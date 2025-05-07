Is it possible to recover deleted files (photos and files created from apps, particularly the Brave browser I'm interested in because it had some saved tabs) that were deleted by factory resetting a mobile device? With Dr. Fone, the files appear, but I can't recover them because I'd have to pay for the software license. I want to exhaust all options before deciding to pay for the software license. With Recuva, the mobile device connected via a USB OTG cable doesn't appear under available devices to search for file and data recovery.

I didn't back up to Google Drive, so it's not possible to restore a backup.

Device details: It's a Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro running Android 9.