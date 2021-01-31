Vivaldi feels clunky and sluggish
-
Vivaldi is a great browser, I love the features this browser has to offer, and use certain ones such as the Web Panel feature everyday (it's excellent if you've got 2+ g-mail accounts and can't be bothered to keep signing in and out to access both). I made the switch from the other browsers I was using to Vivaldi, and I do not regret it in the least.
Some time ago, a friend of mine on seeing that I use Vivaldi told me that he stopped using it because he felt it was a tad bit too slow (both in terms of UI responsiveness and web pages loading) and after paying more attention to the browser during my daily use, I also realized that it felt really sluggish, clunky and slow (the keyword here is felt - the browser may be performing well but I can't say that I feel it is smooth and responsive).
Some time ago, a few websites took 7+ seconds to load despite my internet speed being 40-80mbps. This wasn't much of an issue back then but it's far more noticeable now (placebo effect? maybe).
Don't just take it from me; another friend of mine tried out the browser but switched to Edge in a day, and I can't blame that upon his personal taste. I am fine with web pages loading slower than usual since I am pretty used to the 512kbps days, but the web browser itself being slow (sometimes everything becomes really slow) makes me want to switch to something with a faster and more responsive UI like Edge.
Forgive me if I've posted in the wrong forum topic, and yes, I have searched for other topics stating the same, but I could only find a few.
Before someone blames the issue on my PC, know that I've tried this browser both on an i5 8th generation CPU and an i5 3rd gen CPU both with only iGPUs and 8 GB and 4 GB of RAM respectively, and on both cases the experience is pretty much the same - sluggish, clunky and heavy.
I can't say I quite like the UI as much as the old MS Edge's Fluent design (please make that an option), but it looks pretty ok-ish.
-
@uski12 It beats me how anyone can find any modern browser sluggish. Every page I visit loads in a second or less, and my hardware is slow. Page loading speed has much more to do with broadband speed and current network conditions than CPU speed graphics rendering.
I just don't think it is an issue that matters much to most people. Only petrol-heads or Tesla owners who visit drag strips care about their 0-60 or standing quarter mile times. Most drivers only care about the looks of a car, or, if they are wise, how safe it is in a crash.
-
mib2berlin
Hi, 7+ seconds is sluggish for a page but I cant verify on a i7 Laptop with iGPU HD 4000 anywhere.
Add example page(s), Vivaldi and Windows version and extensions, please.
Cheers, mib
-
meymigrou Translator
Unfortunately, I had the same experience from people who I personally recommended Vivaldi and they stopped using it because they felt it was slow and sluggish. In my laptop it's also clunky and sluggish and it has an Intel Core i5 6200U 2,3 GHz and 8GB RAM. Other web browsers are running pretty smoothly. On my Desktop PC, which has an Intel Core i5-9600K CPU and 16GB RAM, it runs a lot better (although sometimes I can see it struggling to load a few pages), but many people won't have that hardware and so they prefer using other browsers instead.
Now I don't have any problem using Vivaldi as my main web browser, it's by far my favorite one. But sometimes when testing websites (using different browsers, such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, and Edge) I can feel that they are faster and less clunky and sluggish, as @uski12 points out.
-
True. Features are all good. But yeah it sometimes shows noticeable slowness when compared to Chrome or Chromium edge.
Of course, I have not done any benchmarking or anything but that's just the stuff eyes see.
One place where I can usually see slowness is while typing somewhere. (No Grammarly or any similar extension enabled).
-
It will be hard to Vivaldi to be "fast" as chromium as it have a totally different interface but usually the delays are bear-able (<1s).
I have admit sometimes it is slower with long lists of bookmarks and history, but it is a "price I'll to pay" for customizations and features.
Animations, webpanels, a lot of tabs and extensions consume a lot of resources. Reducing their usage could help.
Of course, performance improval are always welcome: tweaks for webpanels and hibernation will help with this.
[Both Firefox and Opera are slower at startup compared to a modded Vivaldi which is quite fun]
-
@Pesala said in Vivaldi feels clunky and sluggish:
Only petrol-heads or Tesla owners who visit drag strips care about their 0-60 or standing quarter mile times.
@uski12
a friend of mine on seeing that I use Vivaldi told me that he stopped using it because he felt it was a tad bit too slow (both in terms of UI responsiveness and web pages loading) and after paying more attention to the browser during my daily use, I also realized that it felt really sluggish, clunky and slow (the keyword here is felt - the browser may be performing well but I can't say that I feel it is smooth and responsive)...
