally has messed up when directly integrating
enigmailsince they lost quite some functionality with RNP. I think it would be a huge advantage if vivaldi would not limit itself in functionality, and if it would not require imports from private keys and trust levels instead of using what's present at
~/.gnupg/.
Reasoning:
- Key storage in multiple places does not make sense. This will only result in conflicts (e.g. keys (extended | retracted | trust changed) in one place but not in others) and inconsistencies (which keys are present, which are not).
- Without
gpg-agent, passwords either have to be saved, encrypted with a master password (which is not yet available for vivaldi), or entered every time (which is likely to be undesired even but most users who want to use
OpenPGPin the first place).
- Other features such as smart cards should be supported, which is the case for the existing libraries but would probably be a long way or never achieved realistically for vivladi's OpenPGP implementation.
vanessam99 Banned
Soooo, "1.0", "5.5", etc.
May I inquire how mail encryption is coming along? Is it still on the todo list or was it abandoned?
IIRC it was promised since Opera 7
-
@pointed-stick It is still planned, but no timeline yet.
That means, that there isn't even someone working on it right now, right?
What is planned? Only PGP or PGP and S/MIME?
-
@pointed-stick If this is implemented PGP is likely, maybe S/MIME, but I am not aware of what the plan is exactly. I'm not a Vivaldi developer, so I can't say for sure.
-
Okay, back to being hopeful. Maybe it'll take less than another seven years...
@pointed-stick Hmm, i do not thinks so, but as i sadly remember when i was working in office with Opera Mail, S/MIME or OpenPGP was announced but it never got it.
Vivaldi will not step into such dead-end street again.