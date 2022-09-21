Hi,

Scripts or Partnership

Still reading posts about lost tabs/session..., for whatever reason.

Not everyone knows about the needing and the option to create BckUps, full backups, as clarified below.

So,

Would be good a companion with a backup system.

Maybe, promote Vivaldi and backups using an OpenSource app, like Synkron, Toucan...

First thought on a simple Script that would be written by V Devs themselves, but a cross-platform app, would be better?

It would be useful for any other cases like an education on that practice as well.

Maybe a promotion between Vivaldi and a good Backup App would be good for both. As with Lingvanex

Windows has its own System Restore out of the box which can be used to recover files in some cases, but:

Didn't tested myself with V or other browsers.

On W10, I've noticed many cases where is not enabled by default, (maybe is already fixed).

You have to set up a custom config and create and delete backups each week for a whole partition.

(Maybe more)

Linux and Mac has their own too.

They are better AFAIK

So,

What are your opinion and suggestions on that and for a cross-plattform backup App/Way?

Thank you.

--

A Feature request will be started with the best proposals/ideas.

--

Just remembered, didn't checked the Features Request Forum