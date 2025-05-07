Adblocker work on tracker but not ads
sh4dowhe4rt
In an attempt to enhance my internal adblocker’s effectiveness, I have implemented several rules. However, I have encountered a peculiar issue regarding the behavior of the internal adblocker.
Specifically, I have added a rule to conceal certain ads from this website. The rule is as follows: "bleepingcomputer.com###wibble, .s-ou-wrap, .cz-oa-wrapp."
Despite my efforts to remove and re-add the list, the ads remain visible. In desperation, I decided to transfer the rule list to the "tracker" category instead of the "ads" category. Surprisingly, the adsblocker was now following the rules.
I would appreciate it if someone could provide an explanation for this discrepancy in the adblocker’s behavior. Why do the rules apply differently when applied to the "ads" and "tracker" categories?
Edit: to answer a question in advance, yes i have set "ads and tracker" to the browser blocking mode.
The selector is without ",".
section#wibble.cz-oa-wrapp
@barbudo2005 Thanks but actually here the , is to separate wibble, .s-ou-wrap and .cz-oa-wrapp so the rules "bleepingcomputer.com###wibble, .s-ou-wrap, .cz-oa-wrapp" do the same jobs as those 3 rules :
bleepingcomputer.com###wibble
bleepingcomputer.com##.s-ou-wrap
bleepingcomputer.com##.cz-oa-wrapp
Finally this rules work on "tracker" box but not "ads" if it was a syntax error it would not work on both of them... no ?
You are missing some list in the built-in adblocker:
uBO:
Adguard:
@barbudo2005 sadly they are enabled and it's why i ask those question about the differences in comportement between the two
Indeed :
You don't have to use the built-in adblocker, use uBOL:
In uBOL:
@barbudo2005 not fan of extension but i found ridiculous this kind of issue.
so i've disabled the internal rules and added external (the same) in "tracker side"
i mean does not they have some automated testing ? to check that they don't allow filtered ads to ... show up ?
Said:
not fan of extension………
@barbudo2005 not in a trust sense, but in a "capability's" sence, integrated can bypass extension limitation if they want (not sure how vivaldi's one work tough).
and on mobile i'm limited to the integrated one so i prefer to use the same everywhere.
if adguard mobile could filter vivaldi i would use it everywhere.
@sh4dowhe4rt @Ruarí may i take your attention on this issue as the adblocker issue seem an important one for a "private" browser
julien_picalausa Patron Vivaldi Team
Hey. Can you check if your rule work on the ad blocker side, if you disable all other rules list on that side?
The tracker blocker and the ad blocker run strictly the same code, so it sounds like a rule on one of the ad blocker rules list has an allow rule that overrules your custom one.
@julien_picalausa I tried as asked and when all rules are disabled on "adblock" side it do work do you think one list have a buggy rules in it ?
@julien_picalausa yet even like this (only easylist on right) the ads remain on bleeping computer ads that are in easylist ruleset as have showed @barbudo2005 previously
julien_picalausa Patron Vivaldi Team
@sh4dowhe4rt Ok. that might mean the easylist has some rules that prevent yours from taking effect, but I cannot see any. It's possible that there is something broken on our end as well. I'll attempt to investigate further.
@julien_picalausa Thanks yet the issue is quite more problematic as even when removing my list, ads that normally are blocked with your adblocker can appear, the only thing that prevent my browser to be filled with ads is my DNS adblocker
Said:
…..the only thing that prevent my browser to be filled with ads …..
No. There are also uBOL and Adguard, as I have already demonstrated to you
@barbudo2005 and as i said here i try to help to fix the bug not simply move out to heavily cripled MV3 ad blocker, if i wanted to do the simplicity without helping vivaldi to fix the issue i would install adguard MAC and forget it ...
But as i said your extension will not fix the issue on mobile who seem to show the same issue (ipad)
@julien_picalausa i tried by replacing easylist with the equivalent from adguard in both side and in both case https://www.bleepingcomputer.com ads continue to pass, it seem an issue in the ad block engine itself
Quixote1605
Ad Blocking Source "EasyList" has several lines for bleepingcomputer.com
To fix issue with the adds on bleepingcomputer.com, I have added a new Tracker Blocking Source (local file on Windows and url on Android):
bleepingcomputer.com##.cz-toa-wrapp
bleepingcomputer.com##.ia_ad
bleepingcomputer.com##.noty_bar
bleepingcomputer.com##.s-ou-wrap
bleepingcomputer.com##[href="https://try.flare.io/bleeping-computer/"]
bleepingcomputer.com##[href^="https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/go/"]
!bleepingcomputer.com##ul#bc-home-news-main-wrap > li:has-text(Sponsored)
bleepingcomputer.com#?#.post_wrap:-abp-contains(AdBot)
In comparison to lines in EasyList I have to comment out 2nd from bottom line.
Adding list to Ad Blocking Sources did not help. Only adding to Tracker Blocking Source works.
I am a new Vivaldi user and not an expert in blocking adds. I hope that more experienced people can find the way how to fix/prevent similar issues in the future. It would be nice to have a good and reliable built-in Vivaldi ad/tracker blocker. MV3 extensions are not as good as MV2 and do not allow us to add custom lists