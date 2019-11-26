Thanks for all your efforts. I finally found the root cause and could solve the initial issue.

I think you are all curious now about how to solve it

Issue

I am affected by https://github.com/openSUSE/software-o-o/issues/842. My apt-key is simply not able to import any new keys since I used to have a key isv:ownCloud:desktop.asc.gpg .

This key does not exist anymore but my apt-key nevertheless reports:

gpg: invalid key resource URL '/tmp/apt-key-gpghome.1wErLiXK1B/isv:ownCloud:desktop.asc.gpg' gpg: keyblock resource '(null)': General error

where 1wErLiXK1B is just a random hash. That file is generated on the fly and there is no way to delete it.

It is just that the new Vivaldi key from the update on the 7th Jan. was the first key that got imported in a long time and presented the issue. The same issue happens with the official Google Chrome deb package.

Solution

import the public Vivaldi key via gpg gpg --import linux_signing_key.pub export GnuPG gpg --export [email protected] > vivaldi.gpg move gpg key to apt keys: sudo mv vivaldi.gpg /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/ delete the gpg key again: gpg --delete-keys [email protected]

Now, apt-key list shows me:

/etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/vivaldi.gpg ---------------------------------- pub rsa4096 2019-11-12 [SC] [expires: 2022-01-30] 790D 2E26 8F67 FE01 3B32 76D3 793F EB8B B697 35B2 uid [ unknown] Vivaldi Package Composer KEY06 <[email protected]> sub rsa4096 2019-11-12 [E] [expires: 2022-01-30]

and I can finally use apt again to update Vivaldi.

Note that this only imports the key manually and does not solve the root apt-key add issue.