Very inappropriate and strange ads on website
Hello
I often see strange and inappropriate ads on websites from the Vivialdi browser on Android.
The first ad is not possible, so I get really scared.
Can you switch off these ads or is that part of more income?
@Nomis20, it's not from Vivaldi, I don't see any ads with it's adblocker. Maybe related to the search engine or some other app you use.
Anyway in Android is very recommend to install InviZible Pro, apart of an good AV (the Google Play Protect is an better Placebo). Vivaldi's incomming isn't based on ads or tracking.
@Catweazle
Hello
Thanks for the message.
It is an ad from clck.mgid.com.
Do you know how I can block or uninstall it?
@Nomis20, it's an advertising company. somewhat shady which overwrite the browser notification permission to show ads, often scam and logs the user activity.
Reset the browser to default and clear cache, make a scan with the AV (BitDefender is the best choice) and restart the mobile.