All downloads stall at 100% completion in the downloads panel and then sit there at low KB/s not doing anything for awhile then finally finish.

I disabled the google malware and phishing protection as I have noticed in the past this stall was due to a scan being done after download. But disabling this setting should have disabled the scan.

Q1 - Why are the downloads stalling like this?

Q2 - Is the file scan still happening? If so, how do I disable it?