You know, sometimes friends tend to talk so much .... too much rubbish. And because they are friends we have no doubts about the accuracy of what they are saying. Friends are the most dangerous fake news propagators and they do it without any bad intention but with pleasure ... and they do it all the time ...
Now as they are in quarantine we would expect that the logical consequence of being at home with less or without paid work would be, that people start to consider and think twice - intensified reflection - before they say something.
Wishful thinking! The exact opposite seems to be the case.. It is a mess, a covid mess!
ok, that was the less serious part of the answer...
7+ sec problem ... various causes can lead to these slowdowns. If its not your connection of course your browser or your OS has something to do with ...
In general if delays occurs frequently, the browser (every browser) freezes or even crashes it might have something to do with the one using the browser....
I also call it: The-one-holding-the-dog-leash-is-the-idiot effect (i don't want to say that you are an idiot, ok? It just came to my mind, because it makes clear in a pretty nice way what I actually want to say...
BTW. The speed difference between a FF, an Edge or a Vivaldi (all in as-delivered condition) is ocularly undetectable. Of course using a tool to measure the speed reveals every single small issue in an appropriate way.
The most common reason that causes sluggish behaviour is an elevated amount of stored data.... 2000+ bookmarks, crowded panels, pinned tabs, tons of saved sessions that no one ever looks at again, 3 month of stored history, cached data, high resolution wallpapers or PNG icons uploaded to beautify bookmark folders.... and so on
But the worst offenders might be the extensions.
Users having seven different bookmark managing extensions or tracking protection in triple version installed, tools that do all the same ... On top the so called overrated productivity extensions which in fact are useless, created to gather user data (the stored 3 months history trail - what a good catch) ...
Great tools like uBlock Origin or HTTPS everywhere can possibly cause delays, over- or incorrectly configured cookie managers are as well not really helpful when it needs to go fast... and so on.... .... .... slow sluggy and clunky ... in my opinion this browser calls somewhat for spring cleaning...
-
@uski12 I find nothing the slightest bit sluggish about Vivaldi - but I don't use extensions, don't use animations, and have decent hardware - but even on a 10-year-old tower with a dual-core processor (2.5 GHz) and 4GB of DDR2 RAM (only 3.75GB usable), once I get it open, Vivaldi is snappy. For sure, I don't have any websites that take more than two seconds to open - most less than a second. To me, it looks like sluggishness would be a locally remediable issue.
-
gabevilela Translator
I can confirm that Vivaldi have a UI that feels a little more sluggish, however, that's pretty much the UI part only. Page loading is fine here, and the only scenario that a page performed worse on Vivaldi was during a simulation running on Tinkercad.
I daily driver Vivaldi, but when something doesn't work on it, I just use another browser for that specific task and that's it
My rig isn't high end, but it can run GTA V, so that's something ¯\ _(ツ) _/¯
CPU: i5-6400 | RAM: 16GB DDR4 | OS: Windows 10 Pro x64
-
Hey guys, thanks for the replies. I'll try to address you guys' queries.
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi feels clunky and sluggish:
Hi, 7+ seconds is sluggish for a page but I cant verify on a i7 Laptop with iGPU HD 4000 anywhere.
Add example page(s), Vivaldi and Windows version and extensions, please.
Cheers, mib
I'm running Windows 10 (latest stable build) and Vivaldi version 2.11.1811.52. As for any particular website, I don't think I remember the exact ones. I think it was more of a one-off thing (might've just been a slight issue on my end, but I immediately pulled up a new tab and did a speed test, the latency seemed fine too).
As for the extensions I am using, currently I've got 2, namely: Tampermonkey and AdBlock Plus.
It also occurred to me that the amount of Web Panels I've got might be a cause (forgive me for not thinking of this beforehand, but as of writing I've got 6 and I'm not sure if that's too many). I've also got quite a lot of bookmarks, yes, but not more than around 20.
@Pesala said in Vivaldi feels clunky and sluggish:
I just don't think it is an issue that matters much to most people. Only petrol-heads or Tesla owners who visit drag strips care about their 0-60 or standing quarter mile times. Most drivers only care about the looks of a car, or, if they are wise, how safe it is in a crash.
I like your analogy, it is very fitting. But people before buying a vehicle would like a faster performing engine on paper.
About the browser UI feeling sluggish, like I said, it may just be my imagination, but a few others also feel the same way from the posts written above.
When I thought about making the post originally, I only thought about writing about the UI feeling slow, the web-pages loading slow is something that's less of an issue but I still wrote about it anyway.
-
@uski12
Could be. Webpanels are almost like active tabs as resources especially if used for "heavy" pages (gmail, discord chat, facebook etc)
The newest snapshots feel faster, so I hope to see a performance boost in the next stable.
