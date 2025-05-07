In an attempt to enhance my internal adblocker’s effectiveness, I have implemented several rules. However, I have encountered a peculiar issue regarding the behavior of the internal adblocker.

Specifically, I have added a rule to conceal certain ads from this website. The rule is as follows: "bleepingcomputer.com###wibble, .s-ou-wrap, .cz-oa-wrapp."

Despite my efforts to remove and re-add the list, the ads remain visible. In desperation, I decided to transfer the rule list to the "tracker" category instead of the "ads" category. Surprisingly, the adsblocker was now following the rules.

I would appreciate it if someone could provide an explanation for this discrepancy in the adblocker’s behavior. Why do the rules apply differently when applied to the "ads" and "tracker" categories?

Edit: to answer a question in advance, yes i have set "ads and tracker" to the browser blocking mode.