Turbo / Data Saver / Data Compressor
-
nearbaskara
[Slow internet speed user] To make browsing faster and saving your internet data more.
-
Pesala Ambassador
Someone also suggested a Lightspeed Navigation Mode, which basically only loads essential content.
Turbo requires a server somewhere to store the compressed web pages, so it might be some time before Vivaldi can afford to do this.
-
nearbaskara
@pesala that's also a great idea.
-
@pesala said in Turbo / Data Saver / Data Compressor:
...a server somewhere to store the compressed web pages,...
Well, yes - but as Jon described in the recent question and answer session, really a globally-distributed network of server farms to compress, store, and serve billions of compressed pages. It's a shame people who offer a turbo "mode" don't make it clear that this "mode" is merely a connection to a kind of huge and expensive infrastructure. Want your car to travel from Los Angeles to New York in "speed mode?" OK, then you will need to travel on the interstate highway system, which has been under construction for the last 60+ years...
-
Related request for mobile: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/47656/implement-a-data-saver-with-cloud-compression
-
To reduce the image quality and close the images completely, that is, text mode should be added.
⭞ ℓє∂єиαν.ｉｎｆｏ
-
This post is deleted!
-
@Abdolreza What you are asking for is not a browser feature. It is a network feature.
To do this, Vivaldi would need many, more servers, to proxy through, all over the world. Right now, you do not receive your pages through Vivaldi servers. You get them directly from the web. That's how browsers work. You browse the web.
To receive pages compressed, you would have to get them, processed, from Vivaldi servers. And to prevent bottlenecks, slow-downs and data loss, those servers would need to be regionally close to you.
Vivaldi is not able, at present, to deploy a global net of servers to do this.
-
@nearbaskara I think my new request here, combined with ad, tracker, and web font blocking, and super lazy loading of images, could improve speed quite a bit.
Unfortunately the Lightspeed Navigation Mode link is down.
-
@nearbaskara I agree !!
-
@ayespy please give us the option for lite mode and to disable group tab stacking and speed dials
-
@adam990 I am a volunteer, not a Vivaldi staffer. I can't give anyone anything.
You can already remove tab stacking and speed dials.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@abdolreza a good indicator for browser revenue is the number of users. Vivaldi has somewhere between 2Million and 3 Million users. Opera is > 350 Million. Chrome is above 2.5 Billion.
-
This post is deleted!
-
gabrielf95
@nearbaskara Te apoyo, a mi también me vendría muy bien una opción para ahorrar datos móviles, como podría ser bloquear la descarga automática de imágenes y la reproducción automática de videos. Estoy seguro que a muchos usuarios les puede interesar.
-
@nearbaskara I hope to find a solution to an exaggerated data consumption. Since I change my phone my GB disappear as crazy. I configured my phone and apps in every possible way but the bleeding never stops. If I don't take care, I can lose 2 GB in less than a day without downloading more than a few images.
-
There are two ways how to implement this data compression. First is to create a program like Tor where everyone can install it on his desktop. The second idea is to implement image compression ratio where I can set it myself. If I set 15% jpg ratio, I achieve huge saving. HTML data can be compressed with lzma. YouTube can be watched with 3gp 144p.
Three is also something called Squid, cache proxy serwer that increase speed. You don't need a big infrastructure if you have smart ideas.
-
Few other tips:
- local DNS cache for (PC and mobile)
- local jpg cache with 2 mb limit for one file
- offline visited websites cache (30 days)
- favorites websites cache
- turn off images button in comfort place (and list of websites rendered without images)
- list of websites rendered without JavaScript
- private VPN on you own desktop computer
- list of websites rendered with VPN and without VPN
- Adblock proxy on your own desktop computer (to save transfer to your mobile device)
- list of websites rendered with Adblock or without Adblock
- certyficates proxy on desktop computer when you use old web browser (on mobile device)
- audio only streaming when you watch video (recompression on-the-fly in your own desktop to your own mobile device)
- only text mode (like in Lynx browser)
- HTML can be compressed with different algorithm and the best algorithm will be sended to mobile device
BTW. There are also desktop users with limited mobile internet plan. They want to save megabytes also.
-
You can also create an app for an old outdated Android devices that can be used like a server. This app will only compress images or replace images with one colour bitmap with the same size like in original picture.
The idea is that web page pictures consume the most data transfer from mobile plan.
You can also create Linux version of this compression server for different architectures.
Supported platform would be Android, MS Windows, Linux/Unix platform.
Creating such program that compress only images won't be difficult. It could also have VPN and DNS, time server, Tor,. audio streaming recompres to opus audio or RDP with advanced VP9 or av1 compression algorithm and WebP.