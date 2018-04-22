Option to Clear Everything on Exit
Please add a setting to clear absolutely everything done in browser when exiting.
I know there is a similar setting but as far as I know it will just clear history and cookies.
Please add the ability to completely clear every trace of activity including downloads when exiting the program (apart from browser settings obviously)
I'd like this option too, or at least one to clear cache on exit. One of my laptops running Vivaldi is old and doesn't have much free space and it'd be great if I didn't have to remember to clear cache each time before closing Vivaldi. I know about private windows but I have some websites whitelisted to keep cookies to avoid having to log in again and private mode doesn't keep cookies.
@claraangeles
Hi, as a workaround:
Open vivaldi://settings/?search=cache
Open Clear browsing data
RM click header > add as web panel
Resize panel > RM click header > Separate Width
Make your settings > Ready
So two clicks to clear everything.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin thanks for the idea but I find keyboard shortcuts easier to access on a laptop with a small screen and no mouse. I press ctrl+shift+del and then click on clear browsing data.
@claraangeles
Hi, may it work if you set up what to delete in cache settings from my link?
Never tested this.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin my only issue with panels is that they take valuable space in my old laptop which has a small screen. Your idea may work on my newer laptop but there seems to be a bug in Vivaldi, whenever I use the clear browsing data dialog (chrome://settings/clearBrowserData) Vivaldi crashes and nothing gets cleared. Only the clear private data menu offered by Vivaldi works (ctrl+shift+del).
@claraangeles
Oh, can verify crash on 1.15.1147.19 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit).
This never happen for me in older builds, it seams it is a regression.
I will post in the RC2 thread.
Cheers, mib
Yes, please let us have Downloads cleared too when closing Vivaldi.
Am I missing the point of the Session Only option? I don't want to see anything when I reopen my browser that I wouldn't see after running the Delete Browsing Data dialog. It feels buggy to get anything less than that.
Pesala Ambassador
@SeriouslyDev What do you get that you think you should not get?
For me, the setting clears the tabs in the History Panel on restart. However, it does not clear the Trash Can. What else would you expect to be cleared?
@Pesala As far as visibly obvious things, Download history in the panel. I'm personally not crazy about the trash can not being emptied but I have external options for that, at least. Again, if the Delete Browser Data panel can delete something, it should be doable by closing.
Pesala Ambassador
@SeriouslyDev There is a button in the Downloads Panel to clear downloads with one click. It has little to do with browsing history, and I would not expect or want downloads to be included when clearing the browsing history. If anyone was checking up on what you had been doing, wouldn't they be able to check your downloads folder anyway if you walk away from your PC for a few minutes?
Not clearing Trash is useful for those who accidentally close the browser, but there is an option to warn them in Settings, General, Close and Exit, so there is a good case to be made for clearing closed tabs at the end of a session.
I also checked for text in my Bing Translation web panel. That was cleared on restarting Vivaldi.
@Pesala I am aware of the button and the options there are to clear the list. I do not agree with your expectations nor desires of what would be included. That said, I'll separate my frustrations to make clearer that this should be seen as a request for more options, not a fixed change in how the current options behave.
Firefox and forks have a whole dialog, nearly identical to their own Clear All History dialog in terms of options of what I and others are asking for. (Incidentally, they also group browsing and download history together. This could be separated in a hypothetical addition to the options.)
As for my Download folder, I rarely save directly to it and regardless and my downloads don't include where they come from (allegedly Chrome based browsers store HostUrl and RefferralURL parameters in the Zone.Identifier but I haven't found them yet). The Panel, conversely, provides easy access to Local Path and Download Address.
@Pesala said in Option to Clear Everything on Exit:
there is an option to warn them in Settings, General, Close and Exit, so there is a good case to be made for clearing closed tabs at the end of a session.
Unfortunately, that option doesn't always warn on exit. If you choose exit from the menu, it will just exit without the dialog popping up. Also unfortunately, this seems to be the intended behavior. Which I don't like because it's possible to accidentally exit the app through the menu, just like closing the window accidentally.
