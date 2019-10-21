Logitech smooth scroll extension is not working in Vivaldi.
-
ricovisscher
I recently bought a Logitech MX master 2s and I'm loving it, the only downside is that for some reason the smooth scroll extension Logitech ships doesn't work with Vivaldi. Does anyone have an idea on how to fix this, because it does work on chrome. (I'm never switching back to that browser tho)
-
@ricovisscher Hello, I don't know if this can help you (Logitech Smooth Scrolling: Broken for a Year).
The person explains that it works indeed with Chrome but not with other applications.
(the video is not about the extension itself but about Smooth Scrolling in general)
-
@ricovisscher said in Logitech smooth scroll extension is not working in Vivaldi.:
I recently bought a Logitech MX master 2s and I'm loving it, the only downside is that for some reason the smooth scroll extension Logitech ships doesn't work with Vivaldi. Does anyone have an idea on how to fix this, because it does work on chrome. (I'm never switching back to that browser tho)
I use the Chromium Wheel Smooth Scroller, it is the best I found and it works realy good. Very configurable, incluse with graphics.
-
@Ornorm I found this under the Reviews section of Logitech Smooth Scrolling on the Chrome store :
Enable smooth scrolling in Chrome browser:
-
Type in the address bar "chrome://flags"
-
Find "Smooth Scrolling" setting (Ctrl+F to search)
-
Click the rectangle box to open a drop-down list, and select "Enabled"
-
Restart Your Browser.
-
-
@Ornorm said in Logitech smooth scroll extension is not working in Vivaldi.:
@Ornorm I found this under the Reviews section of Logitech Smooth Scrolling on the Chrome store :
Enable smooth scrolling in Chrome browser:
-
Type in the address bar "chrome://flags"
-
Find "Smooth Scrolling" setting (Ctrl+F to search)
-
Click the rectangle box to open a drop-down list, and select "Enabled"
-
Restart Your Browser.
It is a possibility, but none of the extensions I have tried, work really well and I have tried practically all of them, not even activating the flags in Vivaldi, only the one I mentioned. Instal it and works, no restart needed, only ajust it with your preferents
Chromium series does not have a really smooth scrolling, although it is activated, this Mozilla has solved it somewhat better (one of the few things)
-
-
@Catweazle said in Logitech smooth scroll extension is not working in Vivaldi.:
I use the Chromium Wheel Smooth Scroller
Nice extension. I also use it.
One small note: the "bouncy edge" effect may cause issues on websites.
For example seems to "break" the top search box on chromium monorail site (of course, it can be blacklisted or the effect disabled).
-
@Hadden89 said in Logitech smooth scroll extension is not working in Vivaldi.:
@Catweazle said in Logitech smooth scroll extension is not working in Vivaldi.:
I use the Chromium Wheel Smooth Scroller
Nice extension. I also use it.
One small note: the "bouncy edge" effect may cause issues on websites.
For example seems to "break" the top search box on chromium monorail site (of course, it can be blacklisted or the effect disabled).
True, but thanks to the wide possibility of configuration it is easy to deactivate this effect, which anyway has only aesthetic use.
-
A dirty workaround: Rename vivaldi.exe to chrome.exe and if you have Logitech Options installed and smooth scrolling enabled, it will work. I tried tinkering with own profiles and got it barely working, but Logitech seems to secure those features with a signature and an own GUID for the application itself, which I can't figure out.
26f0bda7-7562-4c58-8a25-ddb00e9ebabd is the GUID for Google Chrome. Maybe I'm searching in the wrong part of Logitech Options, but it's dependent to the filename. Tried to edit the manifest in "/Plugins" from chrome.exe to vivaldi.exe, but no luck either.
If anyone wants to search: "C:\ProgramData\Logishrd\LogiOptions\Software\Current"
Definitely not a problem of Vivaldi. It's a problem with not recognizing by Logitech Options, because even if you add Vivaldi via Logitech Options manually, Smooth Scrolling is grayed out.
It's now 23:50 here in Austria and I'm tired as hell. If I can find any other method (e.g. renaming the process of Vivaldi or adding something, Logitech Options will accept): I keep you informed.
P.S.: I made a ticket at Logitech for this problem. We'll see, how and if Logitech responds.
-
@MickyFoley
Thank you! A lot!
-
So, almost half a year later: Logitech is as unresponsive as ever. First they moved my ticket from supporter to supporter. Every time I had to rewrite the issue - regardless of the fact the issue was attached every time! Visible! Because I replied to via mail - not via their ticketing system.
Finally they promised to forward it to a technician, which - you guessed it - again asked, what I want. After numerous mails and follow tickets, he said, that he'll respond as soon as possible.
I think, it was mid February. I never got any reply again. Maybe they simply don't know what they do, or they don't want to support Vivaldi, Steam, Discord. Don't ask why, because all of those programs are working with Chromium as backend.
I don't think, it ever will get solved. So I mark this task as failure and move on.
Final words: Logitech support? A joke.
-
Edge isn't Vivaldi. This is precisely why there are extensions that do not work properly, because Vivaldi, although it is based on Chromium like others, is very different from others basically only a Chromium in disguise. It's like in a modified series car for rallies, in these many things of the series car do not fit either.
-
Again a reply from Logitech. I feel tired to do their work. Not from the technical support. No. Again from customer care.
