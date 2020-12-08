@pesala Actually it doesn't really matter how many tab are open.

If this function is automatic, then it will constantly cause unnecessary bottleneck even with just a few tab open. Imagine if this function is triggered each time user open a new tab, Vivaldi will have to struggle rendering the new tab content while making comparison between all tabs, then update the tabbar & playing flashing animation on each duplicate tab. That's a very expensive process.

As of now, Vivaldi will consume a lot of resources when opening just one new tab, I can't imagine how much worst it would be if we made it doing all those stuff when opening new tab.