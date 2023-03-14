@DeAtH19754 I'm guessing the reason it's not yet implemented is because there are so many other things the (very small) Vivaldi dev can spend their time on that bring much more value to the browser. This is more of a nice to have as there's no broken functionality, and the workaround is exceedingly simple that it presents very little friction to a user's workflow.

Instead of drag & drop from the downloads panel, one can just right-click & choose Show in File Manager. The user doesn't even have to spend any effort looking for the file, it's already selected, and therefore highlighted drawing attention. At which point the user just uses drag & drop as it is shown in the animation in the OP. So it's that one little extra step and users can drop the file onto the webpage, without having to know where in the file system the file is, or trying to find it in a list of hundreds of files -- all that pain is avoided. Right-clicking & choosing the 2nd item in the list is very easy as well.

It's not ideal, sure, but it's also not a significant pain point once you understand that's available. So users currently gain a lot more by having the devs focus on other tasks.