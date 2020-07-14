How To: Share Tabs Between Devices / Send Tab to Computer

Update

Note that this was written far enough in the past that there is an important change to the original post, retained in full below. Setting the flags to enable the feature is no longer required. The feature is available by default, so that part can be ignored.

The screenshots and steps remain useful, however, as the process of sending a tab to another instance of Vivaldi from Android remains essentially the same. I haven't compared to verify it's exactly the same, but it's so close no obvious differences stand out.

To send a tab from the desktop, simply right-click somewhere on the page (that isn't a link, image, or other special content), and there will be an item in the context menu that appears which is used to send the page to another instance of Vivaldi.

Important Prerequisites

In order for any of this to work, both instances of Vivaldi must be actively syncing to Vivaldi's servers. What I mean is that both the installation of Vivaldi from which the tab is being sent and the target installation of Vivaldi need to be logged into the same account, and both have successfully completed the sync process in full. **Note: the status shown on the settings page does not indicate whether this is true. If the menu item for sending tabs is not displayed, use the sync internals page ( vivaldi://sync-internals )‡ to verify the state of the sync process. You can read mor about how to do that investigation on the second page of this thread, including my post here.

‡ While I have long used the address vivaldi://sync , and you'll see that in this thread and elsewhere on the forum, i believe that address may be deprecated in the near future as it does not work on Vivaldi Android Snapshot as of 2020.07.13.

Original Post

I've seen several threads on this subject, many asking for it as a feature request, so rather than trying to reply to everyone and essentially cross-posting the same thing in several threads I decided to right this a little "How To".

There are two parts to this: accessing tabs that are open on your computer or other devices, and sending a tab to your computer or other devices.

This is all already possible in the current version of Vivaldi Mobile.

View Tabs Open on Other Devices

This is quite straightforward:

Click on the tabs button on the bottom toolbar Click the cloud icon at the top, as shown in this screenshot:

Send Tab to Another Device

This requires a little setup, but once done you send tabs to other devices exactly the same way as Chrome:

Open the flags page at vivaldi://flags Search for "self" and enable the flag shown below:

After enabling the flag you will be prompted to restart Vivaldi, do so. Now, to send any tab to your computer or any device logged in with your account, click the address bar and choose the share button:

Click the Send to your devices button with the Vivaldi icon and select the target device:

Open Any or All Tabs from Android on the Computer

This is the same as the first section, but in reverse. When using Vivaldi on your desktop, and the Tab bar is visible, on it there are 3 icons to initiate actions: plus creates a new tab, the trash can brings up a list of deleted tabs to reopen, and the cloud brings up a list of synchronized devices & the device name brings up a list of tabs on that other device.

From the list of open tabs on another device you can choose to open a specific tab or all of them, and they will open in new tabs.