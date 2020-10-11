@barbudo2005 Ah, just realized that I watched the US adaption of The Killing and not Forbrydelsen. Read that the first 2 seasons of the US version aren't too drastically different from the original, but guess I should probably check it out to see how they compare.

Homeland was good, but it did take me a bit to get into. I watched the first few episodes and then took a long break before deciding to give the show another chance. As a fan of Star Trek, I know it can take a season or 2 for a show to find itself. I don't remember all the specifics, but there was something about the show that just never made it my favorite.

Still probably in either my top 30 or 40 tv series. Not too bad considering I have 250 shows tracked on my TasteDive profile. Conditioning myself to watch videos at 2 times speed was probably a mistake. Always needing to find new shows and deeply offending cinephiles whenever I mention it

I am definitely biased, but I think you should watch The Americans. It has the same feeling of wondering if/when the characters will be caught as in Dexter and it has the spy aspect that you get from Homeland.