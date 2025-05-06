You can now check and filter apps by their Country of Origin on AlternativeTo!
Some of you may have noticed that we recently introduced a new feature that shows the country of origin for each app. This was a long-standing request from several users, and we believe it adds meaningful context to help people make more informed decisions, whether based on privacy concerns, local regulations, or simple curiosity, especially in a time when geopolitical tensions and increasing surveillance policies are shaping the way technology is built and distributed.
Add AlternativeTo as search engine to Vivaldi
