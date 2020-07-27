last edited by A Former User

I've installed three themes from the Chrome store that stated they were successfully installed.

But where are they?

Where can I access them in the browser.

I can only find "Extensions" under "Tools".

Where are the browser themes kept that I have added?

The only themes I can find are the Vivaldi native themes that are in "Settings".

I would like to find the external themes I have added to the browser from the Chrome store.

Thanks in advance for any help.