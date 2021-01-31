@Pesala said in Vivaldi feels clunky and sluggish:

a friend of mine on seeing that I use Vivaldi told me that he stopped using it because he felt it was a tad bit too slow (both in terms of UI responsiveness and web pages loading) and after paying more attention to the browser during my daily use, I also realized that it felt really sluggish, clunky and slow (the keyword here is felt - the browser may be performing well but I can't say that I feel it is smooth and responsive)...

You know, sometimes friends tend to talk so much .... too much rubbish. And because they are friends we have no doubts about the accuracy of what they are saying. Friends are the most dangerous fake news propagators and they do it without any bad intention but with pleasure ... and they do it all the time ...

Now as they are in quarantine we would expect that the logical consequence of being at home with less or without paid work would be, that people start to consider and think twice - intensified reflection - before they say something.

Wishful thinking! The exact opposite seems to be the case.. It is a mess, a covid mess!

ok, that was the less serious part of the answer...

7+ sec problem ... various causes can lead to these slowdowns. If its not your connection of course your browser or your OS has something to do with ...

In general if delays occurs frequently, the browser (every browser) freezes or even crashes it might have something to do with the one using the browser....

I also call it: The-one-holding-the-dog-leash-is-the-idiot effect (i don't want to say that you are an idiot, ok? It just came to my mind, because it makes clear in a pretty nice way what I actually want to say...

BTW. The speed difference between a FF, an Edge or a Vivaldi (all in as-delivered condition) is ocularly undetectable. Of course using a tool to measure the speed reveals every single small issue in an appropriate way.

The most common reason that causes sluggish behaviour is an elevated amount of stored data.... 2000+ bookmarks, crowded panels, pinned tabs, tons of saved sessions that no one ever looks at again, 3 month of stored history, cached data, high resolution wallpapers or PNG icons uploaded to beautify bookmark folders.... and so on

But the worst offenders might be the extensions.

Users having seven different bookmark managing extensions or tracking protection in triple version installed, tools that do all the same ... On top the so called overrated productivity extensions which in fact are useless, created to gather user data (the stored 3 months history trail - what a good catch) ...

Great tools like uBlock Origin or HTTPS everywhere can possibly cause delays, over- or incorrectly configured cookie managers are as well not really helpful when it needs to go fast... and so on.... .... .... slow sluggy and clunky ... in my opinion this browser calls somewhat for spring cleaning...