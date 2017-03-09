@rosorrentino Further to @Ayespy 's comment, one of Vivaldi's earliest design decisions was to develop code using cross-platform toolkits (and to avoid using native widgets) as much as possible. This was (apparently) based on some hard lessons learned back at Opera where they were often struggling to implement new concepts and UI innovations consistently across all platforms, while also having to cope with limitations unique and specific to each platform's toolkit(s). (Imagine what it would be like to implement a Tab Stacking widget (that can also be dragged and dropped) and having to write/rewrite/re-rewrite platform-specific C/C++/Objective C... code for Linux, macOS, and Windows, and eventually mobile platforms as well.)

Unfortunately, with Vivaldi's approach, cross-platform toolkits do a less-than-ideal job mimicking native widgets, it can be a challenge getting snappy performance when rendering the UI and browser chrome with web technologies, and platform integration is what it is. (Take my opinions with a grain of salt. I'm definitely in the "I prefer native widgets" camp, and strong native platform integration and adhering to platform conventions matters a lot to me. I also preferred Camino to Firefox even though it had only a fraction of the features.)

Fortunately, with Vivaldi's approach, we also have a feature-rich browser supported equally on macOS, Windows, and Linux that was developed in a very short time; an amazing feat.

We Mac users still have every reason to be optimistic -- many of Vivaldi's developers are Mac users too who have a vested interest in making the Vivaldi experience on macOS as good as it can be.