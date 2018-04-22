Having separate options is fine, they're already separate in the on-command dialog, which is what I think the options for on-close should be modeled off of. But is it really so inconceivable that there would be a lot of people who would lump two things together that both involve recorded history, to at least some degree, of where you've browsed?

Of course Firefox considers them separate, it would be weird if there weren't separated at all. You can delete just about everything separately in Firefox through various means, including just the downloads from the download window, cookies from the cookie manager, etc. It's just the quick menu that happened to combine two (arguably) related things.

The bigger point here is that some people, myself included, are coming from a place where the expectation of closing is to go full ghost on that session. That expectation is not fully fulfilled. That it is mostly fulfilled makes it seem that the Download history not being erased is either an oversight or a fundamental divide on expectation. I'm not convinced that it's not the former but the all of the functionality is there to satisfy both parties of the latter.