What are your 10 best series?
barbudo2005
Mine:
1.- Game of Thrones
2.- Bron/Broen (aka The bridge)
3.- Forbrydelsen (aka The killing)
4.- Banshee
5.- Dexter
6.- Tudors
7.- Millenium (Five episodes)
8.- Bosch
9.- Department Q Trilogy (Denmark)
10.-
The DeuceHomeland
Choosing only 10 was a bit of a stuggle. I limited myself to one television series for both Star Trek and Stargate, but I like the others as well. I tried to order them somewhat, but that too proved difficult.
1 - The Expanse
2 - The Man in the High Castle
3 - Fargo
4 - The Leftovers
5 - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
6 - Patriot
7 - The Americans
8 - Halt and Catch Fire
9 - Avatar: The Last Airbender
10 - Star Trek: Voyager
@barbudo2005 I will have to check out some from your list. Of your list, I have only seen Game of Thrones and Dexter, which were both top notch, so you must have good taste
My only gripe with Game of Thrones, that prevented it from being on my list, was the way it finished up. Left a bad taste in my mouth.
Edits:
- August 27, 2023 - Removed Stargate SG-1 at position 9 and added The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at position 5.
- October 21, 2024 - Removed Mr. Robot at position 10 and added Patriot at position 6.
Also to many people Dexter finished up in a bad way, but even though both were spectacular, or not?
@barbudo2005
Not wishing to repeat any of the above (and just in alphabetical order)
24
(all) Agatha Christie
Battlestar Galactica
Columbo
Designated Survivor
Dr Who
Heroes
Hitchiker's Guide To The Galaxy
Monty Python
Sherlock (BBC)
Also, a bad ending doesn't ruin the whole series for me, just the end
Don´t have 10 - sorry...
But one is my favorite: Married with Children
...some examples
-
isaacjara17
- Hannibal
- Breaking Bad
- Mad Men
- The Sopranos
- Peaky Blinders
- Game of Thrones
- Westworld
- Boardwalk Empire
- True Detective
- The Office
I'm currently watching The Sopranos, so it might push The Office out, but right now this is the list.
For the people that still haven't watched Hannibal, all I can say is that it's absolutely, without any doubt, the best show I've ever watched. I would never think someone would do a Hannibal that could be better than Anthony Hopkins' personification but I think Mads Mikkelsen has done it (in my personal taste). Mads Mikkelsen's Hannibal is more passionate, subtle and sofisticated. He perfectly personifies the idea of a serial killer hiding in plain sight. And the cinematography is the best I've ever seen on a TV show. Simply fantastic and worth a watch
Edit: The Boys got pushed out by The Sopranos
Any recommendation similar to my top 10 favorites?
Keep away from Star Trek (unless it’s the original). If you want
to watch space stuff, go with Babylon 5
-
Airbender, really? Are animations allowed in this topic? Anyway, let’s keep off Japanese entries and suggest Adventure Time instead
Stargate? Space again? This is just MacGyver without swiss army knife. Go with Raumpatrouille Orion to funk up your screen
@luetage Ok, think I can reply now that I am only seeing a slight ting of red in comparison to the solid blinding rage filled crimson from a few minutes ago
-
Give me anything other than the Original Series. The Animated Series and the movies are about all of the original I can manage. Give me Voyager or Deep Space Nine any day. (Been meaning to watch Babylon 5, but think I watched some movie awhile ago that put me off watching it)
Yeah, that
cartoonanime might be too Japanese for westerners to handle.
-
Hardly even a space show. More like random forest in Canada show. As for Raumpatrouille Orion, "
alien 'Frogs'"? Hmm, might have to check that out
@barbudo2005 Have now watched The Killing and Homeland, so I will try and give some recommendations.
Based off The Killing:
- Dexter: New Blood (Think you have probably already seen it)
- True Detective
- Fargo
- American Crime Story
- The Night Of
- The Outsider
- The Sinner
- Mindhunter
Based off Homeland:
- The Americans
- Killing Eve (Bit comedic)
- Patriot (Firmly a comedy, but still in the same area)
- Quantico (Sort of cheesy, but similar feel to Homeland)
Based off Game of Thrones:
- Black Sails
- Vikings
- The Witcher
- The Terror (Horror, but not too bad in my opinion)
- The Man in the Hight Castle (Very different, but think you would like it if you liked Game of Thrones)
How do you liked The Killing and Homeland?
Your next must be Banshee (Amazon Prime), Millenium and Bron/Broen (aka The bridge) : Superb.
Thank you for your recommendations.
Dexter: New Blood : I saw it.
