Vivaldi and iPad
Hello, all. I'm fairly new to Vivaldi on my Windows PC and was wondering if a version may ever become available for ipad?
@esap1944 Yes, an iOS version is planned, but Apple prohibits browsers that don't use the same core as Safari, so that requires a major rebuild/redesign for Vivaldi.
Whereas Windows, Linux and Android are compatible, iOS is not.
Pesala Ambassador
@esap1944 Here is A Discussion about Vivaldi on iPad and iPhone with the Vivaldi CEO, Jón.
Thanks for the replies. I appreciated that video supplied by Pesala. It answered my question perfectly. At least a there's a glimmer of hope that we may see Vivaldi on iOS some day.
Just curious,,,
Which browser is everyone using on iPad ?? Any recommendation until Vivaldi is available.
Streptococcus
@tetsato
I use Brave most of the time on the iPad. Dolphin used to be great, but its producers ruined it.
pamplemousse_mk2
@tetsato I use Safari because it syncs with all my Apple devices (iPad, iPhone, Mac computers).
I use Vivaldi on my MacBook because Vivaldi is so much more efficient for productivity than any other browser. I would probably not use it on my iPad since it is more my relaxation, hobby platform. Also, the integration of Apple apps like Notes makes Safari more practical on iPad. Nevertheless, I never used any other browser, so I am poor judge in the matter.
However, with the upcoming iPadOS 16, it is clear that Apple is serious about positioning the iPad as a true laptop alternative. Hopefully Vivadi Team is considering this.
EliseBakken
@esap1944 Yes it is available.
testingwithfire
Is there a way to log into my Vivaldi account on the iPad? I don't see an option in the settings.