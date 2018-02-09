Built-in Proxy settings
Built-in Proxy settings
Gaëlle Ambassador
I hope it's not against the rules to bump this topic - the reason this feature is crucial that some companies block changing the system proxy settings, essentially making connection to Internet outside of company premises impossible. The only current workaround for this is using Firefox at the moment, so this feature really should have its place in Vivaldi.
Pesala Ambassador
@molnart Although there is no rule against bumping threads, especially if you have something new to add, it won't achieve much. Priorities are decided by the Vivaldi Team. Voting for a feature might make it a higher priority, but some features with a lot more votes are not implemented yet.
Is this really the last state of proxying uner Linux?
I am in the process evaluating alternatives to Firefox for a company network. My needs are:
- Using Socks 5 Proxy by default
- configuring a wildcard list of servers/domains, which needs to bypass the proxy
It seems there is no solution at all for this, as the global proxy-variable does not help here.
Background: There are several internal domains only reachable via company network, while the Internet itself is blocked and only reachable via the proxy.
Is there a way, to achieve this?
Thanks for useful hints!
It's sad that one has to rely on 3rd party software for such essential settings, but at least it seems that Proxy Helper is working quite nicely and supports SOCKS5 and PAC files. I guess I'll use that for the time being.
Would be definitely just great if Vivaldi had own browser-wide proxy settings like Firefox.
@jumpsq,
Extensions leak some stuff through the original IP which is definitely not good at all.
It must be not an extension that has a limited control over browser and its traffic, but a browser component that forces ALL browser traffic through the configured proxy.
TechIonNon
I'm totally agree with OP.
Vivaldi is a top browser by amount of options and customization, BUT it does not have a #1 option which was in earlier Opera and stays in Firefox even now.
Why is so important? If developers really care about privacy and etc., why I could not specify a private traffic proxy channel for my browser instead of routing ALL traffic from OS?
Honestly, I'm upset, I can't use Vivaldi because it can't be secure enough as FF or Opera 10-15 years ago.
@rhabarber said in Built-in Proxy settings:
Using Socks 5 Proxy by default
configuring a wildcard list of servers/domains, which needs to bypass the proxy
Chromium supports all of this through
chrome.proxy
@TechIonNon There are two ways to access the hidden proxy settings in Vivaldi:
The proxy flag
https://peter.sh/experiments/chromium-command-line-switches/
The chrome.proxy API - use an extension that makes use of this API
@Agych Is that the case? Because it is probably using proxy API and not webRequest. Unless the chrome proxy settings do not take effect until the extension activated them? That means the settings are deleted after closing the browser?
-
@Stardust I think the best implementation would be a web panel, perhaps hidden by default, that allows for specifying a protocol://server:port, and a text box with a comma separated list of exceptions.
@code3 said in Built-in Proxy settings:
@Stardust I think the best implementation would be a web panel, perhaps hidden by default, that allows for specifying a protocol://server:port, and a text box with a comma separated list of exceptions.
Why exactly a web panel? I don't use web panels at all. I am thinking about a dedicated category in the Vivaldi settings, it could be hidden by the button like in Firefox:
@Stardust Not a web panel, but a regular panel. Like “network panel”
Those FireFox settings look hard to access, a network panel would make it easy to change, disable, and whitelist sites for your proxy, and check your internet and proxy connection.
@code3 Like a Download button on the Panel? Sure, why not
TechIonNon
@code3 thanks for reply, but why should I use a special shortcut with a proxy command instead of have all this in a browser settings?
Vivaldi already have this option in settings, but instead of simple and configurable proxy settings like in FireFox or any other modern browser, it uses a default system settings, especially when this setting (proxy) already exists in chromium engine.
About chrome.proxy API - I do not trust a third party extensions for this functional. On chrome, there is a lot of cases when after some time developer, or new owner of extension, or hacker implement tracking, ADs or another **ware in their extension. Correct me if I wrong, but by using chromium, users can't say to browser: "DO NOT UPDATE THIS EXTENSION UNTIL I ALLOW!".
Using a third party extension for a proxyfying job - no, thanks.
I would be glad to hear the opinion of developers, why first screenshot can not be implemented in Vivaldi instead of second screenshot.
@techionnon Hi, I like the functionality that a panel would bring. Going into settings to check the proxy connection, change or disable the proxy, or whitelist a site seems easier in a network panel than settings.
Vivaldi could use the chrome.proxy themselves in their UI.
Proxy Switchy Omega is open source and does not sell or give away their own proxy.
You might be able to block extension updates using the adblocker:
||clients2.google.com
Obviously the proxy settings should be in the Vivaldi settings. The button on the panel could be as additional option.
Just as a practical point, there are many use-cases where I need to use a proxy to administer internal systems. I was kind of shocked when I discovered that Vivaldi didn't have this functionality and would totally welcome a way to do this in the settings.
-
Still no properly settings for proxy !!! what a disappointment !! can't use USB portable Vivaldi everywhere i want !!!! I though Vivaldi will have in mind Presto Opera not another chromium mutant !!! seems that Vivaldi is more interested in social media crap instead to make a serious browser !!!! going to something else !!!