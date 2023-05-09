@Pesala

Selecting one tab in a stack from its preview is easier than constantly expanding and contracting folder trees.

Interestingly, I also really dislike tab previews. I find them way more difficult to "symbolize" in my head, than the title of the page and the pages favicon. So I have those disabled.

That saves space on the tab bar of my 1200x1600 portrait monitor.

I also definitely understand this. Partly why I use Vivaldi is because I can minimize the interface and make it smaller still with css customziations. I have a 1280x720 12" laptop so space is very important to me too. However I find losing some width is easier on websites than losing height, so the sidebar tabs is more valuable in my perspective.

I definitely understand if you prefer a horizontal bar then vertical tree tabs is not for you. Also, even if you prefer stacking and a vertical bar, I do not think extra features of folders and groups in the tree-style way would make your experience worse. I suppose this may be why I am so frustrated by the lack of deployment of these features. It's not all or nothing.

Edit: I found the Web Panel. It offers only one of the features I desire. Single layer nesting through stacking is it.

No folders. No groups. No multi level nesting. No renaming features. No ability to archive a group/folder and restore it later. I have to double click to switch tabs.

@Pesala can you understand from my position why these features might be valuable? And do you think if these extra features were added it would degrade your experience somehow? If so, why? I just lost my entire tab structure (and I'm livid) because bugs. Otherwise I would show you examples of what my tab setup looks like.