I don't know what it is in windows for quick commands

I've customized the keyboard shortcuts to the point I don't remember what the defaults are anymore. I actually went and opened a new user profile in Vivaldi to create a note with all the defaults to make it easier to help other people on this forum. My keyboard is a bit different than what most people are used to seeing, and I modify its firmware to define what all the keys do, on several layers, and make ample use of dual function keys (like f when tapped but shift when held) so I can hit all the modifiers without leaving the home row. I've also got some keys that are multiple modifiers like Ctrl-Shift, or the so-called Hyper (Ctrl-Alt-Shift-Win/Cmd) and Meh (Ctrl-Alt-Shift). Those make hitting multiply modified shortcuts much easier since you're only using 2 keys instead of 4 or 5. Quick Commands for me is, man I'm not certain because I rarely use them, but Ctrl-Q I believe. I hate having a destructive (quit) shortcut next to something as commonly used as close tab (Ctrl-W), so I repurposed Q for Quick commands. It's on a pinky because it's s rarely used action.

I avoid using mouse as much as possible especially when I use keyboard. whatever I do I expect to complete it with only the keyboard or mouse.

There's a lot of power to be found in the combination of mouse and keyboard, hence it's common use in gaming. I agree that it should be easy to do your work only with the keyboard as well as only with the mouse -- e.g. when I'm typing a lot of text I control things through the keyboard, but when sitting back and surfing I do everything with the mouse. This should not be to the exclusion of using both together however; it should be just as easy, if not easier, to do things when using two tools instead of just one. You just need to have the necessary keyboard controls on the opposite hand that you mouse with. Being able to throw keyboard shortcuts while mousing -- mmmmm, productivity!