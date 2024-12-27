Open URL / Search in New Tab from Address Bar with "Enter"
Option to Open a URL / Search Results in a New Tab from the Address Bar with "Enter"
As of now, there is an option in Settings-> Address Bar, which can specify which keys to press in order to open address in a new tab.
Since I always want to open an address / search results in a new tab, rather than having to press Alt+Enter or Shift+Enter, it would be nice to have an option to open in a new tab just by simply hitting "Enter(only)."
@ysul0614 That would be an improvement.
However, there is already an option to do this from the Quick Commands dialogue, so press F2 instead of F8, paste the URL and press Enter.
@pesala Thank you for your reply. As of now, I am using the feature you mentioned, as a temporary solution.
I understand that this is not a high-priority feature to request for, but I hope it will be implemented some day in the future.
Also wait for this.
It is very inconvenient...
Yes you have to make an option to open new background tab from url bar with "Enter" only
@maxtao said in Option to Open a URL / Search Results in a New Tab from the Address Bar with "Enter":
It is very inconvenient...
If you find it inconvenient, you can always use Shift+Enter in the address bar.
I want it too.
Any news?
@maxtao Progress on features is not reported. Release of features is reported. As a general rule, if work is begun on a feature, then BAM - it appears in a Snapshot release within a week or two. So there is not a period of time of weeks, months, years wherein a feature is being developed and getting closer and closer to release, unless it is a major, browser-sized project - like sync or mail. These can take years.
Further, the developers do not release, in fact do not even have, a list of features in order of priority, stating "as soon as we finish this one, we will begin on that one." Rather, as certain aspects of the browser are refined, the result makes it obvious that feature (a) is both popular and doable, and it gets done. There is no way to predict this.
So, sadly, the answer to "Any news?" will always be "No." And then, one day, it will show up in a snapshot, with no prior "news" having been reported. That's just how it works.
Yes, please. I keep losing work because my searches open in the same tab, instead of in a new tab, as my fingers expect them to.
is this been worked on? it's really starting to get on my nerves not having that option.
Pesala Ambassador
@sallyk Although one can sometimes lose entries on forms that reload automatically, in most cases, as on this forum, one can do the search, then simply use GestureLeft (Back) to return where one left off. I find this more efficient than opening new tabs every time.
On this forum especially, the typed message remains on screen when I search for Address Bar from the URL to find related feature requests.
I was the first to upvote this feature request, but we might be waiting for a while as there are easy workarounds. There are currently about 880 feature requests. If we are lucky, we get about five implemented each month. Do the Maths.
@pesala Unfortunately, I'm often doing a search to find a link to put in a post somewhere, and usually lose my work when the tab is over-written. Going back doesn't help because what I've entered already is gone.
It's fair enough that there are plenty of other things to work on - clearly it's not something that matters to a lot of users. I'll still be very happy on the day they make it work like it's supposed to.
An idea:
Option to open url that different from current page in a New Tab.
That opens the URL in the same tab, not a new one.
@terere See settings Quick Commands. Enable "Open Pages in new tab."
@pesala , that option is not really much different from pressing Alt+Enter or Shift+Enter. You still must press 2 keys. Just add the option to "Always Open Address Bar in new Tab". This feature used to be available on a Firefox Add-on called Tab Mix Plus which is no longer available on Firefox. That's why I switched to Vivaldi because some of the Tab Mix features are built in. Just missing this one.
plasmaskin
I'm in the same boat. It would be great if an "Always" option could be added to the "Open Address in New Tab" setting.
Now it is possible in Firefox Quantum https://techdows.com/2018/02/firefox-always-open-url-bar-results-new-tab.html
But still waiting on Vivaldi.. Firefox now is slower..
I'm also waiting for this for a long time since when I switched from Firefox+TabMixPlus to Vivaldi