-
Yea, their resource usages is what I was worried about in particular.
I can't wait for the newer snapshots! Hopefully it releases soon.
-
@uski12 Also, keeping history to "show today|last 7 days" (especially on panel) and the download list clean seems to reduce some UI slowdowns. (And trash too).
-
Although according to some Benchmark Tests, there are browsers that are faster (milli sec), I can't confirm that it's explicitly slow, apart from although it takes a little longer to open a page, it more balances it with the great features it has.
I can only say that, in the case of a slowdown, the first thing I do is to try to open the page in a private window to rule out or not the cause by some extension. Then I would look at the taskmanager, to see which processes are open that can slow down the system (to remember that in the past some AV/anti-malware did not like Vivaldi).
It should also be added, that because of the confinement by COVID19, many ISP servers are saturated and do not offer the usual speed.
What I have observed is that Vivaldi gains speed, deactivating the update agent and regularly emptying the recycle bins it has
-
Guys who are talking that on old PC they see Vivaldi blazing fast. I'm sorry but then you must be lying to yourself or you don't care at all therefore you don't see the differences. It is fact that Vivaldi is not eye candy to use on older HW.
I have AMD Quad FX-4100@4GHz (from 2011) (16GB and Samsung EVO SSD - but that doesnt matter to UI speed) and 4-5 tabs are OK. More tabs, and animations are screwed up. If I open FB or YT or Gmail with no chat windows, everything is going much slower. Click responds with 0.5-1s delay, which is unacceptable for me. Switching tabs takes CPU to 40-50% usage. New tab same - it is rendered in phases, therefore I do not use background image, just color.
I do not use webpanels, they make it even heavier. I really dont know how could someone work with lets say 20 tabs. It would be pain in the ass to work like that.
Little bit better performance is on my work PC with i5, but still not as good as Opera or new Edge. New Edge is supersmooth since first Canary.
-
@enc0re , My laptop is less than a year old, it is a Lenovo with 8Gb RAM and 2Gb GPU, both AMD, and 256 Gb SSD. I use Vivaldi, Edge, Ur browser and Epic browser separately. They all work at the same speed, at least I cannot see any notable differences, which by far, as I said before, It may be milliseconds, but not more. None of them I can consider slow.
And of course I do not lie, nor do I have to.
-
@enc0re I missed where anyone said old PC and "blazing fast." I did say, "snappy" but of course that is relative to everything on the particular machine. Of course everything on my 2010 machine is doing better as of today, because I put an SSD in it two days ago (cloned the old system). What is "snappy" is Vivaldi's comparative responsiveness, as opposed to its overall operation. For instance, on that machine, Vivaldi take about 8.5 seconds to open with a fully rendered page, as compared to Chrome's 7.5 seconds, and Opera's 9.5 seconds (all values rounded to the nearest half). While open, the UI is responsive, and pages load without delay.
Comparing that 8.5 seconds to newer machines, though, (one 6 years old and another 2) Vivaldi takes about 5.5 seconds to fully open on the 6-year-old machine (the one described in my signature), and less than 3 on the 2-year-old laptop, 8th gen i7 with an M.2 SSD and 8GB of DDR4 RAM.
On ALL of the above machines, though, there are no delays, pauses and hangs with UI operation or page loading. Again, about 20-30 tabs running, no extensions, only a single panel, fewer than a thousand bookmarks, history limited to 30 days. It does not feel sluggish relative to its environment.
-
greybeard Ambassador
Have you tried "tracert example.com" to verify it really is an issue with V and not just an illusion.
For me it is my ISP... everyone is on the internet. Speeds up a bit between 03:30 and 03:45 local time though.
-
On my laptop all pages open almost instantaneously, some like Giphy or YouTube take maybe 2-3 seconds. For me it is "snappy" enough and I do not have precisely a NASA PC, but a low-end laptop (€ 400)
-
gabevilela Translator
@uski12 said in Vivaldi feels clunky and sluggish:
It also occurred to me that the amount of Web Panels I've got might be a cause (forgive me for not thinking of this beforehand, but as of writing I've got 6 and I'm not sure if that's too many).
Well, the amount of Web panels CAN decrease performance, but each web panel MUST be opened at least once to start running in background.
Also, hiding the sidebar with every panel closed forces all web panels of that same window to unload
@uski12 said in Vivaldi feels clunky and sluggish:
About the browser UI feeling sluggish, like I said, it may just be my imagination
It isn't, open like 20 tabs, and pay attention to the animation of creating a new tab. If you compare it to Chrome, it feels less responsive, but works nonetheless