@hneubauer THIS was a real solution. I also had the serious version of this issue - NOT full screen, NOT chrome-less ctrl+F11, etc. - the apparently impossible-to-fix version. @gyuuula may have the same solution but through the UI,

In my case, Windows 7: ...AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default, and there's a Preferences file. Drag it into an empty Notepad.

Looking for "visible" after "address_bar" and changing it to "true" worked (FYI, I also changed "enabled": false to true, though I don't know if that was actually needed.)

HOWEVER, I still had tabs missing. So in similar fashion, search for "tabs" (or, if everyone's is like mine, just scroll all the way to the bottom since it's in the last few lines), and again, change "visible": false to true.

@Vivaldi staff. @Ayespy, etc., you guys should know now, I hope, that this is an editable file / changeable in settings and thus something worth checking, since "refreshing a profile" is hardly a "solution." That's a nice way to say "un-fixable, undo everything you've done involving the whole reason why you've chosen this browser and hope you can set everything up as before and remember all your tiny settings that are desired or needed and that you can slowly figure out what was wrong. Don't know if these are new implementations but nice to see there's a way out, though this is the only resource I could find saying so.

Granted, this still doesn't fix the cause of the issue, and that's something for us to do, following the steps of refreshing a profile / creating a new profile, but at least we can get back to any critical work.

A browser should adapt to you, not the other way around.

We believe that many people want to customize and tweak every square inch of their browser to make it their own.

So don't ask us to undo what may have taken an uncountable amount of time when the browser should be built with these values editable through the file or settings.

I think many designers, in the path to create powerful, customize-able, awesome software like Vivaldi, forget or face real technical difficultly in also making it easily, modular-ly reset-able, to make sure users always have the option to turn on or keep on the critical features. Even though it seems now that there's a way for us to fix it... I don't know, doesn't matter what a crazy Chrome extension might do; is it hard to have a line of code that says IF #Windows = 1, ForceNormalWindow OR convert PopUp to Normal? A force UI reset button?

Powerful software needs powerful defense!