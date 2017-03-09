Vivaldi does not support native macOS features
-
Some features in Vivaldi could be from OS itself and not from the browser, things like
-
"Look Up" does not work from Vivaldi, if you select a text > right click > look up it will not work
-- Same for 3 tap in a TouchPad
-
Ctrl+Command+Space: Should bring emoji browser, but vivaldi is not supporting text tools from macOS
-
Spell checking is does not use the system embed one, this is really bad for multi-language users, macOS support multiple languages natively and as a Brazilian working in Ireland, I don't want to set my browser to a single language, just to use spell checking
-
Edit menu in general don't have any AppKit default features from macOS
-
-
I can see some topics are related to this issue
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/14903/menu-item-ellipses-style-guide
-
(Big sigh...) You're all right when it comes to frustration with UI issues, missing basic features like a Bookmarks menu, and lack of integration (with Keychain, Services, etc.) that we love and take for granted in native macOS applications. However, it's also important for us Mac users to continue to use Vivaldi as much as possible; the more of us that there are, the more that they'll invest in making the Mac experience better. (As a company, they're also striving for success "despite" having good corporate values, so I feel the need to support that too.)
I don't work for Vivaldi, nor do I have any insight into their plans or timelines. However, they've made no secret that much of their internal focus is on upcoming "mega" features like Mail and Sync. Once these features start to launch, and if we do our part by continuing to provide constructive feedback and keeping Mac "usership" up, hopefully Vivaldi will reinvest freed-up developer time into improving macOS integration and closing the gap with native apps. Until then, I still think that Vivaldi is an awesome browser and MUCH more usable than Chrome or Firefox.
-
I just don't get why it don't use basic AppKit features, if it was build in over AppKit most of this would come for free, including services, text support, etc... It just need to be build natively.
I am trying to make Vivaldi my main browser there is a lot of features that I enjoy, but the lack of integration is frustrating.
-
@rosorrentino: Vivaldi is trying to build a SINGLE browser with the broadest possible application, making tweaks and patches as necessary for different operating systems. This is largely possible, because it is built using web technologies and most systems see the web the same. To build on appkit, they would have to build an entire separate browser just for Mac, and that's not practicable - especially since it would take the same amount of personnel and resources as the Windows version takes, for a tiny fraction of the users that windows has, and they don't have twice the crew to do it. Chromuim already exists, not built on appkit, and it's basically compatible with all modern systems. So Vivaldi is built on that.
-
@rosorrentino Further to @Ayespy 's comment, one of Vivaldi's earliest design decisions was to develop code using cross-platform toolkits (and to avoid using native widgets) as much as possible. This was (apparently) based on some hard lessons learned back at Opera where they were often struggling to implement new concepts and UI innovations consistently across all platforms, while also having to cope with limitations unique and specific to each platform's toolkit(s). (Imagine what it would be like to implement a Tab Stacking widget (that can also be dragged and dropped) and having to write/rewrite/re-rewrite platform-specific C/C++/Objective C... code for Linux, macOS, and Windows, and eventually mobile platforms as well.)
Unfortunately, with Vivaldi's approach, cross-platform toolkits do a less-than-ideal job mimicking native widgets, it can be a challenge getting snappy performance when rendering the UI and browser chrome with web technologies, and platform integration is what it is. (Take my opinions with a grain of salt. I'm definitely in the "I prefer native widgets" camp, and strong native platform integration and adhering to platform conventions matters a lot to me. I also preferred Camino to Firefox even though it had only a fraction of the features.)
Fortunately, with Vivaldi's approach, we also have a feature-rich browser supported equally on macOS, Windows, and Linux that was developed in a very short time; an amazing feat.
We Mac users still have every reason to be optimistic -- many of Vivaldi's developers are Mac users too who have a vested interest in making the Vivaldi experience on macOS as good as it can be.
-
Yeah, suggestions of switching to AppKit are probably nonstarters. Stuff like "Look Up" and Ctrl-Command-Space to bring up the Characters browser seem likely to be doable though; Chrome has those working.
@rosorrentino
As for spell-checking, I'm noticing that in both Vivaldi and Chrome on OSX, no matter which languages I have added in Language Settings (chrome://settings/languages or right-click on text, select "Language Settings"), even if I just have English set (you can multiple languages set), the red zigzag underline appears only under words that don't match any word in some multi-language (but not every-language) wordlist. (Some testing results of mine: Correct English, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish words are not red-underlined. Hebrew letters it doesn't even try to spellcheck. For Aafrikans text, Vivaldi red-underlines a lot of words but not all, presumably recognizing some from a Dutch wordlist.)
Also, in both Vivaldi and Chrome on OSX, although there is a context menu option to add a word to the dictionary, there is no way to edit or remove such words once added. In Windows, chrome://settings/editDictionary lets you edit it, and in chrome://settings/languages/ there is an option at the bottom to enable/disable spell checking entirely as shown in screenshots at http://www.thewindowsclub.com/remove-words-chrome-spelling-dictionary - something missing from chrome://settings/languages/ on OSX. (Submitted as a bug, just now.)
-
Thanks for all clarifications and great feedback.
