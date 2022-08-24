I figure the answer will probably be no, but I've always believed it never hurts to ask, so I'm gonna ask.

Would it be possible to get a version of Vivaldi that would work on smart TVs running Android or Google TV? I actually have installed the Android app on my TV, and it runs, but because it's a touch interface, it's not really usable. The only other real problem is that for some reason you can't access Settings at all. Other than that, all it seems to need is a point and click interface to be a smart TV web browser.

I have another browser I'm using instead, but it doesn't block ads, save passwords, only uses Google for search, and any bookmarks I want I have to put in by hand.

I saw an article a few months ago that said there were about 80 million Android/Google TVs out there, so I was thinking if Vivaldi could come out with a browser that would work on them, with all of it's features it could dominate the market.

So, I just wanted to throw this out there and see what might become of it. If it's an emphatic no, then I'll just have to try something else on my TV. But I hope it is something worth at least thinking about.