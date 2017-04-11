How do I change the spell checker dictionary?
I'm wanting to set the spell check dictionary to "English (UK)" but I'm unable to find the option anywhere.
I keep seeing references in the forum to vivaldi://settings/languages but I have no languages subsection.
How can I change the dictionary?
Vivaldi 1.9.804.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Revision 14fc42087ec6af86fe8cade10d9560c30c1c27a5
duarte.framos
In any edit text box or textarea (like the reply box of this forum) right click, Spellcheck > Language settings
@alexdante The language setting mentioned before only works on textboxes outside the start page. Maybe a bug.
@duarte.framos Thank you.
chrispurser
I'd also like to suggest, on this topic, that by default the spell checker automatically uses the dictionary that matches the selected language. Doesn't seem to be a point to doing it another way.
My language was set to English United States but the English UK dictionary was used for spell checking by default, which (according to English US) misspelled almost every word with a 'z' in it; words like prioritize, rationalize, emphasize, etc.
Forcing that spell checker to use the language the browser was using manually, fixed that problem, but it was required to set manually. Also, maybe the spell checker setting can be added near the language setting instead of needing to search for help, learn that it's only available in a text box, then find a text box so it can be fixed, and change it there.
Cheers.
@alexdante said in How do I change the spell checker dictionary?:
vivaldi://settings/languages
I discovered that writing
chrome://settings/languages
leads me to the language settings! (curiously enough, Vivaldi shows afterwards the address "vivaldi://settings/languages")
But if I write
vivaldi://settings/languages
it leads me to the general settings of vivaldi, with only the settings for the user interface language, and nothing else.
So anyone needing to change language settings (spelling, etc.) should type chrome://... and not vivaldi://... in the address bar!
MetalFatigue
Why this is still not on Vivaldi Settings menu is insane. I lost count the number of times I had to find this page again and again...
@MetalFatigue Gwen's tip to bookmark the page may help, but it only takes four simple steps from the User Interface.
In a text box, make sure a misspelled word is not selected, and right-click
Click on Language Settings
-
Expand the list and click on Add Languages
-
Select your language from the list.
@Gwen-Dragon said in How do I change the spell checker dictionary?:
vivaldi://chrome/settings/languages
Why isn't there a Vivaldi settings option to do that after 3 years?
(Or just even a link where settings are)
@stdedos There is no urgent need for it. How often do users add dictionaries? As I explained above, just right-click in a text edit area to get to the Language settings.
If you do use it frequently, then your case is exceptional, so a bookmark is useful. I have a web panel for settings, but seldom use it.
@Pesala Adding a link "Configure dictionaries" in settings should be equally easy to do
I figured out that this is the flow right now, and it's not because there was a configuration option in settings.
I also figured out that the Finnish dictionary is somehow not installed, therefore I will have to visit this panel quite a few times ...
@stdedos said in How do I change the spell checker dictionary?:
Adding a link "Configure dictionaries" in settings should be equally easy to do
It is impossible for users. The developers have to prioritise what is worth adding to the Settings dialog. There are loads of Chrome settings that could be added, and no doubt some of them will be, but adding them all is not the best solution. It would just confuse new users, and lead to more support questions.
To me, it makes more sense that spell-check settings are accessible in a text edit box, just as it makes more sense for the clock settings to be on the clock dialog. No one would expect to find those in Settings.
@Pesala said in How do I change the spell checker dictionary?:
To me, it makes more sense that spell-check settings are accessible in a text edit box, just as it makes more sense for the clock settings to be on the clock dialog. No one would expect to find those in Settings.
I guess we agree to disagree. When it comes to main-product-with-plugins, I prefer monolithic, searchable settings for the main product. Whatever comes with the main product, is configured in one place.
I would even go so far as host plugins' settings inside the settings, with their own limited-scope search if required.
Not to mention how annoying is to configure "The Clock", by always having to right-click to start the configuration, and no way to see what an option change will do (in A/B fashion). True, you will only do it once - so now I don't care, but the configuration curve itself is painful.
I also just noticed that Clock settings are not synced in one's account
There are loads of Chrome settings that could be added, ...
Yeah, I have fallen into this trap already - and some of the "undefined behaviors" I was seeing was exactly because of that.
I guess some settings would need "to be explained better", further or even given a gif-screenshot. (I understand that, especially that last part is impossible - I am merely adding my 2c)
@ruudtes See the post at the top of the page:
@Gwen-Dragon said:
Then add
chrome://settings/languagesas a bookmark in a bookmark folder named
Settings. I did this for often needed internal settings.
Copy/paste is not the solution if you need this frequently.
In my opinion, Right-click, Spell-check, Language Settings is better because it is right where you are likely to need in — in a text edit box.
This should definitely be in the Help file, which I have already reported as:
(VIV-898) No Help on Using Spell-check nor on Adding Dictionaries
@ruudtes You do not have to keep changing the settings.
Right-click in a text box, Spell-check submenu, select All your languages.
It took about 10 seconds for me to add the Dutch spell-checker to my system. Honestly, the solution is to improve the documentation.
Putting language options and dictionary selection in Vivaldi Settings would not make it any easier. New users still have to learn where to find it. Once you know, it is very easy. If you do not know, it can take an hour of frustration and searching. There is no silver bullet. Good documentation helps, but too many users do not Read the Free Manual.
@ruudtes I used Grammarly for a while. It is a useful product, but when I found out that it collects everything users type and shares it with third-parties, I uninstalled it.
I also noticed that I saw tons of ads for Grammarly on YouTube. Vivaldi's ad-blocking has solved that problem, but Grammarly is a pushy and intrusive product.
I would like to see Grammar Checker Proof reader to correct common errors like "can not" for "cannot."
At the very least I want to have “Smart Quotes,” so that I don't have to use the numpad to format my text nicely. (I edit fonts, so I am a bit OCD about such things).
@ruudtes That makes no sense at all. If every possible option was in the Settings dialog it would be very cluttered. It would be better have a simple button in Settings for Advanced Settings.
Vivaldi is for power-users, but it also needs to be user-friendly for new users. It would be very easy for them to mess things up by enabling/disabling some obscure flag.
-
I don't have the Spellcheck submenu. What should I do to make it appear?
@sergiol Deselect the text.
@Pesala I can't. After deselecting the text, whenever I right-click, the text gets automatically selected.