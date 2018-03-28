I am a big time Bookmarks user and of the all the browsers I have used, Vivaldi has the user friendliest Bookmark configuration. I second the suggestion to allow the user to choose whether to apply the new book mark to the top of the folder or to the bottom. All browsers apply new bookmarks to the bottom of the folder. My default is to manually move the most recent bookmark to the top after saving a Bookmark. Its a new Bookmark and I wish to return there more frequently to review the site. This would be most handy for where your Bookmark list long. I typically sort my Bookmarks from top to bottom. The top Bookmarks are the ones I refer to the most or would like to spend more time studying the site where those down the list are progressively less important to me. The top most Bookmark is the one I wish to wish to study in the near future. I'll repeat myself, Vivaldi has a great Bookmark system. This one tweak will bring it up another notch on the best of all time scale.