Facebook suddenly lagging painfully slow - even when typing
-
Hi all,
I frequent Facebook allot, and suddenly, Facebook (and only on Facebook) does my browser become incredibly laggy and slow. All the other sites and or opened tabs are ok and fast - Facebook is the ONLY problem
I can't even type! Whatever I type comes -0.4 seconds later
Help! Why is this happening to my favorites browser?
I appreciate all help, thanks!
-
@mikecheong86 That's strange.
Here facebook lags a bit on scroll, but it is a quite heavy site.
PC specifications? Vivaldi version? Any extension that work on FB that could slow down the browser? Tried with private window to see if it happens? (Ctrl+Shift+N)
-
@mikecheong86 My wife had this for about an hour last night (same time as you). All better now. No changes to Vivaldi or to internet. At the same time, also on Vivaldi, I had no problem. No way to understand some of these things.
-
@Ayespy it is a known facebook problem it usually dissapears on and off
-
@Hadden89 ok i'll give that a try I figured it might be the auto-suggest that's loading up possible names or groups in the background
-
@Ayespy ahh if that's the issue isn't it, hopefully it gets solved soon. After typing in the same keyword on Google I came back to this post which I surprisingly found out that I was the one that posted it! Yup, i did the private windows - same issue there too
-
I tested facebook last night with firefox and there was slight lag but nothing significant...there is an awful lot of heavy media and javascript on that site.
-
I'm having the same issue, and had it with my last computer... One day facebook lag a lot, especially typing, and never come back to normal. Same on chrome, but i can use it without any lag on edge! Oo
-
I have this same problem. When posting each letter comes slowly. And let's not even talk about video. It is no longer possible for me to watch a video from within Facebook. At best it buffers every few seconds and most of the time it simply freezes for about a minute. I am considering going back to Firefox.
-
I came here looking for information, i'm suffering the same issue, it is almost impossible to use facebook in the browser.
-
-
Same problem here! It is making me turn on Microsoft Edge where it works fine!
DON'T MAKE ME USE EDGE!!!! Fix this!
Ryzen 5 3500x
32gb RAM
500GB NvME WD Blue
GTX 1080TI 11gb
It is not a slow PC!
-
@eggcorn Thanks, i just moved to firefox, don't want to use several browsers.
-
@diothyme Firefox is a good browser. But if your goal is to have a browser that will work on as many sites at possible, Firefox is a poor choice.
Chrome is the world's most popular browser, so websites really want to work on Chrome! And most browsers (including Vivaldi) use Chrome's layout engine, Blink. That means if a site works on Chrome, it'll probably work on the other Blink browser.
But Firefox doesn't use Blink, it uses Gecko. That's why Firefox is working with Facebook:
Facebook hasn't been getting along with Blink lately. That's unusual. As I said, it's Blink/Chrome that websites really want to work with. Not Gecko.
I do keep Firefox and Chrome installed, for the odd site that doesn't work with Vivaldi. But that's rare! It's not often I run into a site that doesn't work with Vivaldi.
====================
If your top priority is to have a browser that will work on as many sites as possible: the only browser I can recommend is Chrome (and even then, with no extensions except an ad-blocker).
But I don't think that should be your top priority! Because website compatibility isn't a problem that comes up much (at least in my experience). And this problem of Facebook being slow, it should be solved soon. In the meantime, you might want to try one of the other workarounds I gave.
-
Strange as i have never come across a site which didn't work in firefox.
This would be a per user personal experience rather than a generic issue.
-
@priest72 Good. I suspected that, even under Firefox, website compatibility wasn't much of a problem. Still, Firefox's Gecko engine is a disadvantage when it comes to website compatibility.
-
@eggcorn Thank you for your answer, but i had the same issue on chrome one year ago, it lasted monthes and that's why i switched to Vivaldi. I need facebook for professional purposes, and don't have any problems with the other websites on firefox for now. I'm going to stick with it.
-
@diothyme I see. That changes things. As I said, Firefox is a good browser. Not as customizable and feature-rich as Vivaldi, but it might be #2 after Vivaldi.
-
walthodgson
This has become a serious issue for me in the last week or so. Incredibly laggy, with my text sometimes taking as along as 30 seconds to display. Posts on my newsfeed popping in in sets of dozens, like I was scrolling but without me even touching the mouse or keyboard. Again, only in Facebook, and only in Vivaldi. I've tried both Firefox and Edge and zero problems.
-
@walthodgson No problem here. The hyperspeed scrolling is from an outdated blocking list. You can either update your blocking lists (deselect and re-select them in privacy settings) or turn off blocking and it will stop. I've not see anything like slow typing in facebook at all.