Solved Fix Double TaskBar Icon | Vivaldi 3.4
SomeChangesGoodSomeChangesBad
When clicking on Vivaldi icon to open the browser, it opens a separate icon to open the browser. Why?
Since the new version release of Vivaldi, when I click on the Vivaldi icon to open the browser, it now opens a second, separate icon to open the browser on my taskbar. So I go from one to two Vivaldi icons but only the second icon is open or active with my tabs open.
Vivaldi never did this before, for me anyway until this new version.
How do I get Vivaldi to open the browser on the one icon like before?
ModEdit: Title
The same is happening for me, and unpin/pin again does not help.
Note that this is when single clicking the icon on the taskbar, not when double clicking the icon on the desktop.
Edit: the solution on this thread works for me (copy/pasted below):
close all Vivaldi windows
unpin icon
In Explorer open Vivaldi'S program folder
open vivaldi.exe by doubleclick
pin icon
I had this problem, too, but I just unpinned the old icon and repinned the new one.
SomeChangesGoodSomeChangesBad
Thank you for taking the time to reply, I appreciate it.
I did as you suggested, I unpinned my Vivaldi icon from my taskbar and then repinned it and I clicked on the Vivaldi icon to open up the browser up and it still opened a new, second, separate Vivaldi icon way on the right side of my taskbar and my Vivalid icon is way to the left on my taskbar.
Same issue here. Re-pinning does not help. Never had this before.
@postbuz said in When clicking on Vivaldi icon to open the browser, it opens a separate icon to open the browser. Why?:
Same issue here. Re-pinning does not help. Never had this before.
Remembered I had a switch (some -- command) after the executable in the shortcut. Removed tha & then re-pinned. Now all is fine.
Unpinning/repinning worked for me; but be sure to close the browser before unpinning, then re-open and repin.
Same problem here. Unpinning/Re-pinning (closing all Vivaldi executables in between) does not help.
@gcogger Yes, that works for me too but not if you want to pin a specific profile shortcut to the taskbar like:
"C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --profile-directory="Profile 1".
Then it always opens an additional new window below the pinned shortcut.
@Gwen-Dragon Hi Gwen, could you remove the "RESOLVED" status from this thread since the issue is obviously not resolved yet? Thanks
@Gwen-Dragon Thank you very much!
I noticed this and tried some of the Unpin from taskbar / Kill all instances / Repin on Taskbar
solutions as suggest No difference no improvement.
If I'm not paying attention, I end up with 5 or six stacked instances of Vivaldi on the taskbar far right. I'm running Windows 10 Pro 64bit
I gave up Waterfox for Vivaldi.
@liverwort "kill all instances" is not part of the procedure. Keep one open, unpin all the other icons, pin the one that's open. Works 100% here. If it doesn't work, something has gone wrong in Windows.
@Ayespy Tried this again, this time it worked thanks...
So, just to be clear, this is the solution. Yes, it worked fine, but I'm just curious. I've been sitting with two icons when running for months. Had it fixed months ago and then after an update it started doing it again, and I think I've just left it for almost a year now with two icons and today I was like, "seriously...still doing this?" and was hoping some update may sort it out, but seemed unlikely given the type of "bug".
So it's sorted, but just thought like for others who don't bother you know...
Anyway, thanks apologies for the unnecessary response .
@caspadan This is a Windows error, and at some point, Vivaldi devs might have the time to figure out a way to program around it. Windows should never create a new taskbar icon for a program that is already on board, in the exact same directory location, just because the program updated. But there may be a way to fool the Windows 10 registry to stop doing this (I've never seen it in Win7), with a re-code of the update protocol or the installer. We will see.
I managed to solve this case as well with the following workaround:
Go to Vivaldi's program folder and open vivaldi.exe, without command line parameters.
Pin this icon.
Close Vivaldi.
Shift + Right click icon, choose Properties.
In Shortcut --> Target, after "vivaldi.exe", add --profile-directory="Profile 1". Click OK. You should now have a pinned taskbar shortcut that opens Vivaldi on profile 1, without generating a new icon.
Repeat for "Profile 2" etcetera that you want pinned shortcuts for.
Hope this helps someone else!
FWIW, in Chrome version 88 this works perfectly without any workarounds. So I don't know if the real bug is in Windows or in Vivaldi, but it seems like it should be fixable in the browser.
@ErikLevin Thanks for your suggestion. However, when I try that hack, I get the following error message:
I get the same message if I delete the space between Profile and 1, or if I delete one of the hyphens before profile-directory.
Any ideas what I'm doing wrong? TIA
Vivaldi 5.5.2805.32
Windows 10 21H2
@Newbie22 Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
You need a space after
exe
Edit: No need to delete it mate, it's not that embarassing, everyone makes mistakes and we all can learn from them
@Pathduck Wow - you are quick I deleted my post because I was able to solve the problem by pinning the second tab to the taskbar. But to your point, should the space go before or after the period? (Obviously I know nothing about writing code...)