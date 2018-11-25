More Search Engine Options in Address bar
AlexSkywalker
I usually use multi search engines,for example：
- search chinese terms with Baidu search
- english/japanese terms with Bing or Yahoo
- some specific terms with Wikipedia
- shopping terms with Tmall and Amazon
But address bar only supports one search engine option, and I very much dislike this way of "nickname" & "Tab" to switch engines. (When multiple search engines are used, you have to waste time memorizing keywords.)
"Show search field in address bar" is a disastrous design!
I have found when I tap a word into the address bar, sometimes, I am not sure which engines I will use to search. If address bar has multi search engine options, I could make the choices I need right away.
However, now, if I have set Baidu as the default search engine, when I need search an English term, I have to open a new tab for Bing. This is so bad!
So, I have two suggestions to improve address bar search experience.
Firefox Model:
Whale Browser Model:
any news about this one? basic browser function again
This "basic" browser function is available now and then some, you can even have two default search engines -- one default in the address bar and one the search field. So for example, the OP could have the address field search Baidu Chinese by default, and the search field search English/Japanese on Bing or Yahoo by default.
The feature request isn't for the ability to support multiple search engines, it's that he doesn't like the UI.
Honestly, that's a matter of personal opinion. I prefer the search field. Many people disable search in the address bar for privacy reasons.
@AlexSkywalker you don't have to memorize the nicknames, which if you find them difficult you can change them to be whatever you want. I've done that, even deleted a few of the preinstalled engines and have created so many more, it's nice to have search "engines" which are actually just the search tool on various websites, and I give my most used ones easy to remember nicknames that are just one or two letters.
But if you still find using the keyboard too difficult and prefer to click on icons, the search field has icons that you can click. When you click the icon to the left of where you type the search terms a dropdown list appears off all your search engines. The same thing might happen in the address field, I don't know because I don't use the address field for searching and am not at my desk to test it.
@bonetone why privacy concerns over it? secondly, couldn't be easier to have it all in the omnibox? the button uses up even more space and multiple actions instead of tab key to switch swiftly through the engines..
is there any extension instead, which could enables this? i wanna look around for this.
oh yes, i found 2 extensions that are absolute killers:
-https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/search-it-all/ajjjagpncmhojdngglmmpfjiccddcmio
will activates itself only while surfing search websites and directly inside the omnibar, also youtube for instance...
unfortunately out of date but still working, if anyone knows a more recent extension really close to this one, please link it here.
-https://trufflepiggy.com
this is the top of the world for search assistance.
with these, you can overcome any possible hassle you get from any aspect of vivaldi search function. even use them both together!
@urfausto One example of a privacy concern, if you have a search engine in your address field and it's giving you suggestions, then whenever you start typing a URL (instead of a search) you're sending that information out to the search engine.
Easier? I don't think so. Faster, definitely not. Cramming lots of functionality into a single UI widget isn't necessarily better than dividing that functionality into 2 or a few widgets.
If you want to use the keyboard only, you can activate the search field ( I believe the default shortcut is Ctrl-K but that's configurable), then just hit Shift-Tab, enter, and use the arrow keys to navigate the list. That's if you need the visual list, generally I just hit Ctrl-K then type nickname if not using my default.
I see no need for an extension that isn't bringing me any significant new functionality, at the expense of increasing the uniqueness of my fingerprint. That's a different privacy concern.
@bonetone i don't use suggestions.
@urfausto neither do I, I don't search in the address bar to keep its history out of there, and I uncheck all the additional things that can be shown in the dropdown, in order to speed things up.
Ctrl-K and I'm searching
Ctrl-L and I'm writing a URL
The whole space thing is a nonissue for me.
Streptococcus
Would someone tell me what is wrong with using the search bar for searching? You can put whatever search engines you want into the search bar list and select the one you want to use before adding search terms.
Pesala Ambassador
@Streptococcus Indeed. Moreover, one can type the search term then search the same term with multiple search engines. Each search result page will open in a new tab.
Even on my 1200x1600 portrait monitor, space is not an issue. If I needed this function (which I don't as I am happy with using nicknames in the address field), the Search Field on the address bar would be the way to go.
Showing the search engines as a button also works well. See Settings, Search.
Nicknames are way better and more practical usage for search engines...
So a couple things. Nicknames work in the search field, so you can continue using that and keep search disabled in the address field for privacy reasons if you like.
But, nicknames are useful up to a point. If you create a lot of custom search engines, eventually you get to a point where nicknames aren't very useful for some of them. If you're keeping them short (as I imagine pretty much everyone does), then there's a limit to how many can be made into an easy to recall mnemonic and nicknames wind up not really being useful for some of them.
