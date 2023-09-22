To make it look originally, when in windows mode, I've added .maximized in front of each line and I had to put each comma classes into a new line. Now the css code is only applied if the window is full screen and it looks like before when it is in windowed mode. Not the best solution but better than before.

So now this is my css:

/* One-line UI for Vivaldi 2.8+ Before using this style, please * remove the search bar (or adjust space-from-left below) * disable extension toggle button, profile switch button and menu bar * adjust the current theme to apply accent color to window (not toolbar) * make sure you've enabled the Alt key to open menu (keyboard settings) Otherwise you'll have to modify the style further to suit your usage. The style is meant to be used primarily in a maximized window, on restored windows it may not look as good. Inspired by https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/13042/one-line-ui-help-wanted */ :root { --space-from-left: 44em; /* Main toolbar space - adjust according to your buttonset */ --space-from-right: 9.5em; /* Extension toolbar space - adjust according to your tab bar buttons (cloud, trashbin, ...) */ } .maximized .toolbar-addressbar { position: fixed !important; /* Set a fixed position for toolbar (before tabs) */ top: -0.2em !important; /* Align it to the top edge */ padding-left: 0em !important; /* Align to the left (corner) */ z-index: 2 !important; /* Make sure autocomplete and overlays work */ } .maximized .addressfield { width: 35em !important; /* Set a fixed width for address bar */ } .maximized #tabs-container { padding-left: var(--space-from-left) !important; z-index: 2 !important; /* Make sure overlays work */ } .maximized .toolbar-addressbar { background-color: var(--colorBg) !important; /* Append the background color */ height: 38px; } .maximized .toolbar-mainbar { background-color: var(--colorBg) !important; /* Append the background color */ height: 38px; } .maximized .toolbar-extensions { background-color: var(--colorBg) !important; /* Append the background color */ height: 38px; } .maximized #tabs-container.top { padding-right: 170px !important; } .maximized .toolbar-addressbar:after { display: none !important; /* Remove a weird white line below the toolbar */ } .maximized .toolbar-mainbar:after { display: none !important; /* Remove a weird white line below the toolbar */ } .maximized .toolbar-extensions:after { display: none !important; /* Remove a weird white line below the toolbar */ } .maximized .toolbar-tabbar:after { display: none !important; /* Remove a weird white line below the toolbar */ } .maximized .toolbar-extensions { position: fixed !important; /* Move the extension toolbar toggle position */ right: var(--space-from-right) !important; /* Position it next to trashbin/synced tabs */ } /* The Vivaldi button does not work when moved, so the only way to keep UI nice is to remove it. You can still access the menu by pressing Alt anywhere on the page. If you still want a virtual button to click, try this customizable extension: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/mymenu/embakochaelgijbeolbbgnljfgpbeeoe Keep in mind that it may display Chromium interfaces instead of Vivaldi's, such as the history and bookmarks manager. */ .maximized .vivaldi .burger-icon { display: none !important; } .maximized .addressfield { margin-top: 7.5px; } .maximized .toolbar-mainbar > .button-toolbar { top: 4px; } .maximized .newtab { top: 4px !important; }