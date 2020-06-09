Dark mode for web content
-
Currently, there is dark mode for web content setting in vivaldi://flags, but it is useless because it is too hard to enable/disable it. So add on/off dark mode right in the vivaldi menu (not settings), and in settings, add settings for triggering enabling/disabling dark mode (by system appearance, time, etc). Dark mode should affect both content and browser interface. But custom themes in mobile browser is last thing we need (1 light + 1 dark + 1 incognito theme only for tabs are enough), work on other features first.
-
@kmrni Given that this is an experimental flag, I'll mark the request "in progress". I'm sure as the experiment gets developed it will find more UI - I'd suggest sharing your feedback with the chrome engine developers as well.
-
ukanuk Ambassador
I just found out that you can go to vivaldi://flags/#darken-websites-checkbox-in-themes-setting and enable this experimental setting. It adds a checkbox in the regular UI under Settings > Themes to enable/disable the experimental websites dark mode.
There's still lots of work to be done of course, but it's a good step in the right direction!
-
@ukanuk Awesome!
Now I actually can use this browser on my Tab S6 Tablet. Samsung Internet was really beating Vivaldi by having this feature enabled with Dark-Mode.
-
Dark mode like in Opera would be appreciated more for its ability to adjust dimming and hue.
-
Was actually thinking how the feature from Opera would be great here. Plus! plus!
-
@ukanuk , I use the Dark Mode in the flags and if I need to desactivate it for some (few)webs, I do this simply using the invert filter in the page actions menu (<>) in desktop, it would be desirable to have the filter invert also on Android
-
I've just enabled this experimental feature on desktop. So far so good. Hope we will have a stable version on both mobile and desktop.
-
@MikeSnap for desktop I can recommend the darkReader extension
-
Thanks for the tip. Actually using it right now. But not after going through a couple of very bad, spamming ones (some actually require either email, or money after a 3 month period).
As for the experimental feature, i had to turn it of, it had a couple of inversions that did not work at all, and some sites either got bits cut of, or had a hole section with a black overlay. It's experimental, so no harm done.
-
I take it y'all are unaware of the setting that does this?
It looks like this...
For an extension, I'd recommend the much more powerful Stylus. I use it to create my own custom dark mode with different levels of dark depending on the elements, similarly the text colors are all defined by me, and I can change any of the colors on the fly through the UIb since I abstracted them as variables rather than hard coding them. But if you don't feel like writing your own style, you can just download ones other users have submitted through the popup whenever you visit a site to get s dark mode specifically tailored to that site, while of course using a global dark mode that applies to any sites that you don't have a specific dark mode for.
-
I don't have that option ("Darken websites"). I have version 3.0.1885.42 .
If we did have it, we wouldn't of made a fuss, don't you think?
-
ukanuk Ambassador
@BoneTone @MikeSnap
To get that checkbox on mobile, anyone can enable the experimental setting at
vivaldi://flags/#darken-websites-checkbox-in-themes-setting like I already mentioned. It's still experimental so some sites completely break with black text on a black background.
To get around these broken websites on mobile, it would be convenient to have an invert filter like @Catweazle already mentioned, or to be able to install desktop extensions like darkReader (as @archstone mentioned) or Stylus (as @BoneTone mentioned).
-
I haven't hit any sites like this yet. Where are you running into issues?
Desperately wanting.
-
ukanuk Ambassador
My memory was wrong, it's actually light-grey text on a white background on the Wall Street Journal and the MarketWatch websites. For example see these pages:
-
@ukanuk ah that sucks. The journal page is still readable as is, at least what is outside of the paywall. For market watch, you know the select workaround? Just do a select all and you can read the entire page without hovering over the specific links to reveal it.
-
Hi,
I would like to suggest an extension on this:
- Toggle for Extra Dark.
- A Dim option like Opera.
Always Dimmed is too much in some situations.
- Toggle for BlueMarine tint.
- Instead of just Black or Gray.
Always Black/Grey is too sad, a bit of blue changes the whole sensation, try on your desktop extensions.
On Midnight Lizard, "Gray BKG saturation" 30.
- Toggle for Extra Dark.
-
From:
To:
-
Perhaps it would be an option for Vivaldi desktop to expand the invert filter and separate it from the Page Actions menu with an icon in the toolbar. At least for me it is the only function I use from this menu, where some I see frankly superfluous (Transform 3D? WTF)
If this function is also available in flags on the mobile to add the option in settings, it cannot be such a big problem to do it already by default in future versions and put this option more at hand.
-
One thing to keep in mind, is that the stuff in the flags is Chromium code, and it can disappear at any update. And depending on how the feature is implemented, it could have been removed because it relies on some other non-experimental code that has been deprecated, possibly for security or privacy reasons.
While I don't expect that to be an issue in this instance, it's good to keep in mind before generalizing on the ease of Vivaldi internalizing experimental features (the stuff found in the flags).