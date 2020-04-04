[SpatNav] Option to open links in background tab
I think that it is currently not possible to open links in background tab when using Spatial Navigation. That should be possible with Ctrl+Enter / Ctrl+Shift+Enter or (preferably) via a configurable shortcut.
Pesala Ambassador
@jumpsq Agreed. Something not consistent here:
- Shift + Enter = Open in New Tab
- Ctrl + Enter = Open in New Tab
- Enter = Open in Current Tab (depending on link target)
I think this is a bug, it should not be a feature request. (regression, original thread/report is archived)
Ctrl+Entershould open anything always in the background. For example navigating through links with plain
Tabworks as expected. Reported as
VB-100562
@npro Duplicate of VB-71830 "[Spatnav] Ctrl+Return does not open tab in background" - Confirmed.
I linked your report to this now.
A annoying bug which costs much time for keyboard users while they need to use Vivaldi with keyboard-only!
@DoctorG said in [SpatNav] Option to open links in background tab:
VB-71830
wow, that old
Thanks.
@DoctorG maybe you should link the old one to the new one as a "fresh", "visible" problem is always more interesting than an old long forgotten and burried one...
@npro Yes, that was my report from 09-2020.
@npro I always test issues and add latest Vivaldi versions to such bugs.
If there i lready a reported bug, same reports get linked as duplicates.
Using a fresh report, that does not get more attention by devs as you might think and want
@DoctorG said in [SpatNav] Option to open links in background tab:
that does not get more attention by devs as you might think and want
and that is why we have you ...
ping a dev please
@npro Yes, and as i need Spatnav very very often (mousing is bad for my fingers), i do ping devs about such issues!
@LonM fork should be basically empty, all posts after that do belong only to this thread
@npro fixed now
@LonM great
@DoctorG Unfortunately, Vivaldi's SN is unreliable in too many sites, thus almost unusable. I will consider a more suitable keyboard-driven browser for the times I need to use strictly keyboard (like lately where I use KB more and more everywhere). potmeklecbohdan comes to mind with Nyxt/Luakit. How right he was?
@npro Yes, i saw your report update and can confirm this.
Perhaps Pathducks extension could work?
Give it a try: https://github.com/Pathduck/spatialnavigation
You know how to load unpacked extensions in Vivaldi's Extension Manager after enabling Developermode?
- Unpack the zipped extension into a folder of your choice; do not delete it, its needs to exist all the time to run the extension!
- Open Extension Manager Ctrl+Shift+E
- Enable the switch "Developermode"
- With button "Load Unpacked" select the folder with the unzipped extension
@DoctorG Thanks, yes I know how to, I will give it a try.
@npro When i teste the extension some weeks ago, i saw it has URL tooltip for selecte link and worked better than Vivaldi's internal Spatnav.
@DoctorG It has hints (like qutebrowser, luakit etc) which is certainly appreciated for the sites that don't work, and navigation seems a little better with it, but it is also problematic with some sites, for example it doesn't work at all here https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/quick-crash-fix-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3120-3/ (contrary to those other 2 browsers)
@npro said in [SpatNav] Option to open links in background tab:
for example it doesn't work at all here https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/quick-crash-fix-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3120-3/
Yes, so strange.
@npro VB-100561 [Confirmed] "Spatial Navigation not working for certain areas" - dev is investigating, a fix will come.