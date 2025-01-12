@dannii said in Move side panel buttons to bottom status bar.:

hello! Because the status bar is really thin, has almost no footprint, but a lot of potential to provide info and functionalities. I own a 12" laptop, imagine screen state is super important for me.

Ok, but If you disable it there would be even more (vertical) space.

Remember the ability to see how a page was loading from the status bar on Opera? I miss that!

Sure! But I don't miss it at all (I have been using Firefox for a long time).

Actually I keep the status bar only for the zoom level indication. When it will be possible to move zoom buttons to the address bar I will disable status bar.

what I also meant is, have the exact same functionality of the download button on the status bar. Like, you click it, and it populates current downloads and whatnot, but on a small panell on the lower end, so it doesn't shit the page to a side so abruptly, instead of just 'lifting' it from the bottom.

Don't know if I explain myself correctly.

Maybe a demo picture? Did you try to use shortcuts and left panel in the floating mode like @Pesala suggests?