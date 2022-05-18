Wide SD Thumbnails ¿?
-
Hi,
I'm w
andering...
Why square SD thumbnails?
Didn't read any statement about so here I'm asking, even being that most of the devices are already wide screen.
@Pathduck already help me on how to achieve it.
-
@Zalex108 said in Wide SD Thumbnails ¿?:
wandering
*wondering
Why square SD thumbnails?
440x360 is not exactly "square", but I agree on wanting more flexibility on SD geometry. Took some years to get the Speed Dial Thumbnail size selector in the settings, which is only partly OK, being able to actually set your own horizontal and vertical dimensions would be really great.
-
Thank you!
I think that other things are more difficult than that.
-
A Former User
@Zalex108 Is there already a request for this? I couldn't find one.
If you're gonna write one, it'd be nice to have sliders/inputs for each side (i. e. one for width, one for height) with a preview what you currently have (so you don't need to switch tabs to check it.
-
@potmeklecbohdan
No plans, but can be done.
I'll add your proposal.
Some users made Thumbnails packs, maybe it would be nice a way to use them also as FVD does.
-
-