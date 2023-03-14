Drag and Drop in Download Panel
Please add drag and drop function in download panel!
LudwigSchindler
It should also be possible to drag the file from the download panel to the explorer or desktop.
CheVe11e_191
FYI, this request is internally under VB-13976
dimakrm361
Whether there is some progress now?
@dimakrm361 Unfortunately not. Still not high enough priority. Have pinged the devs again though
@cehojac Yes! Need this.
Just installed Edge Chromium DEV today - supports Drag and Drop Downloads from the scratch.
This is a basic feature for a modern browser.
Probably everyone can think of certain scenarios in which the drag and drop feature in Vivaldi would be not only welcomed, but literally a time saving function.
Im sorry to say, that from my pov, the need for this has been understimated, falsly prioritized and neglected by the dev team for way too long by now.
If you're really super-desperate for this functionality:
Create a new web panel, with this address:
vivaldi://downloads.
It might take a bit of fiddling to find a good panel width (Right click the panel icon > check separate width, then drag the panel edge to resize). But then this internal page will allow you to drag items.
@LonM said in Drag and Drop in Download Panel:
vivaldi://downloads
Thanks is a good alternative, but... is really complicated drag and drop from the default vivaldi's download panel?
will a great feature for the last version
@cehojac I've done some work with drag and drop before. It's certainly not the most difficult task, but it is very tricky to do it correctly.
I understand. but please will considerated a feature for last versions?
@cehojac It's certainly under consideration.
As mentioned earlier in the topic, this is on the internal roadmap, but there's no planned date yet.
@LonM said in Drag and Drop in Download Panel:
Create a new web panel, with this address: vivaldi://downloads.
It might take a bit of fiddling to find a good panel width (Right click the panel icon > check separate width, then drag the panel edge to resize). But then this internal page will allow you to drag items.
I did this but each item is obnoxiously large. It only fits 4 and the normal downloads panel can fit 11. Is there some way to resize those?
DeAtH19754
Been almost a year and still nothing yikes
@DeAtH19754 I'm guessing the reason it's not yet implemented is because there are so many other things the (very small) Vivaldi dev can spend their time on that bring much more value to the browser. This is more of a nice to have as there's no broken functionality, and the workaround is exceedingly simple that it presents very little friction to a user's workflow.
Instead of drag & drop from the downloads panel, one can just right-click & choose Show in File Manager. The user doesn't even have to spend any effort looking for the file, it's already selected, and therefore highlighted drawing attention. At which point the user just uses drag & drop as it is shown in the animation in the OP. So it's that one little extra step and users can drop the file onto the webpage, without having to know where in the file system the file is, or trying to find it in a list of hundreds of files -- all that pain is avoided. Right-clicking & choosing the 2nd item in the list is very easy as well.
It's not ideal, sure, but it's also not a significant pain point once you understand that's available. So users currently gain a lot more by having the devs focus on other tasks.
[...] This is more of a nice to have as there's no broken functionality, and the workaround is exceedingly simple that it presents very little friction to a user's workflow. [...]
That may apply to you personally, but here I ask you to think outside the box.
From a productivity perspective, for example when working with cloud based ERP software in which many files have to be downloaded daily for further processing, this lack of drag-and-drop capability is an absolute productivity killer.
The vast majority of programs for further processing support the opening of files by drag-and-drop. In a multi-monitor setup, this saves a lot of time instead of having to right click & choose the downloaded file or to open the 'open file' dialog in a desktp-app and then browse through the paths and folders.
With a little bit of imagination you can find an almost infinite number of workflows where the feature would save a lot more time.
Using the chrome tab as a workaround is halfway there, but it just looks damn ugly.
Why gloss over the compromise solution? All other relevant browsers offer this basic feature for the longest time.
To call this basic functionality a nice-to-have feature, I can only disagree extraordinarily.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@grabAbyte However much you want it, it us unlikely to happen soon for the reasons already stated, and the solution is already very simple.
- Click the magnifying glass icon in the Downloads Panel
- Drag and drop from Windows Explorer.
In my screen shot there is only one file (which is automatically selected on opening Explorer), but even if you download dozens or hundreds of files, how is using Windows Explorer any less convenient than using the Downloads Panel? It is just one click away.
It is a very old issue. Look at the bug number VB-13976 posted by @CheVe11e_191. Current bugs are over 70,000.
-
To make my last post more clear: It is not that I expect this feature soon, nor am I super desperate about it. When it comes to work productivity I prefer other Browsers. This has nothing to do with the current state of development of Vivaldi.
It has a rather low priority in the dev team - I did understand that the first time.
In fact I fully understand and agree that the Vivaldi team has more important issues to solve and that there are always some higher priority critical bugs.
Nevertheless I still stand by my opinion that this issue could have been given higher priority compared to some other gimmicks. No more no less i wanted to express.
However I find it rather strange that people are fobbing off questions about the status or new arguments and perspectives for this topic repeatedly with a half-baked workaround solution and subliminally signaling that they should go silent and be happy with the workaround.
Furthermore questioning the request itself.
According to the number of votes so far, the request belongs to the top 5 in the panel category. The topic is not unknown outside the Vivaldi forum either.
If you are okay with the workaround, good for you. No need to questioning the need of this established feature request.
-
