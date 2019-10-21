Again a reply from Logitech. I feel tired to do their work. Not from the technical support. No. Again from customer care.

This time: They want me to test, if the problem persists in their latest version of Logitech Options. The latest version today: 8.20.329 from 2020-05-19. For sure I tested it and I thought: Yeah guys... Taking away 120 bucks (costs of my MX mouse) and simply do the 3 monkeys stuff if you get a detailed, well written ticket. But enough rant (for now).

They wrote today (I translate it to English, because I accidentally wrote the ticket in my native German language. My bad.):

I have received feedback from the relevant department and would you please tell me if the problem is identical to the latest version of Options?

https://support.logi.com/hc/de/articles/360025297893

Let me ask you what happens when you search for the app in the options?

Could you please send us a screenshot or a small video showing him trying to add the app and what happens?

This is simply a joke. It's half a year ago I opened a ticket for the problem, telling them exactly how to reproduce the problem. And they simply can't or won't (pick whatever fits best) go for it. Maybe if I calm down a bit and come home from work, I'll do a last favor for them recording a video, so they maybe, and really just maybe, will get it. I doubt it but hey: At least I don't work for Logitech. Positive thinking :P.

Edit: @Catweazle It's not plugin based, it's application name (!) based recognition. Logitech Options worked before in Edge and now works, because they already had a profile for it. Or Microsoft wrote a letter for supporting the new Edge browser. Whatever. Like I stated before: Rename vivaldi.exe to chrome.exe, and voila, supported. Smooth Scrolling works. They have several profiles for apps/executables. And only if the name is correct, then the function kicks in.

What I want: Don't disable the option for turning Smooth Scrolling on. Let the user or the app itself decide, if the function is supported or not. But not hardcode it in profiles. That's stupid. And even if: Let the users do their profiles. Or make an advanced section to do that. Give me something to create a workaround. But it's currently not possible.