This time: They want me to test, if the problem persists in their latest version of Logitech Options. The latest version today: 8.20.329 from 2020-05-19. For sure I tested it and I thought: Yeah guys... Taking away 120 bucks (costs of my MX mouse) and simply do the 3 monkeys stuff if you get a detailed, well written ticket. But enough rant (for now).
They wrote today (I translate it to English, because I accidentally wrote the ticket in my native German language. My bad.):
I have received feedback from the relevant department and would you please tell me if the problem is identical to the latest version of Options?
https://support.logi.com/hc/de/articles/360025297893
Let me ask you what happens when you search for the app in the options?
Could you please send us a screenshot or a small video showing him trying to add the app and what happens?
This is simply a joke. It's half a year ago I opened a ticket for the problem, telling them exactly how to reproduce the problem. And they simply can't or won't (pick whatever fits best) go for it. Maybe if I calm down a bit and come home from work, I'll do a last favor for them recording a video, so they maybe, and really just maybe, will get it. I doubt it but hey: At least I don't work for Logitech. Positive thinking :P.
Edit: @Catweazle It's not plugin based, it's application name (!) based recognition. Logitech Options worked before in Edge and now works, because they already had a profile for it. Or Microsoft wrote a letter for supporting the new Edge browser. Whatever. Like I stated before: Rename vivaldi.exe to chrome.exe, and voila, supported. Smooth Scrolling works. They have several profiles for apps/executables. And only if the name is correct, then the function kicks in.
What I want: Don't disable the option for turning Smooth Scrolling on. Let the user or the app itself decide, if the function is supported or not. But not hardcode it in profiles. That's stupid. And even if: Let the users do their profiles. Or make an advanced section to do that. Give me something to create a workaround. But it's currently not possible.
-
I really thought, I have the solution with this:
https://www.codeproject.com/Articles/155717/Handling-Enhanced-Mouse-Wheels-in-your-Application
But that doesn't explain, why smooth scrolling works, if we rename vivaldi.exe to chrome.exe... Bugs me. Really.
Edit: I hate to say it, but it's hardcoded in the LogiOptionsMgr.exe app... Seriously, Logitech?!
The case is closed. This is something, I just shake my head and ask: Would it have been too difficult to do a XML-file with the taskname.exe? Seems so. I'll try to get a fake-focus done, so hires is always true. Since my coding skills are not that good anymore, I can't promise anything. LogiOptionsMgr.exe just needs to think, an app named chrome.exe, firefox.exe, msedge.exe, etc. is focused, so it will continue to work - everywhere. We'll see.
-
Over a year and I really tried to find a solution. Don't ask me about Logitech, please not. I didn't even bother to get something useful out of them anymore. But: I made a workaround to rename vivaldi.exe to chrome.exe. Either you let it execute via Task Scheduler to execute it after each update or do it manually. You decide. It's a simple VBS-script, that does the job:
Dim fso, folder, chromeExe, vivaldiExe Set fso = CreateObject("Scripting.FileSystemObject") Set folder = fso.GetFolder("PATH_TO_VIVALDI_WITHOUT_FILE_EXE") If fso.FileExists(folder & "\vivaldi.exe") Then Set vivaldiExe = folder.Files("vivaldi.exe") If fso.FileExists(folder & "\chrome.exe") Then Set chromeExe = folder.Files("chrome.exe") fso.DeleteFile chromeExe.Path End If fso.MoveFile vivaldiExe.Path, folder & "\chrome.exe" End If
Create a file named rename_vivaldi.txt and rename it to rename_vivaldi.vbs. Edit with Editor or whatever application you want. Replace PATH_TO_VIVALDI_WITHOUT_FILE_EXE with the Path to your Vivaldi installation or portable folder. For example: C:\Users\Administrator\Vivaldi. Notice the missing \ at the end! Save it. Now either create a task schedule or run it manually.
-
@MickyFoley , for me works fine
vivaldi://flags/#smooth-scrolling
-
@Catweazle This is just generic and only targets tearing. If you once experienced Logitech Smooth Scrolling, you can't ever go back. It's like scrolling with a HiDPI touchpad or on a Mac. Maybe the team of Vivaldi could request an official support from Logitech to include it.
-
@MickyFoley , I used an excellent extension before, Chromium Wheel Smooth Scroller, but I removed it, because at least with the mouse I have (NGS), I didn't experience much advantage compared to the option in flags, which works very smoothly and fluidly, at least enough for me.
Maybe it also depends on the mouse itself.
-
@MickyFoley They could even try but the fact they ignored a paid customer don't give too much hopes they'll listen to vivaldi (which is not a paying party)
-
Well, long time now. I gave it another shot:
https://old.reddit.com/r/logitech/comments/15s090j/logitech_smooth_scrolling_outside_of_supported/?
Maybe... maybe this time we will get heard. Fingers crossed. Will see if the request now gets finally to the correct part of Logitech.
-
One last bump: We have a workaround that works (and not only on Vivaldi)!
https://old.reddit.com/r/logitech/comments/14h34we/systemwide_smooth_scrolling/
Simply download it from https://github.com/jcbastosportela/logioptspp/releases/tag/v0.0.2
Extract it, run it once and boom. Also working on Steam, Telegram, etc. Leave jcbastosportela on Reddit a thumbsup, if you have the time.