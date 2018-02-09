Is this really the last state of proxying uner Linux?

I am in the process evaluating alternatives to Firefox for a company network. My needs are:

Using Socks 5 Proxy by default

configuring a wildcard list of servers/domains, which needs to bypass the proxy

It seems there is no solution at all for this, as the global proxy-variable does not help here.

Background: There are several internal domains only reachable via company network, while the Internet itself is blocked and only reachable via the proxy.

Is there a way, to achieve this?

Thanks for useful hints!