Sinner: I saw it.
Vikings: Excellent.
The bad thing about the list of 10 I mentioned is that the bar was set too high.
Of the rest that you mentioned, none is at that level. I seem to be getting too demanding and lacking patience with age.
-
@barbudo2005 Ah, just realized that I watched the US adaption of The Killing and not Forbrydelsen. Read that the first 2 seasons of the US version aren't too drastically different from the original, but guess I should probably check it out to see how they compare.
Homeland was good, but it did take me a bit to get into. I watched the first few episodes and then took a long break before deciding to give the show another chance. As a fan of Star Trek, I know it can take a season or 2 for a show to find itself. I don't remember all the specifics, but there was something about the show that just never made it my favorite.
Still probably in either my top 30 or 40 tv series. Not too bad considering I have 250 shows tracked on my
TasteDiveprofile. Conditioning myself to watch videos at 2 times speed was probably a mistake. Always needing to find new shows and deeply offending cinephiles whenever I mention it
I am definitely biased, but I think you should watch The Americans. It has the same feeling of wondering if/when the characters will be caught as in Dexter and it has the spy aspect that you get from Homeland.
@nomadic said in What are your 10 best series?:
Have now watched The Killing
American version or (original) European version? IMO remake is much better.
-
@kurai Yeah, in the post above, I realized that I saw the remake.
Will still give the original a chance, but can be hard for the second version you watch to surmount your original expectations. Even more so if you liked the first watched version.
VivaldiFan2023
I try to find 10 of the best series...
1.) PoI
2.) 24
3.) The Shield
4.) Star Trek Enterprise (Captain Archer)
5.) Enterprise TOS
6.) Stargate Atlantis
7.) The Prisoner (Ian McKellen)
8.) Mystery Road (1st season)
9.) Sea Patrol
10.) Raumpatrouille (of course)
VivaldiFan2023
@nomadic said in What are your 10 best series?:
@luetage Ok, think I can reply now that I am only seeing a slight ting of red in comparison to the solid blinding rage filled crimson from a few minutes ago
-
Give me anything other than the Original Series. The Animated Series and the movies are about all of the original I can manage. Give me Voyager or Deep Space Nine any day. (Been meaning to watch Babylon 5, but think I watched some movie awhile ago that put me off watching it)
-
Yeah, that
cartoonanime might be too Japanese for westerners to handle.
-
Hardly even a space show. More like random forest in Canada show. As for Raumpatrouille Orion, "
alien 'Frogs'"? Hmm, might have to check that out
You are supposed to. It's worth the effort. Alone the dances are hilarious.
-
Hi
Some more, aside of other already mentioned.
-
The IT Crowd
https://m.imdb.com/title/tt0487831
-
Uncle GrandPa
https://m.imdb.com/title/tt3042608
-
The Amazing World of Gumball
https://m.imdb.com/title/tt1942683
-
Futurama
https://m.imdb.com/title/tt0149460
Gravity Falls
https://m.imdb.com/title/tt1865718/
Monty Python's Flying Circus
https://m.imdb.com/title/tt0063929/
-
Sherlock
https://m.imdb.com/title/tt1475582
Get Smart
https://m.imdb.com/title/tt0058805
barbudo2005
I don't agree with @kurai in Forbrydelsen.
Look this other examples:
BRON/BROEN:
Was remaked in :
USA in the border with Mexico
France in the tunnel with England.
Germany/Austria
Russia/Estonia
Malaysia/Singapore
https://scroll.in/reel/885882/swedish-danish-crime-series-the-bridge-remains-inimitable-despite-multiple-remakes
"None of them have been able to replicate the success of the original. A lot of the credit for that goes to Sofia Helin’s extraordinary portrayal of one of the two investigators."
MILLENIUM:
Initially it came out as 3 movies, but later as a serie with 2 more hours.
As in the previous case the credit goes to Noomi Rapace.
Was remaked in USA (the first movie : The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1568346/
-
@barbudo2005 Remakes are always a gamble.
Sometimes they can replace the original and other times it is best to pretend the new version was never created. But it is also possible for 2 versions to coexist and both be watchable.
Probably controversial to some, but one example of this, in my opinion, would be Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. 2 vastly different movies, but both enjoyable.
But for every remake success there are 10 like The Day the Earth Stood Still. Hollywood loves remakes and sequels, so I am afraid we are stuck with this reality. Who knows, maybe we will even see a 4th remake of The Planet of the Apes within our lifetimes
Edit: And how could I forget to mention Invasion of the Body Snatchers. Feels like every other day I learn about a new adaptation.