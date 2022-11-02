@Abdolreza What you are asking for is not a browser feature. It is a network feature.

To do this, Vivaldi would need many, more servers, to proxy through, all over the world. Right now, you do not receive your pages through Vivaldi servers. You get them directly from the web. That's how browsers work. You browse the web.

To receive pages compressed, you would have to get them, processed, from Vivaldi servers. And to prevent bottlenecks, slow-downs and data loss, those servers would need to be regionally close to you.

Vivaldi is not able, at present, to deploy a global net of servers to do this.