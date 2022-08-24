Making Vivaldi browser Android TV compatible
callionifabio
It would be nice if Vivaldi was compatible with Android TV, perhaps by inserting a virtual mouse or making the elements of the web page selectable
I agree.
It would great is the browser would format/adapt/display adequately on my 4K Android TV box.
And my Android TV as well as my AndroidTV box have microphones in their remotes such that we should be able to browse URLs with our voice.
Lastly a youtube or a document or a review article could express an acceptable way to download and install Vivaldi to anything AndroidTV; namely via availability in the Playstore for AndroidTV OR via sideloading the Vivaldi APK.
I agree. Vivaldi is installable but not really usable on Android TV unless with mouse and keyboard. Wonder if there's an hidden setting inside flags to enable visual feedback for currently selected items in UI.
I figure the answer will probably be no, but I've always believed it never hurts to ask, so I'm gonna ask.
Would it be possible to get a version of Vivaldi that would work on smart TVs running Android or Google TV? I actually have installed the Android app on my TV, and it runs, but because it's a touch interface, it's not really usable. The only other real problem is that for some reason you can't access Settings at all. Other than that, all it seems to need is a point and click interface to be a smart TV web browser.
I have another browser I'm using instead, but it doesn't block ads, save passwords, only uses Google for search, and any bookmarks I want I have to put in by hand.
I saw an article a few months ago that said there were about 80 million Android/Google TVs out there, so I was thinking if Vivaldi could come out with a browser that would work on them, with all of it's features it could dominate the market.
So, I just wanted to throw this out there and see what might become of it. If it's an emphatic no, then I'll just have to try something else on my TV. But I hope it is something worth at least thinking about.
@fred8615 :
I just connect my laptop to my TV. Wireless keyboard and a wireless mouse, and the 2 remotes. Tv's just don't have what I want either.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@fred8615 TVs are definitely on our radar.
It'd be great if you could report the specific bugs (such as the one about Settings) on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/, so the devs would have a better overview of issues that are bothering our users and could fix them.
Thanks
I use a wireless air mouse remote that connects to my Android TV with a mini usb adapter. It has remote/mouse keys on one side and a tiny keyboard on the other side and works great. They cost between $10 and $20 and come in versions that use batteries or recharge via usb. Here's a photo:
I found this one on eBay. Search for "Original Fly Air Mouse Wireless Keyboard Mouse 2.4G Rechargeable."
Christine
Great to hear!!
I haven't reported it because the current Android app wasn't and isn't designed for smart TVs, so I figured it would be pointless.
@criverajc I might look into that, but I really don't want to spend any extra money if I don't have to.
Is there any plans for Vivaldi for Android TV?
@martinkoko Vivaldi already works on Android TV, but you need a keyboard and mouse to navigate with comfort between pages, speed dials, etc.
I use it on my TV with Android TV 7 onboard. Even Vivaldia works!
I can not install it. It is not listed in play store for TV.
I downloaded the Sideload Launcher from the Play Store, which allowed me to install the Android version of Vivaldi to my TV.
You can download it directly from website https://vivaldi.com/android/ (click link "Don't have Google Play?") to your USB flash drive. Then plug it into your TV and install.
BUT! In this case you can't use auto update. When new version will be available you need to download it manually.
Do I need sideload launcher?
I don't know. On my TV I just granted permission to install apps from untrusted sources.
Does not work on my TV.
It installs, but there is no icon in launcher so I can not open it.
Any planning on building it?
Vivaldi already runs on Android TV. But for better navigation, you need a mouse or keyboard with touchpad. I used Vivaldi on my TV with Android TV 7.