I am really trying to continue to use Vivaldi, for many reasons that I like, but the dictionary, emoji and Look Up are things that I use a lot.. Hope to get it soon
-
To the top! We need this.
-
It's even doesn't support url opening properly. I opened url to reset password for this forum (from email). And got errors until copy and paste url manually…
Btw, password reset page seems broken.
-
sergioyc40
I hope the function to lookup a work in MacOs will be restored as soon as possible, I'm experiencing this issue on a Mac Air M1 2020.
-
sergioyc40
This post is deleted!
-
sergioyc40
@rosorrentino I've actually found a workaround using BetterTouchTool configuring a shortcut as you can see in the image. It's working. But would be a lot better if it could work native, of course. Please Vivaldi Team work on this
-
OakdaleFTL
I suspect I'm not the only long-time Mac user whose enthusiasm for Vivaldi's browser only continues to grow -- the feature set is enormous and well-conceived, and implemented as befits the team's origins in the Presto era of the Opera browsers: with enough creativity to leave me in awe...
I don't want or need the OS to spell-check. And Vivaldi's keyboard shortcuts almost never interfere with the system's... Nor do the system 's shortcuts interfere with Vivaldi's; both often allow me to systematize such to suit myself...
And that -for me- is consistently the design philosophy at Vivaldi: Allowing users to customize as many features to suit themselves!
Do folks complain that bash doesn't "spell-check" commands? Or that an errant sliver of punctuation can have dramatic, sometimes catastrophic results? Don't many Mac users duel-boot -- into Windows or Linux? (Or run these other OSs as mere tasks under OS X.:)
Appreciate what's done, advocate for what's doable and commiserate with those who have to use cookie-cutter tools... 🥵 They ain't me!
But if you'd prefer to do as they do, it's okay
That too is a choice.
-
ImaginaryFreedom
Someone necro'd a post from 2017.
Seems to me that some of the original complaints are already addressed, eg I can use the "lookup" feature to look up a dictionary definition of a word in Vivaldi fine.
What I had problems with yesterday is getting it to see images in albums in the MacOS Photos app. I had to export the photos via a 3rd-party app to a folder in order to attach them to an email I was writing via Vivaldi. (I'm a cross-platform user and I'm not used to this Apple model that traps you inside their proprietary "view of the world" that is starkly different, with a whole different language of terminology from every other platform out there, and I've used a lot of platforms)
This issue may be shared with Chromium, so perhaps there's not much that can be done. (FYI I'm using Mojave right now)
Supposedly you can set a privacy setting to allow an app like Vivaldi to see albums in Photos, but on my system Vivaldi is not present in that list to allow.
In Photos preferences, "Use as System Photo Library" is greyed-out and according to what I researched, that means it should already be set as the System Photo Library. But still I cannot see images in the file picker when I go to upload them somewhere.
-
OakdaleFTL
@ImaginaryFreedom I've had similar "dance sessions" with photos and email...
But here's a solution of sorts:
Set up cloud storage (e.g., Drop Box or iCloud) that automatically saves your (specified) repository of photos.
You can also set up a folder for sharing, I believe...
-
@OakdaleFTL said in Vivaldi does not support native macOS features:
@ImaginaryFreedom I've had similar "dance sessions" with photos and email...
But here's a solution of sorts:
Set up cloud storage (e.g., Drop Box or iCloud) that automatically saves your (specified) repository of photos.
You can also set up a folder for sharing, I believe...
Thanks for your suggestion.
Unfortunately it won't work for me.
I have no interest in using iCloud, nor do I have any interest in uploading personal content to anyone else's "cloud", for privacy reasons. (The only time I use such services are for public files like PDF documentation files or something.)
The frustrating thing is that it appears that this is supposed to work with Chrome and Vivaldi. There is a specific menu for it when you go to upload a media file somewhere.
But it doesn't seem to work on my system for some reason.
-
OakdaleFTL
@ImaginaryFreedom Okay; I can understand that. (I'm careful about what I put on the web, too...) But don't dismiss the info in that pane:
Photos you want to "share" can be assigned to a named album. Then -from that album (which, as far as I can tell, is just like a file alias — the actual files are symbolically linked to)- use ⌘A to select all and then bulk export 'em. (Gonna test right now...
Yup! It works...:)
-
I already created an album in Photos of the 3 pics I needed to attach to the email I was trying to send.
But I never got anything to show up in the file picker when I was ready to attach them.
Here is the initial file picker, with the "Pictures" folder displayed. All that's in there are library links, and the subfolder I created to export the images out of Photos to upload the traditional way.
Now the way it's supposed to work if you don't have regular image files to work with, is to point at the "Photos" media source at the bottom of the list on the left. The next screenshot shows this view.
As you can see it advises you to open the Photos app in order to get a list of pics to upload.
Thing is, Photos is already open, and nothing ever shows up in that list.
So clearly it's supposed to work, but doesn't.
I suspect it's some dumb simple setting somewhere, but I cannot find it.
What I'm afraid of is that it actually requires iCloud to work.
-
I don't want to "export" them, I just want to attach them to an email I'm trying to send.
In fact I already resorted to the export tactic because I couldn't get the native file picker to show the images from Photos directly.
But it's ridiculously time-consuming and a hassle to go through all that just to upload an image file somewhere.