How to Root a Cell Phone?
How do you root a cell phone running Android 9? The device is a Samsung J5 Pro. I've already looked for tutorials, and the recommendation is to do it with apps like King Root, but that doesn't currently work for rooting the phone.
Aaron Translator
@tool50 No doubt Google doesn't list such apps. Be careful, many apps designed for rooting phones can be malware.
@Aaron Thank you, I will exhaustly check this link
@sgunhouse Thank you for the advice, in fact before install some app I test in websites like Total virus looking for some malware