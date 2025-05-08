Bookmark is not imported from HTML (multi-line description)
-
Hello.
Recently, when importing bookmarks in Vivaldi from an HTML file, I've noticed that one bookmark hadn't been imported. In file that bookmark had multi-line description. HTML file was created by Vivaldi too, on another computer.
Try the following:
- make bookmarks empty;
- navigate to https://michlstechblog.info/blog/windows-extract-files-from-a-windows-msu-update-file/ and bookmark that page;
- export bookmarks;
- clean bookmarks;
- import bookmarks.
The entry will not be imported and there will be no error shown.
This happens both in Windows and Linux, in latest version.
I am dissatisfied, first of all, with that Vivaldi shows successful result.