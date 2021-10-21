@emvaized said in [MOD] Address bar/Sidepanel Autohide + Show on Speed Dial:

As for your case, I may suggest to enable "Floating panel" flag in Vivaldi Settings, with this option enabled side panel will be drawn on top of content and screen proportions will not be changed. Works as charm with my mod.

Sorry if I wasn't clear... I want the proportions to be changed. With such a large widescreen monitor, when I have the browser fullscreen the page & content is just too wide. Having to move your eyes so far left & right reduces readability. Having one of my panels open on the right, along with my tabs on the left, pushes the content into the center of my screen & resizes to a comfortable position & size.

Generally speaking, I have never liked any auto-hide stuff, but the address bar is one of the few things I may like having auto-hide. Currently I have all the various UI elements tied to easy keyboard shortcuts to show/hide them, and I can quickly switch between all my two dozen or so panels using them. Even if I have something like Ctrl-Alt-Shift-Win-F15 tied to an action, I can invoke that with a two-key shortcut since I program & flash the firmware for my keyboard.

So I want the panel to be a hard pane, not a floating one. When I tile some tabs vertically or toss the browser window over to the side of my screen and tile it with another app's window, I just tap a keyboard shortcut and the panel & tabs disappear (I can have one shortcut send what are usually two separate shortcuts). I have shortcuts for all the bars too: address, status, bookmarks. Typically I'm using those when I want to have a cleaner screen, I'll first either go fullscreen, or more commonly toggle UI, then pull up the panel & bars I want to have. In that scenario, I might enjoy having an auto-hide address bar, so I'm going to give it a try.

Otherwise, just remove these lines from code, and side panel will not be hidden:

Thanks. I can I code & have made a few of my own mods, but I appreciate someone who's always trying to help, modifying advice & clarifying info. Thanks for sharing.