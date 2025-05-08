Mv3 permission handling fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3684.3
In today’s snapshot, we fix up some of the issues people were experiencing with Mv3 extensions permission handling.
[UI] Double selection when canceling DND
I never could have imagined of such weird stuff happening in Vivaldi's Realm when canceling Dungeons And Dragons sessions...
@Ruarí # should not be deleted while editing hex code in widget color setter
Did they go back to the old installer, or did they just change the new installer to look like the old one to maintain consistency?
@GT500 went back to the old one for this release
@Ruarí slimjet browser disabled skia graphite to prevent hanging. Wanna try or play?????????
Is it security issue or harmful for users?
Dailies are back!
sjudenim Supporters
Getting an error message in the status bar on every start with this build
yngve Vivaldi Team
@sjudenim What kind of extensions and/or email client configuration do you have?
AFAICT from the code, this message results from a web authentication problem (that is, Oauth, which can be used for login is both extensions and the Vivaldi email client). (Note: not my area)
sjudenim Supporters
@yngve said in Mv3 permission handling fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3684.3:
@sjudenim What kind of extensions and/or email client configuration do you have?
AFAICT from the code, this message results from a web authentication problem (that is, Oauth, which can be used for login is both extensions and the Vivaldi email client). (Note: not my area)
Good call.
I don't usually use mail with Snapshots but it was active here (with a few outlook accounts). As were a few extensions but removing the mail accounts made the message disappear on the next start. So it would seem like there is an issue with mail (or at least with Oauth) in this build
yngve Vivaldi Team
@sjudenim Please file a bug for the Mail component
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@sjudenim I don't find problems with Gmail and Hotmail, it could be the Vivaldi - Outlook combination.
sjudenim Supporters
There really wasn't a lot of info I could provide since there really aren't any steps to reproduce. It just happens at start up, but there it is
VB-116856
sjudenim Supporters
There's a bug, might be a regression, can't say I've noticed it before.
If you close the side panel with with a web panel as the active one. The close state is not remembered when you restart the browser, it will always open with the side panel open. This only happens with web panels though, save state is remembered with internal panels
The Quicker Connector extension still cannot be used, but it can work normally on Chrome 136.0.7103.93.