As an example, let's say you want to take this forum's search tool and put it into your search engines. Most likely, you're going to want a minimum of 2 or 3 search "engines" to handle the different search settings you like to use. For a site where you make frequent use of the search tool you might end up creating 6 or even more depending.
At some point you crossover a threshold where nicknames no longer provide significant utility and you just don't bother trying to create them anymore. You still use them for a handful of your search engines, they just aren't the best way to access *all* of your search engines.
I have something like 10-12 nicknames and somewhere around 28-35 search engines. The ones I use frequently have brief 1-2, occasionally 3, letter nickname; the rest I use so infrequently that it is difficult to recall what nickname I gave them (I speak from experience) and it's just easier to pick it visually to do a search.
-
@BoneTone I'm using around 10 search engines. what I'm doing is for example for a reddit search; cmd+e and than I type "r vivaldibrowser" cmd+enter and it opens it in a background window or just enter. I find this very practical, easy and fast. if you have a fast keyboard you can give longer nicknames with cmd+e (or ctrl+e I don't know what it is in windows for quick commands)...
otherwise what you are suggesting is a solution. I also use firefox everyday, but I avoid using mouse as much as possible especially when I use keyboard. whatever I do I expect to complete it with only the keyboard or mouse. using keyboard and than using mouse for just to navigate between sites is not for me...
I've customized the keyboard shortcuts to the point I don't remember what the defaults are anymore. I actually went and opened a new user profile in Vivaldi to create a note with all the defaults to make it easier to help other people on this forum. My keyboard is a bit different than what most people are used to seeing, and I modify its firmware to define what all the keys do, on several layers, and make ample use of dual function keys (like f when tapped but shift when held) so I can hit all the modifiers without leaving the home row. I've also got some keys that are multiple modifiers like Ctrl-Shift, or the so-called Hyper (Ctrl-Alt-Shift-Win/Cmd) and Meh (Ctrl-Alt-Shift). Those make hitting multiply modified shortcuts much easier since you're only using 2 keys instead of 4 or 5. Quick Commands for me is, man I'm not certain because I rarely use them, but Ctrl-Q I believe. I hate having a destructive (quit) shortcut next to something as commonly used as close tab (Ctrl-W), so I repurposed Q for Quick commands. It's on a pinky because it's s rarely used action.
I avoid using mouse as much as possible especially when I use keyboard. whatever I do I expect to complete it with only the keyboard or mouse.
There's a lot of power to be found in the combination of mouse and keyboard, hence it's common use in gaming. I agree that it should be easy to do your work only with the keyboard as well as only with the mouse -- e.g. when I'm typing a lot of text I control things through the keyboard, but when sitting back and surfing I do everything with the mouse. This should not be to the exclusion of using both together however; it should be just as easy, if not easier, to do things when using two tools instead of just one. You just need to have the necessary keyboard controls on the opposite hand that you mouse with. Being able to throw keyboard shortcuts while mousing -- mmmmm, productivity!
I don't remember what the defaults are anymore.
you can see keyboard shortcuts in here if you like...
I hate having a destructive (quit) shortcut next to something ...
in settings / tab handling you can choose don't close window with last tab also there's an option in general settings under exit section show quit confirmation dialog if it works for you...
-
Pesala Ambassador
The cheat sheet shows the assigned shortcuts, not the defaults.
-
@Pesala you mean assigned by vivaldi? and when you mean defaults you mean chromium defaults?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@baris-sehri I mean assigned by the user.
-
That image is not accurate. They have Extensions listed as "Ctrl", just Ctrl. It's Ctrl-Shift-E. History is wrong too, it's missing Developer Tools Console, it only lists 1 shortcut per action, while many have multiple default shortcuts, Page Zoom In and Page Zoom Reset each have 5 actually. And it's missing numerous other actions that have default keyboard shortcuts.
But, I've got a tab now in the spreadsheet that I use for tracking my own shortcut definitions. So it's easy for me to pull the defaults from that when needed.
in settings / tab handling you can choose don't close window with last tab also there's an option in general settings under exit section show quit confirmation dialog if it works for you...
Yeah, I've got that setting enabled, but you that's not what I'm talking about. I don't like having a command like quit (commonly assigned the shortcut Ctrl-Q) next to a command like close tab (Ctrl-W), hence Ctrl-Q being assigned to Quick commands, you know, for the Q mnemonic. Additionally, there can be bugs, like when canceling a close window or quit command disables the confirmation setting. But the statement was also more generic than that, I don't like destructive actions assigned keyboard shortcuts that put them next to commonly used shortcuts, quit just being an example because of its frequent assignment to Ctrl-Q, and Ctrl-W being the frequently used close window. The same scenario plays out with other shortcuts¹ and other apps.
¹ Close other, close all to the left, untile tabs, etc. Even History Back can be destructive on sites where you're filling in form data.