I've also discovered another issue where those two options can get reset to disabled even after the user has enabled them. Though I expect this one will get fixed. I'll be reporting the bug once I've better narrowed down the use cases which cause the problem.
@Pesala said in Option to Clear Everything on Exit:
It has little to do with browsing history, and I would not expect or want downloads to be included when clearing the browsing history.
I agree with that. Even Firefox acknowledges that browsing history and download history are separate things, even if they fail to provide the granularity to configure them individually.
I would expect that clearing the download history effects the history only, and not the files that were downloaded. But, as they are separate things, options to clear them automatically should be separate as well. A combined option is just poor design. I suspect that Fx was clearing both histories and users didn't expect that. Rather than implement it correctly, they just changed the option label to warn users that download history would also get cleared.
Having separate options is fine, they're already separate in the on-command dialog, which is what I think the options for on-close should be modeled off of. But is it really so inconceivable that there would be a lot of people who would lump two things together that both involve recorded history, to at least some degree, of where you've browsed?
Of course Firefox considers them separate, it would be weird if there weren't separated at all. You can delete just about everything separately in Firefox through various means, including just the downloads from the download window, cookies from the cookie manager, etc. It's just the quick menu that happened to combine two (arguably) related things.
The bigger point here is that some people, myself included, are coming from a place where the expectation of closing is to go full ghost on that session. That expectation is not fully fulfilled. That it is mostly fulfilled makes it seem that the Download history not being erased is either an oversight or a fundamental divide on expectation. I'm not convinced that it's not the former but the all of the functionality is there to satisfy both parties of the latter.
I also just noticed that clearing just Browser History in the Delete Browsing Data dialog is sufficient for clearing out the trash can, furthering ambiguity between terms and expectations depending on context.
@SeriouslyDev said in Option to Clear Everything on Exit:
But is it really so inconceivable that there would be a lot of people who would lump two things together that both involve recorded history, to at least some degree, of where you've browsed?
No. That doesn't make it good design though.
@SeriouslyDev said in Option to Clear Everything on Exit:
Of course Firefox considers them separate, it would be weird if there weren't separated at all. You can delete just about everything separately in Firefox through various means, including just the downloads from the download window, cookies from the cookie manager, etc.
You can do all that in Vivaldi as well.
@SeriouslyDev said in Option to Clear Everything on Exit:
I also just noticed that clearing just Browser History in the Delete Browsing Data dialog is sufficient for clearing out the trash can, furthering ambiguity between terms and expectations depending on context.
But, that's part of your browsing history, not downloads. You've conflated two different issues there.
@BoneTone said in Option to Clear Everything on Exit:
No. That doesn't make it good design though.
I'm not advocating Vivaldi group them together, I'm providing an example of two related things being grouped together in a way that many people have never had a problem with in Firefox outside of your thin air conjectures.
You can do all that in Vivaldi as well.
But you can't make Vivaldi automatically do all of it on exit, which is the point of this topic's request. My statement was in response to your off topic points, which I should clearly be ignoring.
But, that's part of your browsing history, not downloads. You've conflated two different issues there.
No. I'm not the one conflating anything. I am pointing out an example where Vivaldi is conflating things by having "Browsing History" include different things depending on what part of the browser is using the phrase.
If the Delete Browser Data panel can delete something, it should be doable by closing.
This is no-brainer request that has had long precedent in more established browsers, in which all of the mechanics are already present and can be configured to work to EVERYONE's personal expectations with 9 check boxes in the settings menu. I will not argue on the merits of this any further.
@SeriouslyDev said in Option to Clear Everything on Exit:
which I should clearly be ignoring
Then please do so. You seem to think I'm arguing against the request, when clearly I'm not. For some reason this became personal to you and you've resorted to attacking me rather than discussing the technology. I have no interest in that.