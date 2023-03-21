@greybeard said in TouchPad gesture:

Spacebar also works for that. Just make sure focus is on the proper part of the page.

Spacebar doesn't scroll back up (although Shift + Spacebar does, but it's not as direct as just using the touchpad) nor is it as sensitive as the touchpad - the space bar just scrolls in big chunks at a time; nor do I have to focus it on particular spots in the page.

Anyway, I already learned from this topic, after reading @AltCode 's message and rereading @chriscochrun 's again that there is a setting to enable touchpad gestures by pressing the Alt key. I guess that could work as a workaround, especially considering simple 2 finger (and even 3 finger) gestures are already assigned (assignable?) in most modern systems these days...