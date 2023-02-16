@pesala Sorry, I thought that this was a place for people to post and vote for feature requests, not a place to have them criticized by moderators. We obviously know how this currently works, that's why we are suggesting this change. Clearly this is something people want if there are extensions that others use for this functionality.

Your suggested way requires user to:

Right click to open File Explorer

Delete file in File Explorer

Close File Explorer

Return to Vivaldi

Right click on the downloaded item

Select Remove

Where, what is suggested would require: