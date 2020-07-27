Themes installed off of Chrome store
-
I've installed three themes from the Chrome store that stated they were successfully installed.
But where are they?
Where can I access them in the browser.
I can only find "Extensions" under "Tools".
Where are the browser themes kept that I have added?
The only themes I can find are the Vivaldi native themes that are in "Settings".
I would like to find the external themes I have added to the browser from the Chrome store.
Thanks in advance for any help.
-
Komposten Translator
Don't quote me on it, but I don't think Chrome themes work in Vivaldi. Vivaldi uses a completely custom-coded UI layer that basically shares no code at all with Chrome/Chromium.
So I'm afraid you'll have to use Vivaldi's own theme customisation options.
-
@VivaLaUSA The Chrome UI and the Vivaldi UI are not in any way related. The code that makes up the Vivaldi UI, and which makes all of its customizations possible, is a completely different kind and structure of code from that used by Chrome. Since Chrome themes are designed to modify the Chrome UI, they cannot have any effect on Vivaldi, as its UI is built using technologies that do not exist in Chrome.
-
@Ayespy , I think that Vivaldi need a own app store. You can use some Chrome extensions, but most of them don't work properly or are redundant.
This can confuuse some new users.
-
A Former User
@Catweazle Well, first Vivaldi would have to allow access to its API etc. from extensions. And I have no idea how they would allow extending/changing the UI.
-
@potmeklecbohdan , I know it is not that simple, but it has to be possible, if you can install extensions even directly from GitHub.
The first way would be to offer new users a list of the recommended extensions that we know are safe and functional, even if it is for the moment with links that point to the Chrome Store.
This would at least prevent a new user from installing extensions that do not work and may even lead to errors in Vivaldi with consequent complaints here, such as in this thread.
Such a list can be provisionally added to the Vivaldi menu, without major problems.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Catweazle I think it is a good idea, but the Vivaldi Team does not have the resources to devote to this. Vivaldi users could do it via a new forum thread.
Extensions | Vivaldi Forum
List of Compatible Extensions
These Chrome extensions have been tested by our users and found to be reliable.
Please report any issues to the List of Incompatible Extensions
-
@Pesala , es, but I thought more about a simple page with a list of links that can be added to the menu of Vivaldi., Not all users want to review a thread in a forum.
Maybe one day I feel like making a list like this, which can be added to bookmarks.
I have already done it in the past in Google Docs, but someone has deleted all the links, leaving it editable for other users.
-
@Catweazle Vivaldi will eventually have its own app store. The resources to set it up aren't there yet.
-
To be precise: themes could work, as all the usual places a theme changes still exist in Vivaldi (tab strip, start page...), and the vivaldi UI could access the resources as it does with extensions. But it would require a lot of effort from the developers, so right now it isn't possible.
I still hope that one day in the far future it could happen.
-
@Ayespy , nor is it for yesterday, but the need exists
-
@Gwen-Dragon , in older Vivaldi versions, Icould set round corners in the search and adress bars, framed with accent color, in the last versions this possibility not longer exist in the settings.
-
@Catweazle That's strange, it works for me, here's max corner rounding:
(btw, ignore the old-school green padlock, this is a CSS mod.)
-
@Catweazle Works for me. Are you looking in the right place? It's under theme editing, and it's called "corner rounding."
-
@Ayespy , thanks, I'm getting old
-
@Catweazle You and me both, sir!
-
chrome does not have that great a theme selection..mozilla firefox sinks it into the water with themes and other extensions.
Firefox themes would be a better choice to implement in my honest opinion.
-
ouechTonton
A first obvious step should be to precise that this so customizable browser has only just 9 embedded themes, almost the same. And that you can forget Chrome Web Store concerning this point. Indeed, just two sentences here please:
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/extensions/
Sorry... Just to share with you what can feel a Vivaldi newcomer. I like it. But just a bit disappointed because the marketing's magic powder around the product.
But I think, everything will be totally fine once I will have played with CSS.
-
@ouechTonton , Vivaldi has 9 default themes that are fully editable with millions of possibilities and without even having to use CSS.
It is even possible in the settings to automatically use the theme and Wallpaper of the OS.
-
alexcicala
if I can't install a custom crx theme and jerry-rig it to work on Vivaldi then the claim "fully editable with millions of possibilities " is flat out false
ouechTonton's opinion of the browser is truth... a bunch of cloned themes and baked in tweaks is faux customization... its just a lack of full browser control. Don't get me wrong most of Vivaldi is great but you making claims like that is laughable.
Kinda ironic tho the ambassador tag... really highlights a certain bias on your posts.