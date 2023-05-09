Implement Tree-style Tabs
Both indentation and faviconized pinned tabs should be kept optional.
In the meantime is workaround-able with an extension placed as webpanel or other extensions that can be found into the store.
My tab bar is on top, so I wouldn't benefit from this. However, it would be a very welcome addition to the window panel, rather than to the tab strip.
Would be useful in both views.
Actually the window panel has a sort of tree view - but I'm not sure it follows a real hierarchy - while tab bar hasn't.
But tab bar can display audio-tab icon while window panel can't.
They should allow to do almost the same things and suit to different workflows.
Of course is not for tabs on top/bottom.
DarkWiiPlayer
I know this may be quite a big feature to implement, but damn would it be cool (And really distinguish vivaldi from its competitors, just sayin').
I often have many tabs open at once and this would be a great way to organize them.
I tried tab stacking.
I tried the window view in the window panel.
Both are not up to the task.
Please please please integrate a real tree-style tabs, with unlimited hierarchy, with easily closing or hibernating a whole hierarchy, with optional automatic tree colapse, with session saving, etc.
Yes! Or, add all the functionalities of the tabbar to the window panel. Then, I would disable the tabbar and use the window panel instead!
I'd also like the notions of Stack and Tree to be unified.
A tab stack can be viewed as a node in a tree. So, it would be nice if the user would be able to switch between the two views.
I'd rather keep tabs in the tab bar (in a collapsable tree view), and keep the window panel for everything else that it can do...
Now that we have an automatic tab stacking implemented, the tree-style tab arrangement is a natural extension: A two-level tree is just another "view" of the stack. (A tree deeper than two would correspond to nested stacks, which is a different matter.)
This tab tree could be totally a part of the tabstrip (the classic top one) : even if the panel-used tab tree could stay an option for very huge users, we could think that hovering a tab from tabstrip doesn't show preview (even this could still be at the bottom of the tab tree shown) but a tab tree linked to each tab of the tabstrip ? This would gather the assets of both tab solutions and gather all users around only one main solution... Look :
We could have a semi-huge user interface which however stays intuitive. If the stack could stay as a basic solution with its hovering previews as it is now, the tree tab could become a more complex and however still light solution. In fact, this solution is already known in other place, since this is the window start menu duplicated into the classic bookmark horizontal bar menus : finally, this would be only an interface porting to the tab using.
This way needs probably further precisions (some : beside preview for each tree lines, drag-droping...).
@Seasonly now that I'm starting to use the tab auto stacking now, this would be a cool thing to test
@LonM
I think that stack may be looked, according to this solution, as the lightest tab tree with no sublevel.
Please please implement this.
Duplicate features of TreeStyleTabs and TreeTabs extensions
I always run into issues with extensions either with restoring session, losing sessions, loading too many tabs, organization being lost. And the developers have major headaches because of the limitations of implementing cross-browser and their own nerfing of APIs in recent years.
A native tree style tab interface is so needed.
I've been using tree style stuff for more years than I can remember. I keep >200 tabs in my session at any time organized by groups and folders.
Please keep considering this. Tab stacking is not an effective solution. It makes no sense to my how that feature is helpful to anyone.
I would love to hear from anyone who likes tab stacking but wouldn't like tree style tabs.
edit: With how popular this feature has been for the decade or more we've had mediocre solutions, I cannot understand why no major browser has implemented this. I could find on the internet many conversations for many browsers with people saying how important this is, and how the browser with the best implementation is the browser I use. The only real thing I care about in a browser is Tree style Tabs. Then, having the most collapsible/minimal interface.
Pesala Ambassador
If I do open as many as half a dozen tabs to work on a specific project, I stack them to save space, and tile them if I need to view two or more tabs at once, e.g. a Pali text, its Commentary, and a Pali/English dictionary. That saves space on the tab bar of my 1200x1600 portrait monitor.
Tree style tabs are available in the Window Panel if you need them. The Tab Bar is not convenient for working with large numbers of tabs, unless one uses tab stacking. Selecting one tab in a stack from its preview is easier than constantly expanding and contracting folder trees.
Selecting one tab in a stack from its preview is easier than constantly expanding and contracting folder trees.
Interestingly, I also really dislike tab previews. I find them way more difficult to "symbolize" in my head, than the title of the page and the pages favicon. So I have those disabled.
That saves space on the tab bar of my 1200x1600 portrait monitor.
I also definitely understand this. Partly why I use Vivaldi is because I can minimize the interface and make it smaller still with css customziations. I have a 1280x720 12" laptop so space is very important to me too. However I find losing some width is easier on websites than losing height, so the sidebar tabs is more valuable in my perspective.
I definitely understand if you prefer a horizontal bar then vertical tree tabs is not for you. Also, even if you prefer stacking and a vertical bar, I do not think extra features of folders and groups in the tree-style way would make your experience worse. I suppose this may be why I am so frustrated by the lack of deployment of these features. It's not all or nothing.
Edit: I found the Web Panel. It offers only one of the features I desire. Single layer nesting through stacking is it.
No folders. No groups. No multi level nesting. No renaming features. No ability to archive a group/folder and restore it later. I have to double click to switch tabs.
@Pesala can you understand from my position why these features might be valuable? And do you think if these extra features were added it would degrade your experience somehow? If so, why? I just lost my entire tab structure (and I'm livid) because bugs. Otherwise I would show you examples of what my tab setup looks like.
Pesala Ambassador
In Settings, Panel, Window Panel, enable "Activate with Single-click."
Tree Style Tab is a great plugin for Firefox. It would be amazing to tab stack nesting in Vivaldi!
Is this still a thing? I'd use it if it was there!
@bmarwell Is actually a big request for a small team and it would need a partial rewrite of side tabs. Moreover is not yet in pipeline/progress. No easy to say when we'll see it.
-
@Hadden89 It's not like we're forcing things, as this can become really a killer-feature (a lot of FF users including me keep staying on FF only because of TreeStyleTabs).
We only want to know if the team is interested in implementing this, and if they keep working on it.
Also, I don't think it will require rewrite, since it makes sense to make tree-view a selectable option.