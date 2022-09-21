V | Back up and Promotion
Hi,
Scripts or Partnership
Still reading posts about lost tabs/session..., for whatever reason.
Not everyone knows about the needing and the option to create BckUps, full backups, as clarified below.
So,
Would be good a companion with a backup system.
Maybe, promote Vivaldi and backups using an OpenSource app, like Synkron, Toucan...
First thought on a simple Script that would be written by V Devs themselves, but a cross-platform app, would be better?
It would be useful for any other cases like an education on that practice as well.
Maybe a promotion between Vivaldi and a good Backup App would be good for both.
As with Lingvanex
Windows has its own System Restore out of the box which can be used to recover files in some cases, but:
- Didn't tested myself with V or other browsers.
- On W10, I've noticed many cases where is not enabled by default, (maybe is already fixed).
- You have to set up a custom config and create and delete backups each week for a whole partition.
- (Maybe more)
Linux and Mac has their own too.
They are better AFAIK
So,
What are your opinion and suggestions on that and for a cross-plattform backup App/Way?
Thank you.
A Feature request will be started with the best proposals/ideas.
Just remembered, didn't checked the Features Request Forum
Pesala Ambassador
@Zalex108 said in V | Back up and Promotion:
Just remembered, didn't checked the Features Request Forum
Not many things have not been requested already.
@Pesala said in V | Back up and Promotion:
Not many things have not been requested already.
Jajajaja!
Well, I said Tabs/Sessions..., but I had to detail I mean to Backup the whole profile.
The linked request seems to be most for keep backups for some files instead a full recovery.
As you said there, recommend to do back ups, it should be a common practice for all software, not everyone knows that as we can see.
Sometimes, just pointing to the help portion about that would be enough to let users know about.
Vivaldi's help has a good explain on that.
Pesala Ambassador
@Zalex108 said in V | Back up and Promotion:
I mean to Backup the whole profile.
This article on Resetting Vivaldi explains what to backup.
@Zalex108 said in V | Back up and Promotion:
@Pesala said in V | Back up and Promotion:
This article on Resetting Vivaldi explains what to backup.
Yes,
I meant to that when said
Vivaldi's help has a good explain on that.
But you have to: Go there, do selections, Copy/Paste...
All that every time.
You can copy the whole folder sure, if don't care on junk files, writes on disk, speed coping, backup size...
Using an Script or a BackUp app, one time set it up that's all, you just need to run it.
My idea is to achieve the most easy/comfortable way as possible.
I've checked Synkron and Synckback Free, but they are
just for Windows.
- Synkron cross-plataformt
- Synckback Windows
I made a short research for cross-plataformt back up apps and seen few apps.
If someone interested or knows about any of them or other:
https://www.techrepublic.com/blog/10-things/10-outstanding-linux-backup-utilities/
The post dates on 2009, so maybe some of them are down.
Updated:
https://www.addictivetips.com/ubuntu-linux-tips/best-system-backup-tools-for-linux/
Don't know ifcurrent *nix has custom backup options, but I think it's better than Windows System Restore.
Plus:
For Windows System Restore, try Restore Point Creator.
Hi,
Still reading problems related to Data Loss.
Since some time ago,
I've seen and option that seems to be currently tied to Windows and StandAlone.
This is a Snapshots folder keeping a backup of some Profile files like Preferences, Sessions and Passwords.
This just auto applies to browser updates.
Would this be extended to other OSs and on a weekly basis as well?
Would avoid data loss and its complaints.