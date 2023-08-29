I would imagine that the reason for this issue requiring so much time lies with Windows systems? ...

Although I believe that substantial work will probably have been done here as of now, with bumping this thread, I also want to provide some ideas and express my wish that gnupg and gpg-agent will be available as the backend (no idea if this is possible on windows in a similar ways, but at least for macOS and linux systems this should be a possibility).

I expect that the idea has at least been at some point to integrate key management (storage, creation, passwords) into vivaldi. This makes sense to provide the same experience cross-platform, but thunderbird really has messed up when directly integrating enigmail since they lost quite some functionality with RNP. I think it would be a huge advantage if vivaldi would not limit itself in functionality, and if it would not require imports from private keys and trust levels instead of using what's present at ~/.gnupg/ .

Reasoning: