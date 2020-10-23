When clicking on Vivaldi icon to open the browser, it opens a separate icon to open the browser. Why?

Since the new version release of Vivaldi, when I click on the Vivaldi icon to open the browser, it now opens a second, separate icon to open the browser on my taskbar. So I go from one to two Vivaldi icons but only the second icon is open or active with my tabs open.

Vivaldi never did this before, for me anyway until this new version.

How do I get Vivaldi to open the browser on the one icon like before?