@diothyme Firefox is a good browser. But if your goal is to have a browser that will work on as many sites at possible, Firefox is a poor choice.

Chrome is the world's most popular browser, so websites really want to work on Chrome! And most browsers (including Vivaldi) use Chrome's layout engine, Blink. That means if a site works on Chrome, it'll probably work on the other Blink browser.

But Firefox doesn't use Blink, it uses Gecko. That's why Firefox is working with Facebook:

Facebook hasn't been getting along with Blink lately. That's unusual. As I said, it's Blink/Chrome that websites really want to work with. Not Gecko.

I do keep Firefox and Chrome installed, for the odd site that doesn't work with Vivaldi. But that's rare! It's not often I run into a site that doesn't work with Vivaldi.

If your top priority is to have a browser that will work on as many sites as possible: the only browser I can recommend is Chrome (and even then, with no extensions except an ad-blocker).

But I don't think that should be your top priority! Because website compatibility isn't a problem that comes up much (at least in my experience). And this problem of Facebook being slow, it should be solved soon. In the meantime, you might want to try one of the other workarounds I gave.