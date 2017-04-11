@Pesala said in How do I change the spell checker dictionary?:

To me, it makes more sense that spell-check settings are accessible in a text edit box, just as it makes more sense for the clock settings to be on the clock dialog. No one would expect to find those in Settings.

I guess we agree to disagree. When it comes to main-product-with-plugins, I prefer monolithic, searchable settings for the main product. Whatever comes with the main product, is configured in one place.

I would even go so far as host plugins' settings inside the settings, with their own limited-scope search if required.

Not to mention how annoying is to configure "The Clock", by always having to right-click to start the configuration, and no way to see what an option change will do (in A/B fashion). True, you will only do it once - so now I don't care, but the configuration curve itself is painful.

I also just noticed that Clock settings are not synced in one's account

There are loads of Chrome settings that could be added, ...

Yeah, I have fallen into this trap already - and some of the "undefined behaviors" I was seeing was exactly because of that.

I guess some settings would need "to be explained better", further or even given a gif-screenshot. (I understand that, especially that last part is impossible - I am merely adding my 2c)